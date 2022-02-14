‘We’ve not got their respect as a football club, so we need to earn it as a team’ – Peterhead boss Jim McInally urges Blue Toon to take it to Dundee in Scottish Cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

‘We’ve not got their respect as a football club, so we need to earn it as a team’ – Peterhead boss Jim McInally urges Blue Toon to take it to Dundee in Scottish Cup clash

By Jamie Durent
February 14 2022, 12.00pm
Peterhead manager Jim McInally.
Peterhead manager Jim McInally.

Peterhead have not had many moments in the spotlight of late, something manager Jim McInally is acutely aware of.

For a club in the lower reaches of League One and not perennially challenging for titles, maybe this is understandable.

Maybe the outside world does not see them as a sexy enough story.

But tonight they will have their chance to showcase what they can do.

The TV cameras are at Balmoor for the visit of Dundee in the Scottish Cup, with the spotlight on Peterhead and McInally.

“The one thing I hope is they don’t let themselves down,” said McInally.

Dundee’s B team faced Peterhead in the SPFL Trust Cup earlier this season.

“I know if they were to put on a show, they’ll give Dundee a game.

“The last thing I want is for them to roll over. I know Dundee will be coming off the high of the result at Tynecastle but I’ll be disappointed if we don’t make it an awkward night for them.

“It’s a free-hit for us. In the grand scheme of things our season is all about the league, probably the same for Dundee to a certain extent.

“But they do see it as an easy passage to the quarter-finals.

“They’re a club that’s not had any sort of decent cup run in a long time, so they will see it as a great opportunity.

“I believe and some of my players believe they can play at a higher level. Now here’s their opportunity to prove it.”

Respect and ire

McInally knows Peterhead need their big players to come to the fore and their strengths to shine through.

This is a young, energetic side which thrives on intensity.

Josh Mulligan (No 2) in action on loan at Peterhead.

There is also perhaps some ire between the two clubs, given Peterhead were unhappy with Dundee using their three loan players against them in the Challenge Cup earlier in this season.

Lyall Cameron and Danny Strachan, who joined with Josh Mulligan at the start of the campaign, were also due to be recalled by Dundee last month and are now out of the picture at Balmoor.

“I’ll reiterate it to the players that a quarter-final for Peterhead has only ever happened once before,” said McInally.

“It’s there for them if they turn up, if they take up the challenge.

“It’s up to us. We need to go out and earn their respect.

“I don’t think we’ve got their respect as a football club, so we need to earn their respect as a team.”

EXCLUSIVE: Josh Mulligan opens up on first league start for Dundee and gratitude towards Scottish Cup opponents Peterhead

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]