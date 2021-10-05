Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

What is SNSA testing and when will your child be assessed?

By Sheanne Mulholland
October 5 2021, 4.28pm Updated: October 5 2021, 4.42pm
Source: Shutterstock.

SNSA testing – or Scottish National Standardised Assessment – was introduced by the Scottish Government in 2017.

SNSAs are standardised tests for literacy and numeracy, designed to align with the way education is delivered through Curriculum for Excellence.

They are intended to provide a single national framework to help gauge children’s progress, replacing various differing assessments previously used by local authorities.

Schoolchildren complete the standardised assessments online in P1, P4, P7 and in S3.

Source: Shutterstock.

SNSA testing aims to identify children’s needs and progress and inform teachers of their current level of attainment.

How many assessments?

P1 children do two separate SNSA assessments – one in literacy and a second one in numeracy.

P4 pupils do three SNSA assessments – reading, writing and numeracy.

Those in P7 also do three SNSA assessments – reading, writing and numeracy.

And S3 pupils take three SNSA assessments – again in reading, writing and numeracy.

Tests are NOT all carried out in one sitting.

When does SNSA testing take place?

Pupils complete the assessments during class time, once during the relevant school year.

Teachers, with guidance from their schools and local authorities, decide the most appropriate time for pupils to take the standardised assessments.

Source: Shutterstock.

Children and young people do not have to revise or prepare for these tests – and there is no pass or fail.

How does it work?

SNSAs are adaptive, so the level of difficulty of the questions will vary in response to how the child is performing.

They are designed to be relevant to age and have no time limit. Results are available to teachers immediately after completion.

Teachers can use these results – alongside a range of other assessment information and in-class observation – to help plan support for pupils and further steps to aid progression.

Where can I find out more?

Parents should speak to their child’s class teacher or head teacher if they have questions relating to SNSAs.

Or for general comments or questions about SNSAs, or the National Improvement Framework which developed them, email nationalimprovementframework@gov.scot.

‘P1 national tests miss most important aspect of children’s learning’ – Tayside teacher speaks out

Tags

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier