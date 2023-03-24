Kirriemuir friends who donated their hair receive Courier Gold Stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education

Kirriemuir friends who donated their hair receive Courier Gold Stars

Kirriemuir friends Chloe Sherrard, Lily Malkowska and Izzy MacDonald all received Courier Gold Star Awards for donating their hair and more than £3,200 to The Little Princess Trust.

By Sheanne Mulholland
P3 pupils Izzy MacDonald (left), Lily Malkowska (centre) and Chloe Sherrard all received Courier Gold Star Awards. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Three young friends who donated their hair to a children’s cancer charity have received Courier Gold Star awards.

Now sporting short bobs, P3 pupils Chloe Sherrard, Lily Malkowska and Izzy MacDonald all previously had waist length.

The friends, all aged seven, joined together to have their hair cut in support of children’s cancer charity The Little Princess Trust.

And they raised £3,246 for the charity in the process.

Chloe, who was first to have her hair cut, said: “My mum asked if I wanted to donate my hair and I said yes.

P3 pupils Izzy MacDonald (top left), Lily Malkowska (centre) and Chloe Sherrard all received Courier Gold Star Awards. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Someone in my family had cancer but she got better. Her hair fell out so I wanted to do this to help.”

Lily who was next to have hers cut, said she had wanted to donate her hair since she saw someone else on TV do it when she was aged four but had to wait for it to grow longer.

She said: “Last Christmas I got a set to donate my hair. My nana was ill and I donated the hair after she died.”

(L-R) Chloe, Izzy and Lily with their long hair they donated to charity. Images supplied.

Izzy said: “Mum told me Chloe was doing it and I wanted to do it too. I got a lot of money and donated it and I wanted to help people the same way my friends did.”

The hair cuts and sponsor collections were organised by the girls’ families and everyone who knows them is ‘incredibly proud’.

Including those within their school community at Northmuir Primary School in Kirriemuir, prompting principal teacher Ashley Arbuckle to nominate them for a Courier Gold Star.

Ashley said: “It’s lovely to have the girls recognised, they’re such lovely girls and I know it’s made their year.

Northmuir Primary School pupils Lily, Izzy and Chloe alongside principal teacher Ashley Arbuckle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Donating the money would have been enough but to raise all that money as well – it’s an amazing amount of money to raise.

“We’re all incredibly proud of them.”

Would you like to nominate someone for a Gold Star?

Our Gold Star awards are aimed at recognising children and young people’s achievements, both in and out of school.

We are collecting nominations from the public through our online form.

Winners of the award will receive one of our stunning badges and a certificate. Full terms and conditions can be found here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Education

School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
10 of the best Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
Only 1 motorist fined for breaching traffic bans around 20 Perthshire, Angus and Dundee…
The isolated teenagers given a new lease of life by a Fife park employability…
'An idyllic childhood': A sit-down with the Kilgraston school headmistress
How the right knowledge can excel your business to new heights
Hundreds of young Dundee musicians perform at Spring Concert
Falling school exclusion rates in Tayside and Fife: Why the punishment is viewed as…
639 violent incidents reported in Fife schools this year – why is aggression escalating?
2
Superhead proposal for scandal-hit Waid Academy and East Neuk primary school is 'step too…

Most Read

1
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
2
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
3
Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2
4
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
5
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
6
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
7
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
8
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
9
Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000…
10
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's…
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac
Indie musician Jill Lorean makes solo debut in Montrose

Editor's Picks

Most Commented