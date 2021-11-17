Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Did you see these schoolchildren cycling in Dundee? Here’s what they were doing

By Cheryl Peebles
November 17 2021, 12.38pm Updated: November 17 2021, 4.10pm
Eastern Primary School pupils at the V&A Dundee.

If you spotted scores of children pedalling in the city you may have witnessed the annual Dundee Cyclathon.

Pupils from four schools took part in the challenge, helping to raise over £18,500.

A team of 68 children from Eastern Primary School made an 8.5-mile round trip to the V&A Dundee, while 25 Morgan Academy participants competed to cycle the most mile-long laps of Baxter Park.

Smaller teams from Grove Academy and St Paul’s RC Academy also rose to the challenge organised by the Rotary Club of Claverhouse.

Eastern Primary School and Morgan Academy won the primary and secondary cups for raising the most amount of money, over £1,700 and over £1,000, respectively, for the STV Children’s Appeal and other charities.

Some of those who took part in the Rotary club's Dundee Cylathon
Morgan Academy’s team at Baxter Park, including Rose Deche, who cycled as the lion mascot. Pictures supplied by Rotary Club of Claverhouse.

Gordon Ferrier, Eastern Primary School head teacher, said children were excited to take part.

“He said: “Everyone involved kept their pedals turning and many have been inspired to continue longer cycling rides and use the new cycle path.  We are glad that the effort and enjoyment has been transferred into money that will provide support to those in need.”

Morgan’s team organiser Iain Ross said: “We had great fun on the day and sincere thanks go to all the cyclists who pedalled like fury around the park.

“I am so proud of our Morgan team who have raised so much money to make a real difference to the lives of so many people.”

The cyclathon has raised over £250,000 since it was launched 17 years ago.

Organiser Rotarian Ian Balgowan said: “Schools raised an enormous sum of money this year.

“Through their achievements, they have truly broadcast their care for others in the community and demonstrated a great drive and determination to do good in this world.”

