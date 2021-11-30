Body found in Dunfermline park identified as missing man Michael McCreadie

An error occurred. Please try again.

A body found in a Fife park has been identified as missing man Michael McCreadie.

Mr McCreadie, 50, was reported missing from Dunfermline on Friday, with extensive searches and a police appeal being issued since then.

His body was found in Dunfermline’s Harribrae Park at 8pm on Monday, and his family have been made aware.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious, however they plan to send a report to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police statement

A spokesperson said: “Officers were called after the body of a man was found in the water in the Harribrae Park area of Dunfermline around 8pm on Monday, 29 November, 2021.

“The deceased has been formally identified as Michael McCreadie, 50, who had been reported missing from the Dunfermline area.

“His family are aware.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”