Letham Primary School foodbank collection involved a whole Fife village

By Cheryl Peebles
November 30 2021, 11.32am
Class teacher Samantha Miller with pupils Daisy McGarry, Sam Brincat, Fergus Broadhurst and the rest of the class. Picture by Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.

When Letham Primary School pupils decided to help their local foodbank they got their whole village involved.

Not only did children ask parents and relatives to donate food for people in need, they asked every household in their small Fife neighbourhood.

And the youngsters were stunned by the amount of donations dropped off at their school.

They have now handed over all 260 items to Cupar Foodbank to distribute to people in the area who are struggling to feed themselves and their families.

Children in the P5-P7 composite class delivered leaflets to 86 homes in Letham, near Cupar.

Class teacher Samantha Miller said: “We talked about what we could to in the community because Letham is quite a tight-knit community, and for the wider community.

“The kids all got involved making leaflets and we went out for a walk and posted them through every door in Letham, saying we would be collecting for the foodbank in Cupar.

“We ended up getting 260 items in total.”

The class counted up all their donations. Picture supplied by Letham Primary School.

Donations were left in the playground shelter and Miss Miller said: “Each day there was a new bag. The children were really excited and desperate to count up all the items.”

The children had been learning about the impact of poverty, including through a class novel about homelessness.

Miss Miller said: “They were really keen to help everyone they could, as they understand all the different circumstances that could lead someone to need to use a foodbank.”

To show their appreciation for the community support, children also delivered letters and pictures they made to thank people for donating.

