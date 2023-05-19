University of Highlands and Islands to cut up to 50 jobs and axe courses at Perth campus

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Up to 50 people are set to lose their jobs at The University of Highlands and Islands (UHI) in Perth.

A number of courses will also be axed as the institution faces a £3million funding black hole.

UHI blamed the cost of living crisis and removal of Scottish Government funding as they announced a raft of redundancies today.

Other reasons for job cuts include:

Reduction in higher education recruitment over a period of time

Flat cash for further education with a 10% reduction in credit numbers available

The removal of the £46 million for transformation within the college and university sectors

The projected cost of living increases for utilities and pay awards (which will not be funded by the Scottish Government).

University to lose ‘small number of courses’

The consultation process has started, with the university offering voluntary redundancy to staff.

UHI said in a press release: “We are looking at our structures and our staffing across all levels of the college and hope to reduce numbers through the use of voluntary severance and are seeking permission to enhance our current voluntary severance scheme.

“In phase one of this process we are predicting a loss of 50 roles.

“We will work to minimise the impact on our students but will have to lose a small number of our courses.

“We will accommodate potential students in alternative courses to ensure that they have the offer of a course which will suit their needs.

Meanwhile, Dundee and Angus College will also be letting go of staff following a £2.5million black hole in its finances.

Perthshire MSP ‘very concerned’ about job cuts

Former deputy First Minister and MSP for Perthshire North John Swinney said he is “in the process” of meeting with UHI Perth stakeholders.

The SNP politician added: “I am very concerned by this news, and the impact it will have both on the affected workforce and potential students.

“Job losses are always unwelcome but, at a time of significant economic difficult for families across the region, this news will be particularly worrying for staff.

“I also believe that it is vital that prospective students have as wide a range of subjects as possible to choose from, and am therefore troubled by any potential reduction in the number of courses available.

“I am in the process of organising a meeting with senior stakeholders at UHI Perth to better understand the rationale behind this decision, and to actively explore any alternate options to the proposals that have been announced.”