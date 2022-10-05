10 Halloween events for children in Fife this spooky season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

10 Halloween events for children in Fife this spooky season

By Debbie Clarke
October 5 2022, 11.23am
There are a number of spooky events taking place in Fife for Halloween. Image: Pixabay.
There are a number of spooky events taking place in Fife for Halloween. Image: Pixabay.

Family fancy dress parties, spooky film nights, ghostly games and scary stories are just some of the Halloween events in Fife.

Pumpkin picking patches are open, scary costumes are filling shop shelves and it will soon be time to stock up on sweets ahead of visits from trick or treaters on October 31.

We have been taking a look at 10 eerie events taking place at Fife venues this month.

Craigtoun Halloween event, St Andrews

A Craigtoun Halloween event is taking place in a party tent at Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews.

It will include a ghostly ride on Puffin’ Billy, a kids’ disco with party games, fancy dress and carved pumpkin competitions, spooky stories, a Halloween letter trail and Halloween games.

The event is on October 29 from 4.30pm to 8pm. Tickets cost £6, and are available to purchase from Craigtoun Country Park online.

Three Halloween Pumpkin lanterns
There are a number of spooky events taking place in Fife for Halloween. Image: Pixabay.

Halloween torchlight maze event, Cupar

Cairnie Fruit Farm in Cupar is the venue for a Halloween torchlight maze on the evenings of October 29, 30 and 31.

The six-acre maze has a labyrinth of paths, and participants will only have a torch to light the way.

It will be quite scary, so it’s only recommended for those over eight years old.

Tickets should be booked at Cairn Fruit Farm online in advance.

Family Halloween party, Kinghorn

Kinghorn Children’s Gala is hosting a family Halloween party in Kinghorn Community Centre on Saturday, October 29 from 6pm to 9.30pm.

There will be free trick or treat bags for every family, and prizes for best fancy dress and best pumpkin.

Tickets are available from from Kinghorn Community Centre, and you need to bring your own refreshments.

Boo at Fife Zoo!, Cupar

This family Halloween spook-tacular at Fife Zoo in Cupar gives adults and children a unique opportunity to see the zoo and animals in a different light.

Image of a Meerkat at Fife Zoo
Meerkats at Fife Zoo. Pic: Kris Miller/DCT Media.

Zoo residents include meerkats, lemurs, porcupines and zebras and there will be special animal feeds and talks.

The Boo at Fife Zoo event starts at 4pm is on October 22 and 29. A family ticket for two adults and two children costs £15.

Tickets are available at Boo at the Zoo at Fife Zoo online.

Children’s Halloween craft workshop, Ceres

A children’s Halloween craft workshop is taking place at Fife Folk Museum, Ceres on Thursday, October 13 and Wednesday, October 19 from 11 am to 12.30pm.

It’s for children aged six and over, and entry is free. Advance booking required.

Hocus Pocus open-air movie, Cupar

Hill of Tarvit Mansion, Cupar is the venue for an open-air showing of Disney film Hocus Pocus on Saturday, October 22 at 6.15pm.

Hill of Tarvit Mansion in Cupar. Image: Gayle Ritchie/DCT Media

The screening will be held on the lower lawn. Families can bring their own picnics and refreshments.

Family tickets are available from bluemonkeyevents.com.

Toddlers Halloween party, Kinglassie

A toddlers’ Halloween party is taking place at Mitchell Hall Resource Centre in Kinglassie from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, October 29.

Organisers are offering a fun and spooky party for all pre-school aged children.

Tickets are £5 per child and available by emailing: kinglassietoddlers@gmail.com

Spooky storytime, Kirkcaldy

Waterstones bookshop in Kirkcaldy is hosting a Saturday Storytime event for Halloween.

There will be a reading of ‘The Dinosaur That Pooped Halloween!’

The Halloween event is free of charge to attend and starts at noon on Saturday, October 29.

Pimp my Pumpkin, Glenrothes

Children are invited to pick a pumpkin and dress it up using a wide range of resources to create a unique design at Heart – Art, Sensory and Wellbeing Studio in Eastfield Industrial Estate, Glenrothes on October 16 at 11am.

A Halloween pumpkin being carved
Pumpkin decorating is one of the events taking place in Fife for Halloween. Image: Pixabay.

It’s one of several Halloween-themed events at the studio, which cost £12.50 per person and can be booked online at Heart Art, Sensory and Wellbeing Studio online.

