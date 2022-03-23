IN PICTURES: Dundee pupils compete in cross country races at city’s Baxter Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
IN PICTURES: Dundee pupils compete in cross country races at city’s Baxter Park

By Rebecca McCurdy
March 23 2022, 4.39pm Updated: March 23 2022, 4.57pm
Olly Masterton from Mill Of Mains Primary School won the P6 cross country race. All photos by Gareth Jennings / DCT Media.
Dundee school pupils competed in a series of cross country races at the city’s Baxter Park.

The event, organised by Leisure and Culture Dundee, challenged the pupils to get fit and race their year groups from all over the city.

It saw hundreds of pupils from primary, secondary and additional support needs schools take part in the races.

On your marks – P6 pupils prepare for the race at Baxter Park.
Victoria Park Primary School pupil Insaf Aqli took first place in the P6 girls’ race.

Insaf Aqli from Victoria Park Primary School and Olly Masterton were the P6 winners in the boys’ and girls’ races.

Forthill Primary School’s Anna Sloan took first place in the P7s girls event, while Myles Thomson from Ancrum Road Primary School came out on top in the boys’ race.

It was a close race as the group of P7 girls from Dundee set off on their cross country competition.

And even when the year groups were not racing, they were on hand to cheer on their school and classmates from the sidelines.

Hundreds of pupils from across the city set off from Baxter Park on Wednesday.

Dundee Schools Cross Country winners

P6 girls’ race

1st – Insaf Aqli from Victoria Park Primary School

2nd –  Chantelle Cerven from Clepington Primary School

3rd –  Libby Connelly from St Andrews RC Primary School

Ancrum Road Primary School won the P6 girls’ team race, followed by Clepington Road in 2nd and Barnhill in 3rd.

Teachers, parents and fellow pupils were on hand to cheer the runners on.
Game on as the P6 girls set off for the race, watched by their peers and school staff.

Primary Six Boys winners

1st place – Olly Masterton – Mill Of Mains Primary School

2nd – Mackay Mason from Forthill Primary School

3rd place – Kena Tesfaye from St Joseph’s Primary School

Team

1st Forthill Primary School

2nd Ancrum Road Primary School

3rd Mill of Mains Primary School

Hundreds of city pupils took part in the competition.
Myles Thomson from Ancrum Road Primary School claimed the top prize in the P7 boys’ race.
Insaf Aqli from Victoria Park Primary School was met with high fives as she crossed the finish line.

P7 Girls winners

1st place – Anna Sloan from Forthill Primary School

2nd place Simone Imrie from Eastern Primary School

3rd place – Cora Johnston from Clepington Primary School

Team event

1st Clepington Primary School

2nd Forthill Primary School

3rd Tayview Primary School

Anne Sloan, P7 at Forthill Primary School, celebrated after placing first in her year group’s race.
Pupils from across the city joined Leisure and Culture Dundee for cross country racing at Baxter Park.
The races also encouraged teamwork as the pupils took part in team races and cheered on their classmates.

P7 Boys

1st – Myles Thomson Ancrum Road Primary School

2nd – Jude Kelly Ballumbie Primary School

3rd – Jaxson Scott Barnhill Primary School

Team

1st Barnhill Primary School

2nd Ballumbie Primary School

3rd Taview Primary School

The boys’ P7 race was a close finish, but Myles Thomson from Ancrum Road Primary School took the win in the end.
Even when they weren’t racing, the pupils were making their voices heard by cheering on their friends.

