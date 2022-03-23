IN PICTURES: Dundee pupils compete in cross country races at city’s Baxter Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee school pupils competed in a series of cross country races at the city’s Baxter Park.

The event, organised by Leisure and Culture Dundee, challenged the pupils to get fit and race their year groups from all over the city.

It saw hundreds of pupils from primary, secondary and additional support needs schools take part in the races.

Insaf Aqli from Victoria Park Primary School and Olly Masterton were the P6 winners in the boys’ and girls’ races.

Forthill Primary School’s Anna Sloan took first place in the P7s girls event, while Myles Thomson from Ancrum Road Primary School came out on top in the boys’ race.

And even when the year groups were not racing, they were on hand to cheer on their school and classmates from the sidelines.

Dundee Schools Cross Country winners

P6 girls’ race

1st – Insaf Aqli from Victoria Park Primary School

2nd – Chantelle Cerven from Clepington Primary School

3rd – Libby Connelly from St Andrews RC Primary School

Ancrum Road Primary School won the P6 girls’ team race, followed by Clepington Road in 2nd and Barnhill in 3rd.

Primary Six Boys winners

1st place – Olly Masterton – Mill Of Mains Primary School

2nd – Mackay Mason from Forthill Primary School

3rd place – Kena Tesfaye from St Joseph’s Primary School

Team

1st Forthill Primary School

2nd Ancrum Road Primary School

3rd Mill of Mains Primary School

P7 Girls winners

1st place – Anna Sloan from Forthill Primary School

2nd place Simone Imrie from Eastern Primary School

3rd place – Cora Johnston from Clepington Primary School

Team event

1st Clepington Primary School

2nd Forthill Primary School

3rd Tayview Primary School

P7 Boys

1st – Myles Thomson Ancrum Road Primary School

2nd – Jude Kelly Ballumbie Primary School

3rd – Jaxson Scott Barnhill Primary School

Team

1st Barnhill Primary School

2nd Ballumbie Primary School

3rd Taview Primary School