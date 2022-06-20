ASHLEY HENDERSON: Talking about toxic relationships will make girls and young women safer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ASHLEY HENDERSON: Talking about toxic relationships will make girls and young women safer

By Ashley Henderson
June 20 2022, 5.56pm Updated: June 20 2022, 6.12pm
Oor Fierce Girls new logo was designed by Sophie Kelly..

As a teenage girl, I’ve had my fair share of safety talks.

How to look after myself, where to walk, how to dress; all to avoid sexual harassment or assault in the street.

However, what isn’t often spoken about is instances of this abuse in relationships – platonic or romantic.

It’s often believed that sexual abuse does not exist in relationships, when this simply isn’t the case.

I think it is crucial that all aspects of relationships are talked about freely to young people.

If we have more conversations about the way we deserve to be treated and what we are worth, the amount of toxic and harmful relationships will fall.

We will recognise when we aren’t being treated in the way that we should, and how to get help if we realise that we aren’t.

Recognise potential and stay safe

Too many people don’t believe that they’re worth much and will settle for being treated poorly, possibly putting themselves in dangerous situations.

However, if we make this less of a taboo or uncomfortable subject, we may be able to help young women and girls recognise their potential and keep themselves safe.

The more awareness we raise, the safer we can make young women feel.

Abuse in relationships needs to be spoken about more freely, says Ashley. Stock image from Shuttestock.

This project has been an incredible experience for me.

I’ve learned a lot about how to approach these difficult conversations, more than I ever expected to!

I have gotten so much from this and I can only hope that is has the same impact on other young women such as myself.

It’s good to talk

My only wish would be that we could make this more widespread, and help as many young people get the validation and safety they need and deserve.

I hope that people realise that it’s okay and good to talk about relationships, and they always deserve to be treated with respect and dignity.

Nobody should feel uncomfortable or unsafe in any kind of relationship and I want people to understand that friendships can be just as harmful or toxic as a bad romantic relationship.

You are brave

But no matter what, a situation is never too hopeless – you are always worth saving.

I want young women to know that no matter what they do or how they feel about themselves, they should never be treated badly.

It’s never bad to get yourself out of a harmful or dangerous situation and it is always okay to speak to someone about it. I want them to know that they aren’t alone.

There will always be someone out there who will listen to you, and you are never pathetic or weak for asking for help.

You are brave and deserve the world. Always.

Ashley Henderson is a member of the Oor Fierce Girl movement. She is a Baldragon Academy pupil and soon-to-be Strathclyde University English and journalism student. This blog was originally published by YWCA Scotland.

