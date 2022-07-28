William Rankin, who helped shaped Fife new town, marks 100th birthday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perthshire man William Rankin who helped to shape a new town in Fife celebrated his 100th birthday recently.

William Rankin was instrumental in the development of Glenrothes after it was planned in the 1940s as Scotland’s second post-war new town.

William, who has lived in Perthshire for over a decade, worked for the former Glenrothes Development Corporation (GDC) in the 1960s where he was responsible for factoring property and land acquisition.

He also played a major role in the development of Fife Airport.

Earlier this month William marked his 100th birthday and toasted the milestone at Murraypark Hotel in Crieff with friends and family members, including his granddaughter Catriona Davies, who lives in Canada.

Catriona, a trained ballet dancer who honed her skills under the tutelage of dance teacher Julie Young at the Julie Young Dance Studio in Perth and Dance School of Scotland, travelled over with her family to join in the celebrations.

She lived in Perth before emigrating to Canada 15 years ago where she now works as a physiotherapist for dancers.

William was born on July 10, 1922 and grew up in Hamilton, Lanarkshire.

He gained a BSc degree in agriculture from Glasgow University and became a chartered surveyor.

After graduating he worked in the finance department of an agriculture college in Aberdeen.

He later secured work as a valuer with the Inland Revenue in Lanarkshire in 1949 and ten years later, he took up a post with The Glenrothes Development Corporation as a valuation and estates officer.

He was later promoted to depute commercial director and was responsible for factoring all GDC property, except housing.

Married in Paris

He was also involved in land acquisition for factory expansion and played an important role in the establishment of Fife Airport.

William worked for the GDC for 25 years and retired in 1982.

He met his wife Clèlie Jeanne d’Apollonio in Glenrothes and the couple married in Paris in November 1953.

They settled in the new town with their family of four daughters – Joyce, Elisabeth, Michèle (who has lived in Canada since 1988) and Lucile – and lived there for over 50 years.

He moved to Perthshire in 2011 after his wife died to be closer to Joyce and Lucile who have lived in the area for over 30 years.

William, who has eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many great nephews and nieces, believes the secret to long life is having good genes and plenty of exercise and fresh air, along with the benefits of scientific and medical research.