GALLERY: A few of the thousands of pictures by local kids in our Draw Your Mum celebration of mothers

By Cheryl Peebles
March 23 2022, 4.51pm Updated: March 23 2022, 5.25pm
Our annual Draw Your Mum event celebrates Mothering Sunday.

With Mothers’ Day approaching children have been showing their love for their mums by immortalising them in paint, crayon and felt-tip pen.

We asked children across Tayside and Fife to take part in The Courier’s annual Draw Your Mum celebration of motherhood.

And we were blown away by the avalanche of almost 7,500 drawings and paintings, not only of mums but of aunties, grans and carers.

Everyday this week and on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week kids’ drawings will be printed in special Draw Your Mum supplements The Courier.

Here are just a few of the amazing artworks we received.

And don’t worry, dads – it will be your turn soon when we mark Fathers’ Day with Draw Your Dad.

Some of our Draw Your Mum drawings:

Reeva Nellies (6) Kelty.
Menula (6) Dundee
Maximus (7) Ceres
Marlowe Kippen (6) Rattray
Maddison Third (7) Errol
Macie-Leigh Gray (7) Kelty
Lydia O’Neill (10) Blairgowrie
Luna Robertson (5) Glenrothes
Lexie Penman (8) Kirriemuir
Lexi (8) Arbroath
Kasen Boyd (6) Dundee
Karly-Rose Robbins (7) Arbroath
Kaila Davies-Ruderham (9) Kelty
Julia Krzyzanowska (8) Arbroath
Josh Grant (7) Kirriemuir
Joe Davidson (7) Arbroath
Jaymi Crawford (5) Dunfermline
Hemo (5) Dundee.
Fatima (7) Dundee
Esmay Fraser (7) Dundee
Emilie Dunsmuir (8) Glenrothes
Emilia Gregory (7) Dundee
Demi Campbell (7) Glenrothes
Deborah (6) Perth
Dawoud (5) Dundee
Braydon Fleming (7) Dundee.
Aicha (9) Kirkcaldy
Aden Caldow (11) Montrose
Ade (8) Dundee
Adam Gray (6) Forfar
Sophia Ryder (11) Burrelton

 

Abigail Smith (10) Perth
Abigail (9) Dunfermline
Abdullah Fahad (6) Dundee
Abdullah Ahmed (6) Dundee
Jody Pert (11) Arbroath
Jaxon Moran (4) Dundee
Jamie Corrigan (4) Dundee
Isla Carswell (10) Colliston
Hurain Danish (5) Dundee
Holly Hart (7) Colliston
Harry Geddes (6) Colliston
Faith Craig (3) Dundee
Erika Kazi (4) Dundee
Ellis Ravenhill (4) Dundee
Eilidh McLachlan (9) Colliston
Drew Moir (6) Colliston
Chelsea Shepherd (4) Dundee
Charlie Ramsay (10) Arbroath
Campbell Laird (4) Dundee
Asara Clackworthy (8) Arbroath
Artiemis Burton (8) Colliston
Anna Esme Robertson (9) Colliston
Aminah Ahmed, 4, Dundee
Aiden Ramsay, 12, Arbroath
Joe Bertram (11) Arbroath
Violet Lewis (7) Colliston
Tilly (9) Arbroath
Tessa Dobbs (6) Colliston
Skye Hayes (11) Colliston.
Rubi Cownie (5) Dundee
Rowan Carswell (8) Colliston
Rocco Hayes (9) Colliston
River-Bleu Coombs (5) Dundee
Reuben McGoway (4) Dundee
Preston Brown (5) Dundee
Orla Skye Young (9) Arbroath
Murray McLachlan (11) Arbroath
Mac Scrimgeour (5) Dundee
Kylah Grieve (3) Dundee
Kassidy Kemp (5) Dundee

 

