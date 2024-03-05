Perth driver in stolen car tried to ram police vehicle during a high speed chase through city streets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth driver in stolen car tried to ram police vehicle during a high speed chase through city streets

Cops had to swerve out of the way when Douglas Zdrzark deliberately motored towards their vehicle, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

By Jamie Buchan
Douglas Zdrzalek pled guilty to dangerous driving at Perth Sheriff Court
Douglas Zdrzalek pled guilty to dangerous driving at Perth Sheriff Court

A speeding driver in a stolen car tried to ram into police during a “dangerous” high speed pursuit around Perth.

Officers had to swerve out of the way when Douglas Zdrzark deliberately motored towards their vehicle, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

The 29-year-old later abandoned the car and fled on foot.

But he confessed all when police caught up with him several weeks later, telling them: “Yes, it was me, mate.”

The Ford Kuga had been stolen from a house in Musselburgh nearly five months earlier.

Zdrzack told investigators he had bought it for £5,000 from “some boy in Aberfeldy“.

Accused accelerated away

Zdrzack appeared in the dock and admitted dangerous driving on residential streets in the city’s North Muirton area on August 27 2021.

He further admitted driving without insurance or a full licence.

Douglas Zdrzack appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

He pled guilty to a charge of resetting a car which had been dishonestly appropriated by theft.

Prosecutor Stephanie Hendry told the court: “At about 8.45pm, two police constables were on a routine patrol on Balhousie Street.

“As they approached a bend in the road, they observed a white Ford Kuga travelling at excessive speed for road conditions.

“The officers stopped their car and activated blue lights.

Douglas Zdrzalek sped along Balhousie Street, Perth, at the beginning of the police chase

“The suspect vehicle then appeared to accelerate and went passed their vehicle.”

Ms Hendry said, as the car sped by, officers only got a partial glimpse of the number plate.

“The accused was observed in the driver’s seat, with no other occupants in the car,” said the fiscal depute.

Police officers began turning round to begin a pursuit but by the time they got into position, Zdrzalek was lost to sight.

All points bulletin

A description of the vehicle was passed to the police control room and all officers in the area were asked to be on the look out.

At about 9pm the car was spotted again, this time turning out of the Bell Sports Centre car park and onto Hay Street.

“Police officers again stopped their vehicle,” said Ms Hendry.

“The accused was then observed accelerating towards the police vehicle in an apparent attempt to ram it.

“PC Ben Carter was forced to take evasive action to avoid a collision.”

The chase continued along Muirton Place, Perth. Image: Google Street View

Zdrzalek carried on along Hay Street, before turning right into Muirton Place.

“By the time the police officers had turned their vehicle to begin a pursuit, he was again lost to sight,” the prosecutor said.

At 9.20pm, constables were alerted that the car had been abandoned nearby.

“Officers attended and found that its bonnet was still hot to touch, indicating it had been recently driven,” Ms Hendry said.

“A tyre was also deflated.”

Investigators ran a check on the registration plate and found the car had been reported stolen from Musselburgh on March 25 2021.

‘It was me, mate’

CCTV from Bells Sports Centre was used to identify Zdrzalek.

Some time later, on October 14 2021, police officers on routine foot patrol saw their suspect walking towards them.

He was arrested and taken to police HQ for questioning.

Douglas Zdrzalek appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

Zdrzalek said he had paid £5,000 cash for the car from “some boy in Aberfeldy” but refused to give any more information.

When asked if he had been driving that night, he replied: “Yes, it was me mate.”

Offence is too serious for a fine

Solicitor Bethany Downham said her client had bought the car after seeing it advertised on Facebook.

“It was a cash-in-hand deal and no paperwork was exchanged.

“He accepts that his behaviour was unacceptable.”

Ms Downham said Zdrzalek would be prepared to pay a fine.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for background reports and said “This is far too serious for a financial penalty.”

Zdrzalek, of St Catherine’s Road, Perth, was meantime banned from driving.

