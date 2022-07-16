Boat Brae forced to close after fire inside Newport-on-Tay restaurant By Amie Flett July 16 2022, 4.39pm Updated: July 16 2022, 5.13pm 0 Boat Brae in Newport-on-Tay with damage caused by a fire outside the restaurant. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Police believe youths started gorse fire at Carnoustie Buddon Golf Course M90 southbound reopens after truck fire near Perth ‘Horrific and reckless’ fire-raisers destroy Monikie playpark and bird hide Woman, 79, dies in house fire and two men left seriously injured