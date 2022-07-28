William Rankin, who helped shaped Fife new town, marks 100th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
William Rankin, who helped shaped Fife new town, marks 100th birthday

By Debbie Clarke
July 28 2022, 4.51pm
William Rankin, who helped to shape a new town in Fife, has celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends.
Perthshire man William Rankin who helped to shape a new town in Fife celebrated his 100th birthday recently.

William Rankin was instrumental in the development of Glenrothes after it was planned in the 1940s as Scotland’s second post-war new town.

William, who has lived in Perthshire for over a decade, worked for the former Glenrothes Development Corporation (GDC) in the 1960s where he was responsible for factoring property and land acquisition.

He also played a major role in the development of Fife Airport.

Earlier this month William marked his 100th birthday and toasted the milestone at Murraypark Hotel in Crieff with friends and family members, including his granddaughter Catriona Davies, who lives in Canada.

Catriona, a trained ballet dancer who honed her skills under the tutelage of dance teacher Julie Young at the Julie Young Dance Studio in Perth and Dance School of Scotland, travelled over with her family to join in the celebrations.

She lived in Perth before emigrating to Canada 15 years ago where she now works as a physiotherapist for dancers.

William Rankin was instrumental in how a new town in Fife was developed. He celebrated his 100th birthday recently.

William was born on July 10, 1922 and grew up in Hamilton, Lanarkshire.

He gained a BSc degree in agriculture from Glasgow University and became a chartered surveyor.

After graduating he worked in the finance department of an agriculture college in Aberdeen.

He  later secured work as a valuer with the Inland Revenue in Lanarkshire in 1949 and ten years later, he took up a post with The Glenrothes Development Corporation as a valuation and estates officer.

He was later promoted to depute commercial director and was responsible for factoring all GDC property, except housing.

Married in Paris

He was also involved in land acquisition for factory expansion and played an important role in the establishment of Fife Airport.

William worked for the GDC for 25 years and retired in 1982.

He met his wife Clèlie Jeanne d’Apollonio in Glenrothes and the couple married in Paris in November 1953.

They settled in the new town with their family of four daughters – Joyce, Elisabeth, Michèle (who has lived in Canada since 1988) and Lucile  – and lived there for over 50 years.

He moved to Perthshire in 2011 after his wife died to be closer to Joyce and Lucile who have lived in the area for over 30 years.

William, who has eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many great nephews and nieces, believes the secret to long life is having good genes and plenty of exercise and fresh air, along with the benefits of scientific and medical research.

[[title]]