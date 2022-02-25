How are tiny fish helping in the fight against MS?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How are tiny fish helping in the fight against MS?

By Cara Forrester
February 25 2022, 7.33am Updated: February 25 2022, 11.36am
Fish are helping scientists.
For the 150,000 people living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in Scotland, any breakthrough in research or science gives hope.

But how are tiny fish helping in the fight against the debilitating condition?

MS Society Scotland says a new study is shedding light on the potential to stop the progression of disability caused by MS.

It sounds far fetched, but it involves zebrafish.

How can fish help? And what important implications does this have for people with MS?

Zebra fish were used in the study.

The study was carried out be researchers from the MS Society Edinburgh Centre for MS Research.

How are fish involved?

The team looked at transparent zebrafish for clues to help them understand more about certain cells in the body.

These minnow-sized fish are often used in research.

Interestingly, it’s because of their genetic similarity to humans.

Zebrafish are genetically similar to humans.

You might be used to seeing them swimming in tanks at your local pet shop – but it turns out they are actually a lot more like us than you might think.

Fish facts

Did you know:

  • Zebrafish share 70% of genes with us.
  • They can help researchers studying human genes.
  • 84% of human genes known to be involved in human disease have a zebrafish counterpart.

In this latest study, state-of-the-art technology was used to take high resolution images of the fish to examine the behaviour of cells, called oligodendrocytes.

What are oligodendrocytes?

Oligodendrocytes are cells in the body which are only found in the central nervous system – the brain and the spine.

They are important because they produce something called myelin.

Myelin coats nerve fibres protecting them from damage – a bit like the insulation on an electrical wire – and helps messages travel quickly along nerves without being disrupted or lost.

Oligodentrocytes are found in the brain and spine.

But when someone has MS, their own immune system attacks the myelin, so messages find it harder to get through – or can’t get through at all.

That’s what causes the symptoms of MS.

Previous studies have suggested the oligodendrocyte cells can survive an attack and might go onto produce new myelin.

But scientists needed to know how the old and new cells compared.

MS can be diagnosed through an MRI.

That’s where looking at the fish helped.

Scientists saw patterns in both zebrafish and in brain tissue donated to the MS Society Tissue Bank by people with MS after their death.

What did they find?

The study showed:

  • The surviving cells produce less myelin than new ones.
  • They send the myelin to the wrong part of the nerve.
  • These ineffective cells could hinder myelin repair.
  • The survival of the ineffective cells could come at the expense of new more efficient ones.

What’s next?

The discoveries unlocks new potential avenues for MS research.

Scientists could now look at whether surviving oligodendrocytes could respond to treatment to help boost their performance. And explore whether targeting surviving cells for destruction could complement therapeutic strategies.

It’s thought this would promote myelin repair through the generation of new oligodendrocytes.

  • We’d love to hear about your health journey – whether that’s wellbeing advice, giving insight into the challenges of living with a long-term condition or an achievement you want to celebrate. Contact us healthandwellbeing@thecourier.co.uk

