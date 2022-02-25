Dundee young people getting a Kickstart to their fashion careers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee young people getting a Kickstart to their fashion careers

By Emma O'Neill
February 25 2022, 7.43am Updated: February 25 2022, 9.50am
Kickstart Dundee
(L-R) Carrie Varjavandi, Zoe Smith, Lisa Hendry, Hannah Watson, Nicole Doig, Alana Brown, Jynx Gotch, Britney Burnett, Chika Inatimi and Hannah's daughter Grace. Supplied

“Before, I settled for what was in front of me,” says mum-of-one Hannah Watson.

“But by pushing me out of my comfort zone, Kindred Clothing has helped me see a brighter future.”

Kickstart Dundee
The women are taught new skills in sewing. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

The 22-year-old is one of five young people who have been given a chance at a new career, thanks to Kindred Clothing.

Hannah was matched with the organisation through the government-funded Kickstart programme.

Kickstart is open to young people aged 16-24 who are claiming Universal Credit.

All the women are paid the minimum wage to take part and develop new skills.

Hannah continued: “Kindred Clothing has given me some incredible opportunities – not just to grow and develop as a person but to give me the push to realise who I want to be.

“It provided a great support system in the process which has been so important, especially over the last two years.

“I wouldn’t have made the connections I’ve made or secured such brilliant employment – I’m so thankful for the project and for Front Lounge.”

The Kindred Clothing award, taught by Front Lounge, allows young people to gain experiences in clothes-making.

Kickstart Dundee
Some of the next Kickstart group are ready to start learning. (L-R) Zoe Smith, Lisa Hendry, Alana Brown, Jynx Gotch, Britney Burnett. Supplied

The group has learned how to use a sewing machine, design patterns and actually make the clothing.

Learning new skills

“Kindred Clothing was always about more than learning how to sew,” said Chika Inatimi, project leader of Front Lounge

“We want to show our learners, some of whom might otherwise be left behind, that by applying their talents, their interests, with time and commitment they can do anything they set their minds to!

“The Kickstart employment will provide this group with genuine opportunities to develop themselves and their skills.

“It will lead to an SQA certified qualification, gaining real-life knowledge and insight from industry professionals.”

Since finishing the Kickstart programme, Hannah has secured two part-time jobs, with Dundee businesses Isolated Heroes and Andie.

Kickstart Dundee
The skills have helped the women move on to new careers. Kenny Smith / DCT Media

Samantha Paton, creator of Isolated Heroes, praised the Kickstart programme.

She said: “I have loved watching Hannah’s confidence grow throughout her time at Isolated Heroes on the Kickstart Dundee programme.

“Hannah has become an invaluable member of our team and her involvement in the development of our new accessories range has contributed to a 15% rise in product sales.

“We are delighted to be in a position to offer Hannah a part-time job where we can continue to elevate her design and manufacturing skills.”

