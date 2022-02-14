‘We’ve not got their respect as a football club, so we need to earn it as a team’ – Peterhead boss Jim McInally urges Blue Toon to take it to Dundee in Scottish Cup clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead have not had many moments in the spotlight of late, something manager Jim McInally is acutely aware of.

For a club in the lower reaches of League One and not perennially challenging for titles, maybe this is understandable.

Maybe the outside world does not see them as a sexy enough story.

But tonight they will have their chance to showcase what they can do.

The TV cameras are at Balmoor for the visit of Dundee in the Scottish Cup, with the spotlight on Peterhead and McInally.

“The one thing I hope is they don’t let themselves down,” said McInally.

“I know if they were to put on a show, they’ll give Dundee a game.

“The last thing I want is for them to roll over. I know Dundee will be coming off the high of the result at Tynecastle but I’ll be disappointed if we don’t make it an awkward night for them.

“It’s a free-hit for us. In the grand scheme of things our season is all about the league, probably the same for Dundee to a certain extent.

“But they do see it as an easy passage to the quarter-finals.

“They’re a club that’s not had any sort of decent cup run in a long time, so they will see it as a great opportunity.

“I believe and some of my players believe they can play at a higher level. Now here’s their opportunity to prove it.”

Respect and ire

McInally knows Peterhead need their big players to come to the fore and their strengths to shine through.

This is a young, energetic side which thrives on intensity.

There is also perhaps some ire between the two clubs, given Peterhead were unhappy with Dundee using their three loan players against them in the Challenge Cup earlier in this season.

Lyall Cameron and Danny Strachan, who joined with Josh Mulligan at the start of the campaign, were also due to be recalled by Dundee last month and are now out of the picture at Balmoor.

“I’ll reiterate it to the players that a quarter-final for Peterhead has only ever happened once before,” said McInally.

“It’s there for them if they turn up, if they take up the challenge.

“It’s up to us. We need to go out and earn their respect.

“I don’t think we’ve got their respect as a football club, so we need to earn their respect as a team.”