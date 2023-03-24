Kirriemuir friends who donated their hair receive Courier Gold Stars

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three young friends who donated their hair to a children’s cancer charity have received Courier Gold Star awards.

Now sporting short bobs, P3 pupils Chloe Sherrard, Lily Malkowska and Izzy MacDonald all previously had waist length.

The friends, all aged seven, joined together to have their hair cut in support of children’s cancer charity The Little Princess Trust.

And they raised £3,246 for the charity in the process.

Chloe, who was first to have her hair cut, said: “My mum asked if I wanted to donate my hair and I said yes.

“Someone in my family had cancer but she got better. Her hair fell out so I wanted to do this to help.”

Lily who was next to have hers cut, said she had wanted to donate her hair since she saw someone else on TV do it when she was aged four but had to wait for it to grow longer.

She said: “Last Christmas I got a set to donate my hair. My nana was ill and I donated the hair after she died.”

Izzy said: “Mum told me Chloe was doing it and I wanted to do it too. I got a lot of money and donated it and I wanted to help people the same way my friends did.”

The hair cuts and sponsor collections were organised by the girls’ families and everyone who knows them is ‘incredibly proud’.

Including those within their school community at Northmuir Primary School in Kirriemuir, prompting principal teacher Ashley Arbuckle to nominate them for a Courier Gold Star.

Ashley said: “It’s lovely to have the girls recognised, they’re such lovely girls and I know it’s made their year.

“Donating the money would have been enough but to raise all that money as well – it’s an amazing amount of money to raise.

“We’re all incredibly proud of them.”

