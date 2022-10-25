How Eilish McColgan is inspiring a new generation of athletes in Dundee schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How Eilish McColgan is inspiring a new generation of athletes in Dundee schools

By Cheryl Peebles
October 25 2022, 8.07pm
Eilish McColgan with children running past her.
Eilish McColgan met children at St Clement's and Camperdown primary schools. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Tulisa Woodcock, 9, loves to run. Oliver Stuart, 10, is passionate about football. Jonathan Allyn, 11, is a medal-winning long jumper.

They are among the Dundee schoolchildren being nurtured in athletics by the city’s Commonwealth gold medallist Eilish McColgan.

Tulisa Woodcock, 9, from Camperdown Primary School, and Jonathan Allyn, 11, from St Clement’s RC Primary. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The three attend a new athletics club at St Clement’s and Camperdown primary schools launched with support of the three-times Olympian after an epic season which saw her score a double medal in the European championships as well as her Commonwealth gold and silver.

Eilish met the young club members at the schools’ Balgarthno campus as she revealed her ambition to create a network of similar clubs at schools across the city and Scotland.

Oliver was excited to do some warm-ups with Eilish and told us: “It’s a pretty good feeling that she’s there. It gives you more inspiration.”

Oliver Stuart, 10, from Camperdown Primary School. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

At the weekly athletics club for P5 to P7 pupils, the children do running, jumping and throwing and play games in a programme delivered by Active Schools and Dundee Hawkhill Harriers coaches, funded by Eilish’s Giving Back to Track project.

Eilish said it wasn’t “about creating the next Jessica Ennis-Hill or Mo Farah” but about encouraging healthy activity and social opportunities.

She said: “I want to have an avenue where kids can go to a club, feel welcomed, supported, and it’s free so no one has to worry about paying.

“At this age, they are so excited and that’s what’s nice.

Eilish McColgan joined children at Camperdown and St Clement’s primary schools for a run. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“If we can get them engaged at this stage you have far more chance of them being active and staying active in later life.”

Eilish is delighted with the enthusiasm for the club and its potential expansion to other schools and said: “The good thing about athletics is it’s not just running, there is jumping, throwing, so many different events.”

Active Schools coordinator Jane Dunlop is excited that Camperdown and St Clement’s are the first schools to benefit from such a club.

Active Schools coordinator Jane Dunlop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

She said: “It is truly inspiring for all the pupils to know that Eilish, a world-class athlete, is backing them as they begin their journey in athletics.

“Providing high-quality opportunities for children is something Active Schools strives to achieve. As a result of Eilish helping clubs like this one, even more children can now enjoy the benefits of taking part in sport and physical activity.”

Eilish launched not-for-profit Giving Back to Track with her partner and fellow Olympian Michael Rimmer to remove financial barriers to young people becoming involved in athletics.

The project also covers the costs of five young athletes who attend weekly Hawkhill Harrier track sessions.

Eilish is delighted with the enthusiasm shown for the athletics club. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Shortly after her visit to the schools, Eilish spoke at an event at the Malmaison Hotel hosted by her sponsor, Dundee legal firm Lindsays.

Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings said: “It’s fascinating to hear the inside track on what’s been a phenomenal year. What’s more exciting is that we know there’s so much she still wants to achieve.

“The fact that she is so determined to help others while being focussed on the next stage in her career really is amazing. We are pleased to be able to support her.”

