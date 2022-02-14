Police were scrambled to Fife street after man spotted knocking on doors with Samurai sword

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Police were scrambled to Fife street after man spotted knocking on doors with Samurai sword

By Kirsty McIntosh
February 14 2022, 12.00pm Updated: February 14 2022, 12.28pm
Grainger Street, Lochgelly
Grainger Street, Lochgelly

A man who sparked panic when he walked down a Fife street with a samurai sword was trying to sell it to buy drugs, a court has heard.

Jason King was spotted carrying the “very long” weapon when he visited two addresses in Lochgelly.

At one point, the 48-year-old held the sword aloft, causing a worried neighbour to fear he intended to strike someone with it.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard frightened residents raised the alarm and police were scrambled to the scene.

King admitted possession of the sword in a public place on September 9, 2020.

No reply

Fiscal depute Zahra Bhatti told the: “At 4pm two witnesses were sitting in their respective living rooms.

“One witness observed the accused walking from the junction of Grainger Street and Russell Street.

“He observed that the accused was holding a sword in his hands and the blade was concealed in a sheath.”

Ms Bhatti said: “Both watched as he approached an address on Russell Street and chapped on the door.”

She said that King received no reply and tried the window instead before walking to another property.

‘He wanted to swing it at someone’

“A witness observed the accused holding the sword in his right hand and it’s described as being ‘very long’,” she said.

“The accused was watched as he approached another door and removed the sword from the sheath, which he then pointed upwards.

“This gave witness Ritchie the impression he wanted to swing it at someone.”

On receiving no reply at the second address King sat on the doorstep for a time before leaving and was apprehended by police nearby.

No harm intended

Solicitor Zander Flett, defending, described the weapon as a “souvenir sword”.

He said: “These addresses are all a short distance from what was his home address.

“When police found him he was going back there.

“He intended to sell the souvenir sword to try and get money to get drugs.

“It didn’t occur to him that it might have caused some alarm.”

He said: “It is significant that he didn’t intend harm – as borne out by the fact he simply sat on the doorstep.”

King, of Craigleith Avenue, Inverkeithing, will be sentenced next month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]