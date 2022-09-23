St John’s High pupil Evan Lyon, 13, wins Gold Star for stepping up to leading role on stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St John’s High pupil Evan Lyon, 13, wins Gold Star for stepping up to leading role on stage

By Sheanne Mulholland
September 23 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 23 2022, 9.35am
A S2 pupil stepped up at short notice to play a leading role in a musical when another pupil dropped out.

St John’s High School pupil, Evan Lyon, played Ryan in Dundee Schools Musical Theatre’s (DSMT) performance of High School Musical last month.

Evan took on the role just nine weeks before the show was due to hit the stage, meaning he had to rapidly learn an abundance of dialogue, moves, dances and songs.

The musical had been in rehearsal for 10 months prior to this with Evan in the chorus – a group dancing and singing role without spoken lines.

He rose to the challenge with enthusiasm and sheer hard work, so much so that those involved with producing the show said they ‘couldn’t imagine’ anyone else playing the part.

Evan’s efforts have now been rewarded with a Courier Gold Star in recognition of his achievement, having been nominated by DSMT‘s Phil McGregor.

Evan, 13, said: “I was shocked when I found out I’d got this, there’re so many great people out there.

“I’m going to place it in my room, out my window so that people know I’ve got an award, and wear the badge on my tie.

“It means a lot to me, especially coming from Mr McGregor – we have a joke and sometimes he gets me in trouble but he’s nice to me most of the time.”

Evan added that it’s nice to have his hard work recognised, after giving up judo classes and social engagements during the summer holidays to learn his lines.

All worth it, he says, as he loved being on stage so much that it’s inspired him to audition for bigger acting roles, on bigger stages.

He said: “I was nervous on the first night but as the nights went on, my nerves reduced.

“I felt butterflies in my stomach with all those eyes on me but when I started to perform I forgot about that and really enjoyed it.”

Phil says Evan was selected for the role after thriving in the chorus.

He said: “Evan jumped at the chance to fill the role and when we saw him in it, we couldn’t imagine anyone else doing it, he was brilliant.

“He was the second lead male and for a (then) S1 to take on that is massive but he rose to the challenge.

“At that late notice he would have had to give up a lot of his summer to learn all that dialogue, direction and singing.”

Want to nominate someone for a Gold Star?

Our Gold Star awards are aimed at recognising children and young people’s achievements, both in and out of school.

We are collecting nominations from the public through our online form. Winners of the award will receive one of our stunning badges and a certificate.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

Gold Star for Dundee pupil Kara after anxiety battle inspired her to create pupil support group

