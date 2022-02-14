John Hughes backs Efe Ambrose following testing Dunfermline debut for on-loan St Johnstone defender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Hughes backs Efe Ambrose following testing Dunfermline debut for on-loan St Johnstone defender

By Alan Temple
February 14 2022, 12.00pm
Disappointed: Ambrose
Disappointed: Ambrose

John Hughes has leapt to the defence of ‘brilliant’ Efe Ambrose.

The Dunfermline stopper failed to cover himself in glory on his Pars debut, with a moment of impetuousness leading to Kilmarnock’s equalising goal on Saturday.

Ambrose, on loan from St Johnstone, over-committed as he sought to challenge Blair Alston. That allowed the midfielder to skip past him and tee up Kyle Lafferty.

The former Rangers striker then notched a spectacular spectacular bicycle kick to secure the 2-1 triumph for Killie.

However, Hughes remains steadfast in his belief that the ex-Celtic ace will be an invaluable asset in the Pars’ fight for survival.

Efe is brilliant, I love him to bits,” lauded Hughes. “He got done a bit for the first goal. He came out too early and the boy [Alston] nicked it round him.

“But these things happen, it is part and parcel of football.

“Football has a habit of not going your way sometimes. You have to graft and work hard for everything you get.

“Big Efe will bring that experience, he is a good organiser and I really enjoy working with him.”

‘False position’

Dunfermline were left to rue the late collapse after claiming the lead at Rugby Park through Stevie Lawless.

Ambrose battles Lafferty

Lawless also missed a penalty as the Fifers turned in a largely impressive showing against Derek McInnes’ star-studded squad.

However, the grim reality is that Dunfermline are now three points adrift of Ayr United in the guaranteed safety of eighth spot.

Hughes added: “We are in a false position as far as I am concerned — but football doesn’t owe you anything.

“We need to take this, take the hurt, roll our sleeves up and go again.”

Following three successive away games, Dunfermline are back on home soil on Friday night when the Pars host promotion hopefuls Partick Thistle.

