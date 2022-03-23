GALLERY: A few of the thousands of pictures by local kids in our Draw Your Mum celebration of mothers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With Mothers’ Day approaching children have been showing their love for their mums by immortalising them in paint, crayon and felt-tip pen.

We asked children across Tayside and Fife to take part in The Courier’s annual Draw Your Mum celebration of motherhood.

And we were blown away by the avalanche of almost 7,500 drawings and paintings, not only of mums but of aunties, grans and carers.

Everyday this week and on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week kids’ drawings will be printed in special Draw Your Mum supplements The Courier.

Here are just a few of the amazing artworks we received.

And don’t worry, dads – it will be your turn soon when we mark Fathers’ Day with Draw Your Dad.

Some of our Draw Your Mum drawings: