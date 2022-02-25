John Hughes tells Dunfermline stars to relish shackling red hot Kilmarnock star Kyle Lafferty

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Hughes has urged Dunfermline to embrace the challenge of trying to put the reins on on-form Kyle Lafferty and Kilmarnock this weekend.

Lafferty has bagged doubles in his last two games and has five goals to his name from his last five outings.

A brace from the former Rangers and Hearts striker helped Killie come from a goal behind to beat the Pars a fortnight ago.

And the Northern Ireland internationalist followed that up with another pair of goals in last weekend’s 3-0 win against Raith Rovers as the Rugby Park outfit moved level on points with Arbroath at the top of the Championship.

🤷‍♂️ 18 goals in 19 Killie games for Kyle Lafferty pic.twitter.com/JljgwkyBun — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) February 20, 2022

The title favourites now visit East End Park and Hughes is fully aware of the threat the Ayrshire men will pose to Dunfermline’s continuing battle against relegation.

Asked how to stop Lafferty in particular, he said: “It’s going to be very difficult. He’s on a good vein of form.

“But that’s the challenge. That’s the challenge you have to embrace, and it’s the challenge you have to be up for.

“Kilmarnock [against Raith] were very, very good. They deserved everything that they got, and there’s a wee spring in the step.

“They’ve got that wee bit of confidence about them right at this moment in time, but I don’t think there’s too much between the two teams.

“Although we’re talking about an individual there, I’m also talking about the team, and my team.

“Killie have got the pressures of trying to win games to make sure that they get promoted; we’ve got the pressures of trying to win games to make sure we stay in the league.

“The whole game’s got good ingredients to it, and you have to look forward to it.”

Meanwhile, Hughes insists the Dunfermline fans can play a huge part in the club’s bid for survival.

He said: “I feel like there’s something happening at this club and if we can win football matches then these supporters will get right behind us, as they have done since I’ve come to the club.

“Of course, there have been one or two disappointments and we’ve taken that on the chin.

“But we keep coming back for more and, if we are committed and competitive, then I know our fans will stand up and applaud us for that.”