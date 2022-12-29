How learning to make clothes helped young Dundee women improve mental health and career aspirations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Learning to make clothes is more than a new talent for a group of young women and schoolgirls in Dundee.

Working towards the Kindred Clothing award has helped their mental health and career aspirations.

Young mum Amy Revell, 24, is among the latest participants to complete the SQA-accredited course, juggling it with caring for two-year-old son Leo.

And it has helped her anxiety give way to hopes of running her own business.

Amy had just moved to Dundee, when she learned about Kindred Clothing, which is run by city charity Front Lounge.

She said: “I was struggling with anxiety and needed a distraction.

“Kindred Clothing gave me a break from the negative things going on in my life and really helped with my mental health.

“I’ve learnt so many skills – I’ve made a bag, lounge suit, bucket hat and a t-shirt dress.

“Don’t get me wrong; it’s not been easy. I’ve been stressed, I’ve been confused, but I’ve also had such a laugh and made so many new friends.

“I’ve also learnt that patience is key and there’s always a solution.

“I’m sad it’s come to an end, but the Kindred Clothing team took a chance on me when they let me do this and gave me a focus.

“One day, I’d love to open a clothes shop in Kirriemuir for all ages and sizes.”

The 12-week course goes from setting up and using a sewing machine to pattern-making and garment construction, and includes fashion photography and presentation skills.

Among Amy’s classmates on the Kindred Clothing course were Baldragon Academy pupils, Tiana Kelbie, S4, and Samantha Graham, S3.

Maureen King, a support worker at the Dundee school, said: “Kindred Clothing is making a fantastic and important contribution to our pupils and the school.

“Most of all, it’s given these young people a focus and the chance to work towards a credible and valuable qualification in a different way than they might have realised was possible.

“They’re also creating new friendships, building their confidence and seeing their true potential. The young people are genuinely surprised at what they can do, so Kindred Clothing is also opening their eyes to new possibilities down the line.”

Every single learner has transformed throughout the process and smashed their goals.” Chika Inatimi, Kindred Clothing project leader

The group of six were the fourth cohort to complete the 12-week clothes-making course.

Chika Inatimi, project leader, said: “Kindred Clothing works with young people who are in danger of being left behind.

“It’s about giving learners opportunities they might otherwise miss out on or be excluded from to allow them to create change and more positive pathways.

“Like previous learners, the latest cohort came to us with busy and challenging lives. Some were struggling with motivation, while others felt they lacked a purpose.

“And yet again, every single learner has transformed throughout the process and smashed their goals.”

Applications are open for the next course starting at the end of January and open to anyone under the age of 25 with an interest in fashion.