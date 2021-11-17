Did you see these schoolchildren cycling in Dundee? Here’s what they were doing

An error occurred. Please try again.

If you spotted scores of children pedalling in the city you may have witnessed the annual Dundee Cyclathon.

Pupils from four schools took part in the challenge, helping to raise over £18,500.

A team of 68 children from Eastern Primary School made an 8.5-mile round trip to the V&A Dundee, while 25 Morgan Academy participants competed to cycle the most mile-long laps of Baxter Park.

Smaller teams from Grove Academy and St Paul’s RC Academy also rose to the challenge organised by the Rotary Club of Claverhouse.

Eastern Primary School and Morgan Academy won the primary and secondary cups for raising the most amount of money, over £1,700 and over £1,000, respectively, for the STV Children’s Appeal and other charities.

Gordon Ferrier, Eastern Primary School head teacher, said children were excited to take part.

“He said: “Everyone involved kept their pedals turning and many have been inspired to continue longer cycling rides and use the new cycle path. We are glad that the effort and enjoyment has been transferred into money that will provide support to those in need.”

Morgan’s team organiser Iain Ross said: “We had great fun on the day and sincere thanks go to all the cyclists who pedalled like fury around the park.

“I am so proud of our Morgan team who have raised so much money to make a real difference to the lives of so many people.”

The cyclathon has raised over £250,000 since it was launched 17 years ago.

Organiser Rotarian Ian Balgowan said: “Schools raised an enormous sum of money this year.

“Through their achievements, they have truly broadcast their care for others in the community and demonstrated a great drive and determination to do good in this world.”