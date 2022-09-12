St Andrews’ new secondary school is almost full – why wasn’t a bigger school built and will it be extended?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

St Andrews’ new secondary school is almost full – why wasn’t a bigger school built and will it be extended?

By Cheryl Peebles
September 12 2022, 5.24pm
Shelagh McLean at Madras College shortly before it opened in August 2021. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Shelagh McLean at Madras College shortly before it opened in August 2021. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

St Andrews’ new secondary school opened just over a year ago and is already almost full.

With hundreds more homes to be built in the town, it’s likely Madras College will soon be over its capacity of 1,450 pupils.

So why did Fife Council build a new school smaller than the one it replaced when substantial residential expansion of the town has been planned for years?

And what will be done to accommodate the many more children new houses at St Andrews West, Guardbridge and elsewhere in the school’s large catchment area are expected to bring?

We spoke to the council’s head of education and children services Shelagh McLean to find out.

Madras College pupils arriving at the new building for the first time last August. Picture supplied.

When will Madras College breach capacity?

According to statistics issued by the Scottish Government last week, the £55 million new Madras College which opened in August last year is already at 95% occupancy – just 72 pupils shy of its 1,450 limit.

When construction was approved three years ago, Fife Council predicted it would reach 100% occupancy by 2024. That is still expected but due to a delay in houses being built “slightly later” now, says Shelagh.

Will the school be extended? And how?

If and when the number of pupils goes over 1,450 consent will be sought for an extension.

Shelagh said: “We did take the prudent decision when we were building the school to ensure that the core facilities – things like dining, services – were able to cope with a larger school roll should that be required.

“We also have built in space for the extension should that be required, in a way that should be the most effective at that point in time and create least disruption.”

The new school replaced the old South Street building (pictured) and Kilrymont campus. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Clever design by the architects, she said, would allow construction of extra accommodation in part of the school’s inner courtyard quadrangle.

These designs already exist and extension could be discussed as soon as this year’s school census figures are published by the Scottish Government in December, she said.

How much would extension cost and who pays?

The cost ‘should’, Shelagh said, be covered by contributions – or planning levies – from housing developers already agreed to mitigate impact on education services.

But she admitted that ‘might not cover everything’, so some public funds might be needed.

Extension costs were estimated at £4.5 million in 2019 when construction of the school was approved by Fife Council and may have changed since then.

Senior pupils in the old Madras College quad shortly before the school moved out of South Street last year. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Why not build a bigger school at the outset?

The size of the new Madras College – planned since 2006 – was based on earlier pupil projections without developments including St Andrews West, where 900 homes will be built.

Only when these housing developments were factored in did predicted pupil numbers exceed the school’s capacity of 1,450.

Rather than ripping up plans and starting again when these developments were confirmed, extending if and when required means this can be funded by developers.

Shelagh said: “What we are not allowed to do is ask for [developer] contributions if those projections don’t come to fruition.

“So if we had built it [a bigger school] and paid for it at the time, we couldn’t have asked for the developer obligation at that time because were weren’t at a point where we had confirmation of what the housing or what the [St Andrews West] masterplan was actually going to deliver.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

Shelagh McLean at Madras College shortly before it opened in August 2021. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Fife schools closure confirmed for the day of the Queen's funeral
0
Shelagh McLean at Madras College shortly before it opened in August 2021. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Rising star keeper Rory Mahady donates strip to thank Burntisland Primary teachers as he…
0
Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School.
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Shelagh McLean at Madras College shortly before it opened in August 2021. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Schools across Courier Country mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II
0
Shelagh McLean at Madras College shortly before it opened in August 2021. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire girl's 'shock' as Queen drawing tribute shared on TV stations across the…
0
School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Shelagh McLean at Madras College shortly before it opened in August 2021. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Guides and Scouts offered grief support after death of their patron the Queen
0
Shelagh McLean at Madras College shortly before it opened in August 2021. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Gold Star awarded to Dundee youngster Aubree Craig for winning at World Karate Championship
0
Shelagh McLean at Madras College shortly before it opened in August 2021. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Free school meals are refused by nearly half of eligible teenagers - why, how…
0
Shelagh McLean at Madras College shortly before it opened in August 2021. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
International Literacy Day: 12 books for children recommended by a Fife librarian
0

More from The Courier

Shelagh McLean at Madras College shortly before it opened in August 2021. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Blairgowrie and the Queen: Union flag, Afghan landmine and an idol for the young
0
Shelagh McLean at Madras College shortly before it opened in August 2021. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
King Charles pledges to 'seek always' the welfare of Scotland in first Holyrood appearance
Shelagh McLean at Madras College shortly before it opened in August 2021. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The Queen lies at rest in St Giles amid a sense of history being…
Shelagh McLean at Madras College shortly before it opened in August 2021. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Stores and businesses to be closed on the day of Queen's funeral
Shelagh McLean at Madras College shortly before it opened in August 2021. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
How have Falkirk started their season ahead of reviving their rivalry with Dunfermline?
0
Shelagh McLean at Madras College shortly before it opened in August 2021. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Elderly St Andrews residents 'heartbroken' at being forced to leave their homes
0