IN PICTURES: Latest New Central Park improvements ahead of Kelty Hearts’ assault on League One

New Central Park is undergoing essential upgrades as Kelty Hearts prepare for life in League One.

Terracing is being added behind each goal, while catering facilities are being improved and toilet capacity increased to handle bigger crowds following promotion.

With the likes of Dunfermline and Falkirk set to descend upon the village, segregation will also be introduced.

On top of this, the ground’s hospitality area is being expanded and a supporters’ wall is being constructed at the Bath Street entrance.

There are plans to extend the seated stand at a later date.

The works come after more than £10,000 was raised through the club’s Buy a Brick campaign and the wall will display the name of each donor.

We attended Kelty Hearts’ open day at the weekend to grab some pictures of the work that is under way.