4 organisations offer apprenticeships to boost your career

Apprenticeships in Scotland offer the perfect opportunities to learn from highly skilled professionals in specific industries. This Apprenticeship Week, choose the best one for your personal career goals.

This textile industry apprenticeship may suit you

Todd & Duncan in Kinross are offering a modern apprenticeship programme that rivals the best in the industry. Renowned for their luxurious cashmere products, this esteemed company not only crafts fine textiles but also moulds promising careers.

Apprentices at Todd & Duncan are more than just trainees; they are essential to the company’s long-term investment strategy. Apprentices get the skills and information they need to succeed in the textile industry through a combination of hands-on experience and expert guidance.

The company’s long-term strategy is backed up by its ongoing investment in new machinery, which ensures apprentices undergo training on the latest technology, setting them apart in a competitive market.

Todd & Duncan’s excellent apprentice compensation package, however, genuinely distinguishes the company from the rest. Recognising the value of their contribution, apprentices are given a compensation package that not only covers their living expenses but also rewards them with competitive pay. This not only attracts top talent but also reflects the company’s ethos of valuing its workforce.

For more information and to apply, visit Todd & Duncan’s website.

Apprenticeships in Scotland for new & existing employees

UHI Perth can proudly demonstrate that their modern apprentices become valued and respected employees to local businesses across the region.

Foundation apprenticeships are available for school pupils in S5 and S6. They involve attendance at UHI Perth and work placement with a local employer, ensuring young people gain the skills employers need.

Modern apprentices gain skills they need while working. Between the employer sharing up-to-date skills and the assessor supporting observations, a recognised qualification can be gained, meaning they’ll be a real asset to any business.

Skills Development Scotland can support new starts or existing employees who require training or professional development to upgrade their skills, subject to eligibility.

Industry sectors currently available at UHI Perth include: social services and healthcare (adults and children and young people); hospitality; hairdressing; automotive; power distribution, engineering and construction.

Check out UHI Perth’s videos on social media during Apprenticeship Week or attend one of their events.

For parents, carers and employers who want to find out more about apprenticeships, national training programmes coordinator Aimee Leith and schools/college programme coordinator Emma Bowman will be available for Q&A during these times:

Tuesday March 5 2024, 5.30-6.15pm at ASW room 963

Thursday March 7 2024, 7-7.45pm *virtual session

To join the online session, email businessteam.perth@uhi.ac.uk.

Earn while you learn

This Scottish Apprenticeship Week, Fife College is excited to showcase its comprehensive apprenticeship offerings in both Foundation Apprenticeships (FAs) and Modern Apprenticeships (MAs).

For those already in the workforce or looking to enter it directly, Fife College is perfectly placed to provide a wide variety of opportunities to earn while they learn. This is because it runs one of the most substantial Modern Apprenticeship programmes in Scotland. For example, in the academic year of 2023/24, the college offered 130 MA opportunities in Engineering alone – its most ever!

Additionally, Fife College is supporting more Modern Apprenticeships than ever before in several areas including construction, health care support, and pharmacy services.

Fife College also provides 14 FAs, giving pupils in S4 to S6 the unique opportunity to gain real-world experience and industry-recognised qualifications alongside their school studies. Designed to open doors for high school pupils and give them the perfect platform for their career path, the FAs cover sectors from engineering and digital technologies to healthcare and creative industries.

Fife College stands as the region’s go-to destination for apprenticeship training, blending academic excellence with practical experience to foster the next generation of skilled professionals.

For more information, visit Fife College’s website.

Let your passion drive you

D&G Autocare, Central Scotland’s leading autocare specialist, is excited to offer a unique opportunity for school leavers passionate about cars and mechanics.

D&G Autocare is searching for enthusiastic individuals to join its team as apprentices.

This is your chance to embark on a rewarding career in the automotive industry, learning from experienced professionals across its 17 branches.

D&G Autocare’s apprenticeship program provides hands-on experience and training in various automotive services, from MOTs and servicing to tyre replacement and repairs.

D&G Autocare is committed to nurturing talent, offering competitive learning opportunities and fostering a supportive environment where you can grow your skills and passion for car mechanics.

Join D&G Autocare and drive your career forward.

Apply now or email info@dandgutocare.co.uk