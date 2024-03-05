4 organisations offer apprenticeships to boost your career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Education

4 organisations offer apprenticeships to boost your career

Need skills to climb up the career ladder? Check out these opportunities to learn from professionals.

Presented by various Scottish organisations
apprentices gain hands-on experience with highly skilled professionals
Learn the tools of the trade through apprenticeships.

Apprenticeships in Scotland offer the perfect opportunities to learn from highly skilled professionals in specific industries. This Apprenticeship Week, choose the best one for your personal career goals.

This textile industry apprenticeship may suit you

two women work with colourful textile samples as Todd and Duncan offer apprenticeships in Scotland
Todd & Duncan apprentices get hands-on experience and expert guidance to learn the skills they need to succeed.

Todd & Duncan in Kinross are offering a modern apprenticeship programme that rivals the best in the industry. Renowned for their luxurious cashmere products, this esteemed company not only crafts fine textiles but also moulds promising careers.

Apprentices at Todd & Duncan are more than just trainees; they are essential to the company’s long-term investment strategy. Apprentices get the skills and information they need to succeed in the textile industry through a combination of hands-on experience and expert guidance.

The company’s long-term strategy is backed up by its ongoing investment in new machinery, which ensures apprentices undergo training on the latest technology, setting them apart in a competitive market.

Todd & Duncan’s excellent apprentice compensation package, however, genuinely distinguishes the company from the rest. Recognising the value of their contribution, apprentices are given a compensation package that not only covers their living expenses but also rewards them with competitive pay. This not only attracts top talent but also reflects the company’s ethos of valuing its workforce.

For more information and to apply, visit Todd & Duncan’s website

Apprenticeships in Scotland for new & existing employees

apprentices learn valuable skills in the kitchen
UHI Perth helps apprentices gain skills in various industries including the hospitality sector.

UHI Perth can proudly demonstrate that their modern apprentices become valued and respected employees to local businesses across the region.

Foundation apprenticeships are available for school pupils in S5 and S6. They involve attendance at UHI Perth and work placement with a local employer, ensuring young people gain the skills employers need.

Modern apprentices gain skills they need while working. Between the employer sharing up-to-date skills and the assessor supporting observations, a recognised qualification can be gained, meaning they’ll be a real asset to any business.

Skills Development Scotland can support new starts or existing employees who require training or professional development to upgrade their skills, subject to eligibility.

Industry sectors currently available at UHI Perth include: social services and healthcare (adults and children and young people); hospitality; hairdressing; automotive; power distribution, engineering and construction.

Check out UHI Perth’s videos on social media during Apprenticeship Week or attend one of their events.

For parents, carers and employers who want to find out more about apprenticeships, national training programmes coordinator Aimee Leith and schools/college programme coordinator Emma Bowman will be available for Q&A during these times:

Tuesday March 5 2024, 5.30-6.15pm at ASW room 963

Thursday March 7 2024, 7-7.45pm *virtual session

To join the online session, email businessteam.perth@uhi.ac.uk.

Earn while you learn

facade of Fife College which offers apprenticeships in Scotland
Fife College is the region’s go-to destination for apprenticeship training.

This Scottish Apprenticeship Week, Fife College is excited to showcase its comprehensive apprenticeship offerings in both Foundation Apprenticeships (FAs) and Modern Apprenticeships (MAs).

For those already in the workforce or looking to enter it directly, Fife College is perfectly placed to provide a wide variety of opportunities to earn while they learn. This is because it runs one of the most substantial Modern Apprenticeship programmes in Scotland. For example, in the academic year of 2023/24, the college offered 130 MA opportunities in Engineering alone – its most ever!

Additionally, Fife College is supporting more Modern Apprenticeships than ever before in several areas including construction, health care support, and pharmacy services.

Fife College also provides 14 FAs, giving pupils in S4 to S6 the unique opportunity to gain real-world experience and industry-recognised qualifications alongside their school studies. Designed to open doors for high school pupils and give them the perfect platform for their career path, the FAs cover sectors from engineering and digital technologies to healthcare and creative industries.

Fife College stands as the region’s go-to destination for apprenticeship training, blending academic excellence with practical experience to foster the next generation of skilled professionals.

For more information, visit Fife College’s website.

Let your passion drive you

students learn how to replace a tire as D&G Autocare offers apprenticeships in Scotland
D&G Autocare’s apprenticeship program provides hands-on experience in services like tyre replacement.

D&G Autocare, Central Scotland’s leading autocare specialist, is excited to offer a unique opportunity for school leavers passionate about cars and mechanics.

D&G Autocare is searching for enthusiastic individuals to join its team as apprentices.

This is your chance to embark on a rewarding career in the automotive industry, learning from experienced professionals across its 17 branches.

D&G Autocare’s apprenticeship program provides hands-on experience and training in various automotive services, from MOTs and servicing to tyre replacement and repairs.

D&G Autocare is committed to nurturing talent, offering competitive learning opportunities and fostering a supportive environment where you can grow your skills and passion for car mechanics.

Join D&G Autocare and drive your career forward.

Apply now or email info@dandgutocare.co.uk

More from Education

Lochgelly High teacher Jamie Scobie in front of the school crest
Fife teacher hopes his rise from poverty to Cambridge will inspire disadvantaged pupils
Your school meals menus this week graphic with picture of children eating
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Learn the tools of the trade through apprenticeships.
Dundee teens' lives will be transformed by skiing under Northern Lights and over frozen…
Learn the tools of the trade through apprenticeships.
Inside the Fife primary school with an underground super-lab where pupils create and build
Learn the tools of the trade through apprenticeships.
Dundee Rotary 'guardian angel' helps Monifieth Ukraine teenager overcome horrors of war
New Head Teacher of Glebelands Primary School in Dundee, Mrs Michelle Macleod.
New Dundee head teacher was 'hooked' by Glebelands Primary to move from Fife
Learn the tools of the trade through apprenticeships.
The mums and grans ensuring Dundee's kids have warm jackets and shoes with clothing…
Two kids looking at ocean-themed Dundee Science Festival exhibit
10 of the best activities for kids at Dundee Science Festival 2024
Lord George Robertson beside Dundee University sundial.
Lord George Robertson: From Dundee student sit-ins to meetings with Bush, Chirac and 'thin-skinned'…
Learn the tools of the trade through apprenticeships.
This year's Stirling school holiday dates to print out and keep at home