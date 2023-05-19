University of Highlands and Islands to cut up to 50 jobs and axe courses at Perth campus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
University of Highlands and Islands to cut up to 50 jobs and axe courses at Perth campus

UHI Perth confirmed a redundancy consultation process has begun.

By Kieran Webster
UHI Perth announce 50 job cuts. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Up to 50 people are set to lose their jobs at The University of Highlands and Islands (UHI) in Perth.

A number of courses will also be axed as the institution faces a £3million funding black hole.

UHI blamed the cost of living crisis and removal of Scottish Government funding as they announced a raft of redundancies today.

Other reasons for job cuts include:

  • Reduction in higher education recruitment over a period of time
  • Flat cash for further education with a 10% reduction in credit numbers available
  • The removal of the £46 million for transformation within the college and university sectors
  • The projected cost of living increases for utilities and pay awards (which will not be funded by the Scottish Government).

University to lose ‘small number of courses’

The consultation process has started, with the university offering voluntary redundancy to staff.

UHI said in a press release: “We are looking at our structures and our staffing across all levels of the college and hope to reduce numbers through the use of voluntary severance and are seeking permission to enhance our current voluntary severance scheme.

“In phase one of this process we are predicting a loss of 50 roles.

The Webster building at the Perth campus. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“We will work to minimise the impact on our students but will have to lose a small number of our courses.

“We will accommodate potential students in alternative courses to ensure that they have the offer of a course which will suit their needs.

Meanwhile, Dundee and Angus College will also be letting go of staff following a £2.5million black hole in its finances.

Perthshire MSP ‘very concerned’ about job cuts

Former deputy First Minister and MSP for Perthshire North John Swinney said he is “in the process” of meeting with UHI Perth stakeholders.

The SNP politician added: “I am very concerned by this news, and the impact it will have both on the affected workforce and potential students.

“Job losses are always unwelcome but, at a time of significant economic difficult for families across the region, this news will be particularly worrying for staff.

“I also believe that it is vital that prospective students have as wide a range of subjects as possible to choose from, and am therefore troubled by any potential reduction in the number of courses available.

“I am in the process of organising a meeting with senior stakeholders at UHI Perth to better understand the rationale behind this decision, and to actively explore any alternate options to the proposals that have been announced.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

