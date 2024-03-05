Perth driver in stolen car tried to ram police vehicle during a high speed chase through city streets

A speeding driver in a stolen car tried to ram into police during a “dangerous” high speed pursuit around Perth.

Officers had to swerve out of the way when Douglas Zdrzark deliberately motored towards their vehicle, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

The 29-year-old later abandoned the car and fled on foot.

But he confessed all when police caught up with him several weeks later, telling them: “Yes, it was me, mate.”

The Ford Kuga had been stolen from a house in Musselburgh nearly five months earlier.

Zdrzack told investigators he had bought it for £5,000 from “some boy in Aberfeldy“.

Accused accelerated away

Zdrzack appeared in the dock and admitted dangerous driving on residential streets in the city’s North Muirton area on August 27 2021.

He further admitted driving without insurance or a full licence.

He pled guilty to a charge of resetting a car which had been dishonestly appropriated by theft.

Prosecutor Stephanie Hendry told the court: “At about 8.45pm, two police constables were on a routine patrol on Balhousie Street.

“As they approached a bend in the road, they observed a white Ford Kuga travelling at excessive speed for road conditions.

“The officers stopped their car and activated blue lights.

“The suspect vehicle then appeared to accelerate and went passed their vehicle.”

Ms Hendry said, as the car sped by, officers only got a partial glimpse of the number plate.

“The accused was observed in the driver’s seat, with no other occupants in the car,” said the fiscal depute.

Police officers began turning round to begin a pursuit but by the time they got into position, Zdrzalek was lost to sight.

All points bulletin

A description of the vehicle was passed to the police control room and all officers in the area were asked to be on the look out.

At about 9pm the car was spotted again, this time turning out of the Bell Sports Centre car park and onto Hay Street.

“Police officers again stopped their vehicle,” said Ms Hendry.

“The accused was then observed accelerating towards the police vehicle in an apparent attempt to ram it.

“PC Ben Carter was forced to take evasive action to avoid a collision.”

Zdrzalek carried on along Hay Street, before turning right into Muirton Place.

“By the time the police officers had turned their vehicle to begin a pursuit, he was again lost to sight,” the prosecutor said.

At 9.20pm, constables were alerted that the car had been abandoned nearby.

“Officers attended and found that its bonnet was still hot to touch, indicating it had been recently driven,” Ms Hendry said.

“A tyre was also deflated.”

Investigators ran a check on the registration plate and found the car had been reported stolen from Musselburgh on March 25 2021.

‘It was me, mate’

CCTV from Bells Sports Centre was used to identify Zdrzalek.

Some time later, on October 14 2021, police officers on routine foot patrol saw their suspect walking towards them.

He was arrested and taken to police HQ for questioning.

Zdrzalek said he had paid £5,000 cash for the car from “some boy in Aberfeldy” but refused to give any more information.

When asked if he had been driving that night, he replied: “Yes, it was me mate.”

Offence is too serious for a fine

Solicitor Bethany Downham said her client had bought the car after seeing it advertised on Facebook.

“It was a cash-in-hand deal and no paperwork was exchanged.

“He accepts that his behaviour was unacceptable.”

Ms Downham said Zdrzalek would be prepared to pay a fine.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for background reports and said “This is far too serious for a financial penalty.”

Zdrzalek, of St Catherine’s Road, Perth, was meantime banned from driving.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.