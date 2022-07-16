At what age can a child be left home alone?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

At what age can a child be left home alone?

By Cheryl Peebles
July 16 2022, 4.07pm Updated: July 18 2022, 11.38am
Tell us what you think in our poll below. Stock image from Shutterstock.
Tell us what you think in our poll below. Stock image from Shutterstock.

At what age can you leave a child alone when you go out?

During the school holidays parents often struggle for childcare as they continue to work or with usual duties, so many will be wondering when it’s ok to leave children unattended.

There is no law in Scotland which stipulates the age at which they can start leaving a child home alone.

But leading children’s charity NSPCC advises against leaving children until they are 12 – and only then if they are comfortable with the idea.

Before this age they are rarely mature enough to be left on their own.

The charity also says children under 16 shouldn’t be left alone overnight and babies, toddlers and young children should never be left alone.

What do you think?

Parents often phone the charity’s helpline asking for advice on this issue.

Gayle Sayles, NSPCC Scotland local campaigns manager, says every child is different so there are no set rules.

She said: “While every child is different, we wouldn’t recommend leaving a child under 12 years old home alone, particularly for long periods of time.”

She also highlighted the importance of talking to children about any worries to help parents decide whether they are ready.

“A child who doesn’t feel comfortable about staying alone should never be left home alone.

“Even if they are older, they may not be ready to look after themselves or know what to do in an emergency.”

Parents might feel more comfortable leaving a younger child with an older sibling. Stock image from Shutterstock.

Leaving them with older siblings

Parents might feel more comfortable leaving a younger child at home with an older sibling.

But if the older sibling is under-16, the parent is still responsible for their wellbeing.

It’s also advised that parents take into account how well the siblings get on together, and whether they are likely to fall out.

The NSPCC has a guide to help parents decide whether their child is ready to be left at home while they go out.

Could you be prosecuted for leaving a child home alone?

While there is no legal age in Scotland for children being left on their own, parents could still be prosecuted for neglect in some cases.

Under the Children and Young Persons (Scotland) Act 1937, parents or carers could be convicted of neglect and fined or imprisoned if they are deemed to have neglected or abandoned a child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health.

POLL: What age should kids get a phone? We look at the pros and cons of mobile ownership for children

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]