Forfar woman Jessie Simpson celebrates her 100th birthday on Christmas Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Forfar woman Jessie Simpson celebrates her 100th birthday on Christmas Day

By Sheanne Mulholland
December 26 2022, 9.06am Updated: December 26 2022, 9.27am
Jessie Simpson became a centenarian on Christmas Day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Jessie Simpson became a centenarian on Christmas Day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A Forfar woman who worked as an aircraft predictor during the Second World War celebrated her 100th birthday on Christmas Day.

Jessie Simpson marked the special occasion with her daughter who is also called Jessie, 75, and her two sons Henry (named after his father), 73, and Douglas, 60.

Henry jnr’s wife Sylvia Simpson, her children Ritchie and Gillian Bruce and grandchild Alyssia Bruce also joined the celebrations.

The family went out for their Christmas lunch, then enjoyed cake together at Jessie’s home in Springfield, Forfar.

Jessie with her family, all Simpsons, from left Sylvia, Jessie, Henry and Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Sylvia said: “We wanted to do something special for her birthday to create a memory for her and for us.

“Not many people make it to their 100th birthday and even less have it on Christmas Day.

“She’s done a lot for her children and for me over the years and this is a one off birthday.”

Born in Dundee

Jessie was born in Tay Street Lane, in the centre of Dundee, and took up a job as a junior typist in Aberdeen as a youngster.

She made friends with another young woman through her work, a cousin of Henry snr who would become Jessie’s husband.

Aberdeen-born Henry worked as a ploughman on the railways at the time and when war broke out he was posted to France and Belgium with the Gordon Highlanders.

In 1941 Henry was posted to Singapore where he was captured by Japanese soldiers and held as a prisoner of war for three and a half years and forced to work on the Burma Railway.

Back at home, Jessie signed up to join the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) in 1943 – a voluntary Army service for women, similar to the TA – and received her basic training at Dalkeith.

A special birthday cake for Jessie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

She worked as an aircraft predictor, advising the gun shooter where to fire until around 1944 when the role was replaced by a radar.

Jessie then continued as a typist and secretary for the ATS until the end of the war and when Henry returned home he began working on farms as a cattleman.

The couple’s first child Jessie jnr was born in 1947 in Aberdeen, followed by Henry jnr, and the family had moved to Arbroath by the time Douglas was born.

Douglas said: “Dad was into his garden and mum was into painting and embroidering.

“She loved her music, classical music mostly but she loved all music, playing the piano and reading books – she still does that to this day.

“And she loved to sing. My grandmother was a trained singer so she learned a lot from her and played the piano for the Women’s Guild at their parties.”

Jessie still very much enjoys music, reading books, conversation with her family, and “zooming around on her zimmer”, added Sylvia.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Education

Jessie Simpson became a centenarian on Christmas Day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Kinross High School pupil Amy Payne
Falkland Islands prize trip a return to childhood home for Kinross teen Amy Payne
Jessie Simpson became a centenarian on Christmas Day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
How learning to make clothes helped young Dundee women improve mental health and career…
Jessie Simpson became a centenarian on Christmas Day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Our Christmas elf competition winner is Perth mum Stacey Campbell - and here are…
Jessie Simpson became a centenarian on Christmas Day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Perthshire author aims to show children the power of positive thinking with new book
Jessie Simpson became a centenarian on Christmas Day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Your pictures of babies' first Christmas - 16 adorable festive tots in Tayside and…
Louise Tyrrell from Carnoustie with her new first aid activity book for children, "Super Savers".
How a former Angus childminder is teaching children basic first aid skills with new…
Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day?
Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day? And what are the day's traditions?
shool blackboard covered in symbols suggesting sex education.
REBECCA BAIRD: Anti-abortion school talks are abhorrent - but they do have a place
Jessie Simpson became a centenarian on Christmas Day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Grandad who lost leg after infection moves into new Dundee ground-floor home in time…

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Jessie Simpson became a centenarian on Christmas Day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Jessie Simpson became a centenarian on Christmas Day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
Jessie Simpson became a centenarian on Christmas Day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Jessie Simpson became a centenarian on Christmas Day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Jessie Simpson became a centenarian on Christmas Day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Jessie Simpson became a centenarian on Christmas Day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Jessie Simpson became a centenarian on Christmas Day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Jessie Simpson became a centenarian on Christmas Day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
Jessie Simpson became a centenarian on Christmas Day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Jessie Simpson became a centenarian on Christmas Day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
Jessie Simpson became a centenarian on Christmas Day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
Jessie Simpson became a centenarian on Christmas Day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection

Editor's Picks

Most Commented