Home Education Schools

5 spooky events for children in Dundee this Halloween

By Debbie Clarke
October 5 2022, 11.19am
There are a number of spooky events for children in Dundee this Halloween. Image: Shutterstock.
There are a number of spooky events for children in Dundee this Halloween. Image: Shutterstock.

Fancy dress parties, mini monster crafts and spooky fun for tots are just some of the Halloween events in Dundee you can expect.

There are lots of fun adventures to be had this month as families get ready for the scariest day of the year on October 31.

If you are thinking about what to do with wee ones this Halloween, we have listed 5 halloween events in Dundee which can be booked now.

Halloween crafts and spooky word hunt, Dundee Museum of Transport

Dundee Museum of Transport is organising a spooky Halloween crafts event on Saturday, October 29 from 10am to 1pm.

Children in halloween costumes, holding halloween carved pumpkins
Halloween crafts will be on offer for children this Halloween in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.

Youngsters can join the Playbus to make some mask and decorations.

The Dundee Museum of Transport is also holding Scamp’s Spooky Word Hunt from October 28 to October 30 at 10am.

Youngsters go free in October for both events.

Kidisko Halloween party

DDE Kidisko Halloween party is taking place at Dundee University Students Association on Sunday, October 30 from 1.30pm to 4pm.

The event is aimed at four to 10-year-olds and accompanying adults.

DJ Chris Hutchison will play some dance tunes and there will also be a free photobooth, stilt walkers, snacks and Halloween surprises.

Tickets are priced £8 for adults and £8 for children.

Fun Factory Halloween parties

The Fun Factory in Balunie Drive, Dundee is hosting two Halloween parties this year – one on Sunday, October 30 and one on Monday, October 31, both 4pm to 6pm.

Outside the Fun Factory in Dunde
The Fun Factory in Dundee. Pic credit: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

There will be hot and cold food, games and a best fancy dress competition.

Tickets, on sale now for both days, are priced £15.

Halloween at Dundee Science Centre

Put on your best fancy dress and head to Dundee Science Centre this Halloween for some spooktacular science.

Youngsters can track down ghosts, help fix Frankenstein’s monster, and witness vampires turn water to blood.

Activities include: Make-and-take stations, mask-making sessions and DIY trick or treat bags.

Tickets are priced £10 per child and £4.50 for adults, tickets are available online at Dundee Science Centre Halloween.

Halloween at HMS Unicorn: Mini Monsters

Get ready for Halloween at HMS Unicorn’s Mini Monsters event.

Make a monster mask, a mini ghost decoration and listen to spooky stories in the depths of the ship.

This event costs £2.50 per child. Reserve a place via eventbrite and pay on the day.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. This event takes place on the upper and lower decks of the ship which can only be accessed via ladderway.

Editor's Picks