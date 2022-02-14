John Hughes backs Efe Ambrose following testing Dunfermline debut for on-loan St Johnstone defender

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Hughes has leapt to the defence of ‘brilliant’ Efe Ambrose.

The Dunfermline stopper failed to cover himself in glory on his Pars debut, with a moment of impetuousness leading to Kilmarnock’s equalising goal on Saturday.

Ambrose, on loan from St Johnstone, over-committed as he sought to challenge Blair Alston. That allowed the midfielder to skip past him and tee up Kyle Lafferty.

The former Rangers striker then notched a spectacular spectacular bicycle kick to secure the 2-1 triumph for Killie.

However, Hughes remains steadfast in his belief that the ex-Celtic ace will be an invaluable asset in the Pars’ fight for survival.

🎥 Watch the goals from yesterday's 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/xhfUTee6Os — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) February 13, 2022

“Efe is brilliant, I love him to bits,” lauded Hughes. “He got done a bit for the first goal. He came out too early and the boy [Alston] nicked it round him.

“But these things happen, it is part and parcel of football.

“Football has a habit of not going your way sometimes. You have to graft and work hard for everything you get.

“Big Efe will bring that experience, he is a good organiser and I really enjoy working with him.”

‘False position’

Dunfermline were left to rue the late collapse after claiming the lead at Rugby Park through Stevie Lawless.

Lawless also missed a penalty as the Fifers turned in a largely impressive showing against Derek McInnes’ star-studded squad.

However, the grim reality is that Dunfermline are now three points adrift of Ayr United in the guaranteed safety of eighth spot.

Hughes added: “We are in a false position as far as I am concerned — but football doesn’t owe you anything.

“We need to take this, take the hurt, roll our sleeves up and go again.”

Following three successive away games, Dunfermline are back on home soil on Friday night when the Pars host promotion hopefuls Partick Thistle.