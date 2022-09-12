‘Potentially life-changing’: Cannabis-based MS medication approved for use on the NHS across Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Potentially life-changing’: Cannabis-based MS medication approved for use on the NHS across Scotland

By Cara Forrester
September 12 2022, 5.34pm Updated: September 12 2022, 5.35pm
A new cannabis-based drug has been approved.
A new cannabis-based drug has been approved.

People living with MS in Tayside and Fife will be able to access a cannabis-based drug on the NHS.

A drug called Sativex has been approved by the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) for use on the NHS in Scotland.

More than 15,000 people in Scotland living with the condition, say MS Society Scotland, will be able to benefit from the “potentially life-changing effects of the drug.”

What is it, how can it help if you’re living with MS and what are the next steps?

Up until now, Sativex was approved for use on the NHS in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, but not in Scotland.

MS can be diagnosed through an MRI.

A limited number of people have been able to access it via the Peer Approved Clinical System (PACS) Tier 2 individual patient treatment request process.

MS Society has campaigned for wider availability of the drug across the whole of the UK, including approval in Scotland.

What is in this MS cannabis drug?

Sativex is a mouth spray that is used to treat moderate to severe muscle stiffness and spasms (known as spasticity) in MS when other medicines haven’t worked.

It contains two chemicals from the cannabis plant called cannabinoids.

They are called tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).

Which MS symptoms does it help?

It is the only drug in the UK with a licence to treat the muscle stiffness and spasms caused by MS.

Although Sativex only has a licence to treat spasticity, some people say it also helps with other MS symptoms too.

These include:

  • bladder problems
  • difficulty sleeping
  • tremor (uncontrolled shaking of the arm or leg).

A number of drugs already exist to treat spasticity.

But many people with MS have told the MS Society they find these ineffective.

They also say they struggle to tolerate the side effects, which can include memory problems and depression.

How does treating MS symptoms help?

The drug works by relieving muscle spasms and the pain associated with them.

This leads to increased mobility, better sleep patterns and an improved quality of life for the person living with MS.

One of the few people to have tried Sativex in Scotland is Lillias Rapsom, from Thurso, who has been using it since 2018.

She says maintaining her functionality and controlling pain without the use of addictive opioids is a worry off her mind.

“I take eight sprays of Sativex a day.

Lillias Rapsom has found Sativex helps.

“I’m able to live a life and work out without the severe intensity of MS pain.

“I still experience muscle spasms but they are now mostly controlled using Sativex, along with meditation, breathing exercises and listening to my body, resting when I need to.

“I’ve not experienced any side effects.”

Are there side effects?

There are potential side effects from Sativex.

These include feeling sick, tired, dizzy, or having diarrhoea.

But they tend to fade after a few weeks.

Some people don’t experience them at all.

Can I get it for my MS?

Morna Simpkins, Director of MS Society Scotland, says they welcome the news.

She adds they will continue to work with the SMC, NHS Scotland, individual health boards and neurologists.

She says: “We’ll ensure Sativex quickly becomes available to everyone throughout Scotland whose life could be significantly improved by taking it.”

Cara’s story: ‘When I first heard I had MS I thought my life was over – 5 things helped me cope’

[[title]]

[[text]]
