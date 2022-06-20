KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP tried to protect its own reputation at expense of vulnerable young man

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

On recent evidence, we can assume the culture of harassment and bullying at Westminster is not going away any time soon.

Last week, SNP MP Patrick Grady apologised after an independent panel found he had behaved inappropriately towards a colleague, who was 19 at the time.

The incident, which happened in 2016, involved Mr Grady touching and stroking the neck and back of the young SNP staffer at a social event in a pub.

The panel concluded that ‘’unwanted physical touching, with sexual intent, from a senior MP to a junior member of staff, even on a single occasion, is a significant breach of the policy’’ and recommended Mr Grady be suspended from the House of Commons for a period of two days.

The panel also acknowledged Patrick Grady’s ‘’genuine remorse’’ for the incident and he subsequently offered an unqualified apology in the chamber.

Now that the case has finally been investigated and ruled upon, the SNP must reflect upon its shambolic and irresponsible handling of this whole matter.

At every turn, the party seems to have had only one thing in mind: protecting its own reputation, even when that came at the expense of a vulnerable young man.

SNP have failed to support staffer

Since the panel made its ruling, a leaked recording of Westminster SNP group leader Ian Blackford was made public.

In the recording, he can be heard urging colleagues to give ‘’absolute full support’’ to Mr Grady.

Contrast that to the way the young man who was inappropriately touched by Patrick Grady says he’s been treated by the party.

The staffer is currently off sick from his job at Westminster and says he has been shunned by colleagues and given the silent treatment since he reported the incident.

He says very early on the party ‘’closed ranks’’ and claims he has not received the pastoral care you would expect from a party who insists it has a zero tolerance approach to sexual harassment.

Shameful by Ian Blackford & Westminster SNP: – Told the victim "Zero tolerance" of Grady's actions

– Forced victim in to room with Grady for "apology"

– Froze victim out at work afterwards

– Welcomed Grady back into the fold

– Threatening any member who leaks any of the above — Stephen Kerr MSP (@RealStephenKerr) June 20, 2022

This story is a depressingly familiar one.

Change the names of the people involved and the party colours they wear and you will find it crops up time and time again.

The political instinct of parties to protect themselves from bad press has toxic and real-life consequences.

It is right and proper that due process is followed with any complaint of inappropriate behaviour.

But often the process and the toll that takes on the complainant’s mental health can be just as damaging as the incident itself.

The young complainant in this case has went so far to say that his treatment by colleagues since the incident was worse than Patrick Grady’s unwanted touching.

The SNP has failed in its duty to support this young staffer during a time when he would have felt isolated and worried about what his future with the party would look like.

Blackford should resign

Ian Blackford is facing calls to resign over his handling of this incident.

He made the catastrophic misjudgement at the beginning of the process to call the complainant and complained about together in his office so Patrick Grady could apologise directly.

In doing so – without warning the young man first that he would be face to face with the senior MP who touched him inappropriately – Ian Blackford showed little understanding of the power dynamics involved.

Leadership in politics is about much more than winning votes.

Ian Blackford has a duty of care towards his MPs, but also to the junior staff who work for them.

If he doesn’t understand how fundamentally he has failed in that duty in this case then he should resign.

If he does understand, then he must also know that stepping down from his role would be the best way to restore trust.

After the secret recording emerged, the SNP chief whip made the bizarre decision to threaten SNP MPs with legal action over the “unacceptable” leak.

At the weekend, SNP MSP Angus Robertson – who is usually thoughtful and measured with his words – backed Ian Blackford and accused other parties of being in glass houses throwing large stones.

SNP should have zero tolerance approach to misconduct

I’m sick of political parties of all stripes using sexual harassment as a partisan football to be lobbed back and forth at their opponents.

Do they not want to strive for better?

In the year 2022, our elected representatives are content to stand behind a banner that proclaims: “We’re all hypocrites, so it doesn’t count!’’

As though the mishandling of harassment in other parties is an excuse for permitting it in your own.

I’ve got a new test for how seriously political parties take harassment allegations.

Ignore the statements they put out when one of their opponents is found guilty of sexual misconduct.

Take furious calls for the resignation of members of the opposite team with a pinch of salt – they don’t tell us anything about the party’s own standards or morals.

Instead, let’s judge them by their actions when one of their own is found to have behaved inappropriately.

By this test, the SNP has fallen well short.

In the days ahead, they should reflect on whether they want to be a party with a truly zero tolerance approach to misconduct or whether they are content to be just a wee bit less bad than their opponents.