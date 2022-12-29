How learning to make clothes helped young Dundee women improve mental health and career aspirations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

How learning to make clothes helped young Dundee women improve mental health and career aspirations

By Cheryl Peebles
December 29 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 30 2022, 9.38am
Course participants (front, from left) Tiana Kelbie, Samantha Graham, Chelsea Donovan, Courtney Keddie and Amy Revell with Kindred Clothing tutors, previous learners and others from Front Lounge. Image: Grant Keelan at PPG Photography.
Course participants (front, from left) Tiana Kelbie, Samantha Graham, Chelsea Donovan, Courtney Keddie and Amy Revell with Kindred Clothing tutors, previous learners and others from Front Lounge. Image: Grant Keelan at PPG Photography.

Learning to make clothes is more than a new talent for a group of young women and schoolgirls in Dundee.

Working towards the Kindred Clothing award has helped their mental health and career aspirations.

Young mum Amy Revell, 24, is among the latest participants to complete the SQA-accredited course, juggling it with caring for two-year-old son Leo.

And it has helped her anxiety give way to hopes of running her own business.

Amy had just moved to Dundee, when she learned about Kindred Clothing, which is run by city charity Front Lounge.

Amy Revell and son Leo in dungarees she made on the Kindred Clothing course. Image:  Grant Keelan at PPG Photography.

She said: “I was struggling with anxiety and needed a distraction.

“Kindred Clothing gave me a break from the negative things going on in my life and really helped with my mental health.

“I’ve learnt so many skills – I’ve made a bag, lounge suit, bucket hat and a t-shirt dress.

“Don’t get me wrong; it’s not been easy. I’ve been stressed, I’ve been confused, but I’ve also had such a laugh and made so many new friends.

“I’ve also learnt that patience is key and there’s always a solution.

“I’m sad it’s come to an end, but the Kindred Clothing team took a chance on me when they let me do this and gave me a focus.

“One day, I’d love to open a clothes shop in Kirriemuir for all ages and sizes.”

The 12-week course goes from setting up and using a sewing machine to pattern-making and garment construction, and includes fashion photography and presentation skills.

Baldragon Academy pupil Tiana Kelbie models her own creation. Image: Grant Keelan at PPG Photography.

Among Amy’s classmates on the Kindred Clothing course were Baldragon Academy pupils, Tiana Kelbie, S4, and Samantha Graham, S3.

Maureen King, a support worker at the Dundee school, said: “Kindred Clothing is making a fantastic and important contribution to our pupils and the school.

“Most of all, it’s given these young people a focus and the chance to work towards a credible and valuable qualification in a different way than they might have realised was possible.

“They’re also creating new friendships, building their confidence and seeing their true potential. The young people are genuinely surprised at what they can do, so Kindred Clothing is also opening their eyes to new possibilities down the line.”

Every single learner has transformed throughout the process and smashed their goals.”

Chika Inatimi, Kindred Clothing project leader

The group of six were the fourth cohort to complete the 12-week clothes-making course.

Chika Inatimi, project leader, said: “Kindred Clothing works with young people who are in danger of being left behind.

“It’s about giving learners opportunities they might otherwise miss out on or be excluded from to allow them to create change and more positive pathways.

“Like previous learners, the latest cohort came to us with busy and challenging lives. Some were struggling with motivation, while others felt they lacked a purpose.

“And yet again, every single learner has transformed throughout the process and smashed their goals.”

Applications are open for the next course starting at the end of January and open to anyone under the age of 25 with an interest in fashion.

Chelsea Donovan in a dress she made. Image: Grant Keelan at PPG Photography.
Chloe’s bag. Image: Grant Keelan at PPG Photography.
A bucket hat designed and stitched by Amy. Image: Grant Keelan at PPG Photography.

