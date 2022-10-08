What is being done to offer laptops or tablets to every schoolchild in Tayside and Fife?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What is being done to offer laptops or tablets to every schoolchild in Tayside and Fife?

By Debbie Clarke
October 8 2022, 5.56am
Councils are looking at what they can do to help ensure every schoolchild in their area is offered a laptop or tablet. Image: Shutterstock.
Councils are looking at what they can do to help ensure every schoolchild in their area is offered a laptop or tablet. Image: Shutterstock.

Every schoolchild in Scotland has been promised a laptop or tablet by 2026 – but how are plans progressing to ensure this in Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross?

The Scottish Government has pledged that every school-aged child, from P1 to S6, will be provided with a device and connectivity to support their learning this parliamentary term.

Local authorities have already been provided with £25m which has supported the purchase of 72,000 devices and 14,000 internet connections for school children across Scotland.

And they have invested in their own device rollout programmes, with almost 280,000 devices being distributed to children in total.

But we asked councils in Perth and Kinross, Dundee, Angus and Fife what is being done about universal provision.

Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross Council told us it had provided around 1000 tablets and laptops by early 2021 to help pupils who would otherwise be digitally disadvantaged during the pandemic.

Kirkmichael Primary School in Perthshire has provided a digital device for each of its pupils. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

A spokesperson said: “Alongside this, the Scottish Government has made a commitment that by the end of the current parliamentary session, all 700,000 school-aged pupils in Scotland will have access to an appropriate digital device, and where necessary an internet connection, to support their learning.

As well as the previous provision of 1:1 devices at Bertha Park High School and Kirkmichael Primary School, we are undertaking a pilot project in two small primary schools, and are planning other initiatives specifically in relation to this national commitment to universal provision.”

Dundee

Morgan Academy in Dundee is the first school in Dundee to provide laptops for all of its pupils.

Dundee City Council said its aim is for all city schools and nurseries in Dundee to achieve Digital Schools Award Scotland (DSAS) status by June 2024.

A spokesperson said: “DSAS supports settings in developing and evaluating their digital education and infrastructure in order to support, enhance and enrich learning and teaching.

“It aims to improve digital skills and knowledge of learners, practitioners and the wider school community.

“Schools are increasingly looking to enhance the availability of 1:1 devices as funding becomes available, in line with our digital strategy.”

Angus

Brechin High School in Angus has spent more than £130,000 on equipping its pupils with digital devices which, remote learning aside, are said to have enhanced learning significantly.

Before it moved into its new building in 2016, Brechin High School in Angus began saving money from its own budget to invest in Chromebooks and over three years equipped its entire population of more than 550 pupils.

Angus Council said its approach is aligned to the Scottish Government intention to ensure every schoolchild has access to a laptop or tablet. Image supplied by Brechin High School.

Angus Council said its approach is aligned to the Scottish Government intention to ensure all children and young people at school have access to a device.

A spokesperson said: “We are waiting for further details of this before making firm plans on an authority-wide basis.

“We have already provided devices to children and young people most at risk of digital exclusion, using Covid-19 grant funding from the government.”

Fife

Fife Council says it is committed to making sure all children and young people in its schools have access to a device to allow them to learn at home.

It is working on plans for devices for all but in the meantime any pupil without access to a suitable device at home is provided with one.

“We are progressing plans for a sustainable and effective approach to achieving 1-1 devices for all young people through the testing of devices and approaches across settings and stages.”

Angela Logue, Fife Council’s head of education

Head of education and children’s services Angela Logue said: “We are progressing plans for a sustainable and effective approach to achieving 1:1 devices for all young people through the testing of devices and approaches across settings and stages.

“The outcome of these trials will inform the next phase of our device strategy and it is anticipated that this will support our planning in line with the Scottish Government’s commitment to devices for young people moving forward.

Editor's Picks