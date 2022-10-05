10 Halloween events for children in Fife this spooky season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Family fancy dress parties, spooky film nights, ghostly games and scary stories are just some of the Halloween events in Fife.

Pumpkin picking patches are open, scary costumes are filling shop shelves and it will soon be time to stock up on sweets ahead of visits from trick or treaters on October 31.

We have been taking a look at 10 eerie events taking place at Fife venues this month.

Craigtoun Halloween event, St Andrews

A Craigtoun Halloween event is taking place in a party tent at Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews.

It will include a ghostly ride on Puffin’ Billy, a kids’ disco with party games, fancy dress and carved pumpkin competitions, spooky stories, a Halloween letter trail and Halloween games.

The event is on October 29 from 4.30pm to 8pm. Tickets cost £6, and are available to purchase from Craigtoun Country Park online.

Halloween torchlight maze event, Cupar

Cairnie Fruit Farm in Cupar is the venue for a Halloween torchlight maze on the evenings of October 29, 30 and 31.

The six-acre maze has a labyrinth of paths, and participants will only have a torch to light the way.

It will be quite scary, so it’s only recommended for those over eight years old.

Tickets should be booked at Cairn Fruit Farm online in advance.

Family Halloween party, Kinghorn

Kinghorn Children’s Gala is hosting a family Halloween party in Kinghorn Community Centre on Saturday, October 29 from 6pm to 9.30pm.

There will be free trick or treat bags for every family, and prizes for best fancy dress and best pumpkin.

Tickets are available from from Kinghorn Community Centre, and you need to bring your own refreshments.

Boo at Fife Zoo!, Cupar

This family Halloween spook-tacular at Fife Zoo in Cupar gives adults and children a unique opportunity to see the zoo and animals in a different light.

Zoo residents include meerkats, lemurs, porcupines and zebras and there will be special animal feeds and talks.

The Boo at Fife Zoo event starts at 4pm is on October 22 and 29. A family ticket for two adults and two children costs £15.

Tickets are available at Boo at the Zoo at Fife Zoo online.

Children’s Halloween craft workshop, Ceres

A children’s Halloween craft workshop is taking place at Fife Folk Museum, Ceres on Thursday, October 13 and Wednesday, October 19 from 11 am to 12.30pm.

It’s for children aged six and over, and entry is free. Advance booking required.

Hocus Pocus open-air movie, Cupar

Hill of Tarvit Mansion, Cupar is the venue for an open-air showing of Disney film Hocus Pocus on Saturday, October 22 at 6.15pm.

The screening will be held on the lower lawn. Families can bring their own picnics and refreshments.

Family tickets are available from bluemonkeyevents.com.

Toddlers Halloween party, Kinglassie

A toddlers’ Halloween party is taking place at Mitchell Hall Resource Centre in Kinglassie from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, October 29.

Organisers are offering a fun and spooky party for all pre-school aged children.

Tickets are £5 per child and available by emailing: kinglassietoddlers@gmail.com

Spooky storytime, Kirkcaldy

Waterstones bookshop in Kirkcaldy is hosting a Saturday Storytime event for Halloween.

There will be a reading of ‘The Dinosaur That Pooped Halloween!’

The Halloween event is free of charge to attend and starts at noon on Saturday, October 29.

Pimp my Pumpkin, Glenrothes

Children are invited to pick a pumpkin and dress it up using a wide range of resources to create a unique design at Heart – Art, Sensory and Wellbeing Studio in Eastfield Industrial Estate, Glenrothes on October 16 at 11am.

It’s one of several Halloween-themed events at the studio, which cost £12.50 per person and can be booked online at Heart Art, Sensory and Wellbeing Studio online.

Halloween kids’ crafting, Dalgety Bay

Youngsters are invited to Halloween crafting at That Place in the Bay SCIO in Dalgety Bay on Saturday, October 22 from 10.30am to noon.

Places can be booked by emailing That Place in the Bay SCIO or by calling 01383 341115.

The same venue will host a Halloween party on Sunday, October 30 from 1pm to 4.30pm.