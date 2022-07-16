At what age can a child be left home alone?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

At what age can you leave a child alone when you go out?

During the school holidays parents often struggle for childcare as they continue to work or with usual duties, so many will be wondering when it’s ok to leave children unattended.

There is no law in Scotland which stipulates the age at which they can start leaving a child home alone.

But leading children’s charity NSPCC advises against leaving children until they are 12 – and only then if they are comfortable with the idea.

Before this age they are rarely mature enough to be left on their own.

The charity also says children under 16 shouldn’t be left alone overnight and babies, toddlers and young children should never be left alone.

Parents often phone the charity’s helpline asking for advice on this issue.

Gayle Sayles, NSPCC Scotland local campaigns manager, says every child is different so there are no set rules.

She said: “While every child is different, we wouldn’t recommend leaving a child under 12 years old home alone, particularly for long periods of time.”

She also highlighted the importance of talking to children about any worries to help parents decide whether they are ready.

“A child who doesn’t feel comfortable about staying alone should never be left home alone.

“Even if they are older, they may not be ready to look after themselves or know what to do in an emergency.”

Leaving them with older siblings

Parents might feel more comfortable leaving a younger child at home with an older sibling.

But if the older sibling is under-16, the parent is still responsible for their wellbeing.

It’s also advised that parents take into account how well the siblings get on together, and whether they are likely to fall out.

The NSPCC has a guide to help parents decide whether their child is ready to be left at home while they go out.

Could you be prosecuted for leaving a child home alone?

While there is no legal age in Scotland for children being left on their own, parents could still be prosecuted for neglect in some cases.

Under the Children and Young Persons (Scotland) Act 1937, parents or carers could be convicted of neglect and fined or imprisoned if they are deemed to have neglected or abandoned a child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health.