Halloween kids’ crafting, Dalgety Bay

Youngsters are invited to Halloween crafting at That Place in the Bay SCIO in Dalgety Bay on Saturday, October 22 from 10.30am to noon.

Places can be booked by emailing That Place in the Bay SCIO or by calling 01383 341115.

The same venue will host a Halloween party on Sunday, October 30 from 1pm to 4.30pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

There are a number of spooky events taking place in Fife for Halloween. Image: Pixabay.
Dundee fundraiser Catherine Letford, 10, gets a Courier Gold Star for her charity work
There are a number of spooky events taking place in Fife for Halloween. Image: Pixabay.
Brechin High School pupil tells Labour party conference social media firms must protect kids
Dundee mum Nicole Reid hugging daughter Lucy, aged 6.
Dundee mum Nicole hopes funded school age childcare will address 'absolute nightmare' for parents
There are a number of spooky events taking place in Fife for Halloween. Image: Pixabay.
The truth about Gordon Brown and Kirkcaldy High School after Liz Truss’s claim in…
There are a number of spooky events taking place in Fife for Halloween. Image: Pixabay.
Can football help improve learning? Grove Academy is finding out
There are a number of spooky events taking place in Fife for Halloween. Image: Pixabay.
When will school holiday payments for low income families be made by local councils?
There are a number of spooky events taking place in Fife for Halloween. Image: Pixabay.
5 spooky events for children in Dundee this Halloween
There are a number of spooky events taking place in Fife for Halloween. Image: Pixabay.
Strathallan School pupil Molly Hall is a champion shooter
There are a number of spooky events taking place in Fife for Halloween. Image: Pixabay.
Pupils from Dundee's Grove Academy reap prizes in Dunhill Links schools events
There are a number of spooky events taking place in Fife for Halloween. Image: Pixabay.
Hear St Ninian's Primary poets selected for Scottish Youth Poetry Slam live final

Most Read

1
There are a number of spooky events taking place in Fife for Halloween. Image: Pixabay.
Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld
2
There are a number of spooky events taking place in Fife for Halloween. Image: Pixabay.
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
3
There are a number of spooky events taking place in Fife for Halloween. Image: Pixabay.
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: List of winners and pictures
2
4
There are a number of spooky events taking place in Fife for Halloween. Image: Pixabay.
Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
5
5
StARLink campaigners Jane Ann Liston and Dr Clive Sneddon
St Andrews railway bid stalls over ‘disgraceful’ unpaid bill
6
There are a number of spooky events taking place in Fife for Halloween. Image: Pixabay.
Peter Pawlett on course for major recovery milestone — but key Dundee United duo…
7
The beach polluted during the Lower Largo sewage leak
Scottish Water apology after ‘appalling’ response to Fife sewage leak
8
There are a number of spooky events taking place in Fife for Halloween. Image: Pixabay.
Culross ‘over-run’ by tourists as Outlander series seven begins filming
9
There are a number of spooky events taking place in Fife for Halloween. Image: Pixabay.
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys
10
flaring Fife
Why can you live within six miles of a gas flare in Fife, but…

More from The Courier

There are a number of spooky events taking place in Fife for Halloween. Image: Pixabay.
WATCH: Highlights from The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022 as winners announced
There are a number of spooky events taking place in Fife for Halloween. Image: Pixabay.
Why is heavy rain affecting more train services through Dundee and Perth?
High Court in Edinburgh
Rapist attacked sleeping woman in Fife
There are a number of spooky events taking place in Fife for Halloween. Image: Pixabay.
Raith Rovers will do 'what we can' to keep Connor O'Riordan beyond January loan…
There are a number of spooky events taking place in Fife for Halloween. Image: Pixabay.
Jailed Methil knifeman gets extra time for assault on Perth Prison guard
There are a number of spooky events taking place in Fife for Halloween. Image: Pixabay.
A Shared Passion, the art of Norman Gilbert and Margot Sandeman
There are a number of spooky events taking place in Fife for Halloween. Image: Pixabay.
More disruption for Tayside trains as line blocked north of Perth
There are a number of spooky events taking place in Fife for Halloween. Image: Pixabay.
New exhibition looks at 100 years of Perthshire nightlife
There are a number of spooky events taking place in Fife for Halloween. Image: Pixabay.
Dundee kid Max Anderson calls for more from the Dark Blues as he warns:…
Glenn Howard is one of the world's top curling coaches. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: British Curling have lost top coaches like Glenn Howard - and Kate…

Editor's Picks