Dundee young people getting a Kickstart to their fashion careers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“Before, I settled for what was in front of me,” says mum-of-one Hannah Watson.

“But by pushing me out of my comfort zone, Kindred Clothing has helped me see a brighter future.”

The 22-year-old is one of five young people who have been given a chance at a new career, thanks to Kindred Clothing.

Hannah was matched with the organisation through the government-funded Kickstart programme.

Kickstart is open to young people aged 16-24 who are claiming Universal Credit.

All the women are paid the minimum wage to take part and develop new skills.

Hannah continued: “Kindred Clothing has given me some incredible opportunities – not just to grow and develop as a person but to give me the push to realise who I want to be.

“It provided a great support system in the process which has been so important, especially over the last two years.

“I wouldn’t have made the connections I’ve made or secured such brilliant employment – I’m so thankful for the project and for Front Lounge.”

The Kindred Clothing award, taught by Front Lounge, allows young people to gain experiences in clothes-making.

The group has learned how to use a sewing machine, design patterns and actually make the clothing.

Learning new skills

“Kindred Clothing was always about more than learning how to sew,” said Chika Inatimi, project leader of Front Lounge

“We want to show our learners, some of whom might otherwise be left behind, that by applying their talents, their interests, with time and commitment they can do anything they set their minds to!

“The Kickstart employment will provide this group with genuine opportunities to develop themselves and their skills.

“It will lead to an SQA certified qualification, gaining real-life knowledge and insight from industry professionals.”

Since finishing the Kickstart programme, Hannah has secured two part-time jobs, with Dundee businesses Isolated Heroes and Andie.

Samantha Paton, creator of Isolated Heroes, praised the Kickstart programme.

She said: “I have loved watching Hannah’s confidence grow throughout her time at Isolated Heroes on the Kickstart Dundee programme.

“Hannah has become an invaluable member of our team and her involvement in the development of our new accessories range has contributed to a 15% rise in product sales.

“We are delighted to be in a position to offer Hannah a part-time job where we can continue to elevate her design and manufacturing skills.”