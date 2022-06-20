KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP tried to protect its own reputation at expense of vulnerable young man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP tried to protect its own reputation at expense of vulnerable young man

By Kirsty Strickland
June 20 2022, 6.11pm Updated: June 21 2022, 10.30am
Ian Blackford urged MPs to rally round Patrick Grady.
Ian Blackford urged MPs to rally round Patrick Grady.

On recent evidence, we can assume the culture of harassment and bullying at Westminster is not going away any time soon.

Last week, SNP MP Patrick Grady apologised after an independent panel found he had behaved inappropriately towards a colleague, who was 19 at the time.

The incident, which happened in 2016, involved Mr Grady touching and stroking the neck and back of the young SNP staffer at a social event in a pub.

The panel concluded that ‘’unwanted physical touching, with sexual intent, from a senior MP to a junior member of staff, even on a single occasion, is a significant breach of the policy’’ and recommended Mr Grady be suspended from the House of Commons for a period of two days.

The panel also acknowledged Patrick Grady’s ‘’genuine remorse’’ for the incident and he subsequently offered an unqualified apology in the chamber.

Now that the case has finally been investigated and ruled upon, the SNP must reflect upon its shambolic and irresponsible handling of this whole matter.

At every turn, the party seems to have had only one thing in mind: protecting its own reputation, even when that came at the expense of a vulnerable young man.

SNP have failed to support staffer

Since the panel made its ruling, a leaked recording of Westminster SNP group leader Ian Blackford was made public.

In the recording, he can be heard urging colleagues to give ‘’absolute full support’’ to Mr Grady.

Contrast that to the way the young man who was inappropriately touched by Patrick Grady says he’s been treated by the party.

The staffer is currently off sick from his job at Westminster and says he has been shunned by colleagues and given the silent treatment since he reported the incident.

He says very early on the party ‘’closed ranks’’ and claims he has not received the pastoral care you would expect from a party who insists it has a zero tolerance approach to sexual harassment.

This story is a depressingly familiar one.

Change the names of the people involved and the party colours they wear and you will find it crops up time and time again.

The political instinct of parties to protect themselves from bad press has toxic and real-life consequences.

It is right and proper that due process is followed with any complaint of inappropriate behaviour.

But often the process and the toll that takes on the complainant’s mental health can be just as damaging as the incident itself.

The young complainant in this case has went so far to say that his treatment by colleagues since the incident was worse than Patrick Grady’s unwanted touching.

The SNP has failed in its duty to support this young staffer during a time when he would have felt isolated and worried about what his future with the party would look like.

Blackford should resign

Ian Blackford is facing calls to resign over his handling of this incident.

He made the catastrophic misjudgement at the beginning of the process to call the complainant and complained about together in his office so Patrick Grady could apologise directly.

In doing so – without warning the young man first that he would be face to face with the senior MP who touched him inappropriately – Ian Blackford showed little understanding of the power dynamics involved.

Leadership in politics is about much more than winning votes.

Ian Blackford has a duty of care towards his MPs, but also to the junior staff who work for them.

If he doesn’t understand how fundamentally he has failed in that duty in this case then he should resign.

If he does understand, then he must also know that stepping down from his role would be the best way to restore trust.

After the secret recording emerged, the SNP chief whip made the bizarre decision to threaten SNP MPs with legal action over the “unacceptable” leak.

At the weekend, SNP MSP Angus Robertson – who is usually thoughtful and measured with his words – backed Ian Blackford and accused other parties of being in glass houses throwing large stones.

SNP should have zero tolerance approach to misconduct

I’m sick of political parties of all stripes using sexual harassment as a partisan football to be lobbed back and forth at their opponents.

Do they not want to strive for better?

In the year 2022, our elected representatives are content to stand behind a banner that proclaims: “We’re all hypocrites, so it doesn’t count!’’

As though the mishandling of harassment in other parties is an excuse for permitting it in your own.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford. Photo: House of Commons/PA Wire

I’ve got a new test for how seriously political parties take harassment allegations.

Ignore the statements they put out when one of their opponents is found guilty of sexual misconduct.

Take furious calls for the resignation of members of the opposite team with a pinch of salt – they don’t tell us anything about the party’s own standards or morals.

Instead, let’s judge them by their actions when one of their own is found to have behaved inappropriately.

By this test, the SNP has fallen well short.

In the days ahead, they should reflect on whether they want to be a party with a truly zero tolerance approach to misconduct or whether they are content to be just a wee bit less bad than their opponents.

Read more from Kirsty Strickland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]