IN PICTURES: Latest New Central Park improvements ahead of Kelty Hearts' assault on League One By Craig Cairns June 20 2022, 6.07pm

New Central Park is undergoing essential upgrades as Kelty Hearts prepare for life in League One. Terracing is being added behind each goal, while catering facilities are being improved and toilet capacity increased to handle bigger crowds following promotion. With the likes of Dunfermline and Falkirk set to descend upon the village, segregation will also be introduced. On top of this, the ground's hospitality area is being expanded and a supporters' wall is being constructed at the Bath Street entrance. There are plans to extend the seated stand at a later date. The works come after more than £10,000 was raised through the club's Buy a Brick campaign and the wall will display the name of each donor. We attended Kelty Hearts' open day at the weekend to grab some pictures of the work that is under way. Kelty Hearts are introducing segregation for bigger attendances Terracing is being installed behind each goal Kelty Hearts' New Central Park will see increased attendances this season The seated stand will be enlarged at a later date Away supporters will be given the north side of the ground Work is under way at New Central Park's Bath Street entrance John Potter insists he's ready to stand alone at Kelty Hearts after right-hand man grounding