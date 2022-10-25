How Eilish McColgan is inspiring a new generation of athletes in Dundee schools

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tulisa Woodcock, 9, loves to run. Oliver Stuart, 10, is passionate about football. Jonathan Allyn, 11, is a medal-winning long jumper.

They are among the Dundee schoolchildren being nurtured in athletics by the city’s Commonwealth gold medallist Eilish McColgan.

The three attend a new athletics club at St Clement’s and Camperdown primary schools launched with support of the three-times Olympian after an epic season which saw her score a double medal in the European championships as well as her Commonwealth gold and silver.

Eilish met the young club members at the schools’ Balgarthno campus as she revealed her ambition to create a network of similar clubs at schools across the city and Scotland.

Oliver was excited to do some warm-ups with Eilish and told us: “It’s a pretty good feeling that she’s there. It gives you more inspiration.”

At the weekly athletics club for P5 to P7 pupils, the children do running, jumping and throwing and play games in a programme delivered by Active Schools and Dundee Hawkhill Harriers coaches, funded by Eilish’s Giving Back to Track project.

Eilish said it wasn’t “about creating the next Jessica Ennis-Hill or Mo Farah” but about encouraging healthy activity and social opportunities.

She said: “I want to have an avenue where kids can go to a club, feel welcomed, supported, and it’s free so no one has to worry about paying.

“At this age, they are so excited and that’s what’s nice.

“If we can get them engaged at this stage you have far more chance of them being active and staying active in later life.”

Eilish is delighted with the enthusiasm for the club and its potential expansion to other schools and said: “The good thing about athletics is it’s not just running, there is jumping, throwing, so many different events.”

Active Schools coordinator Jane Dunlop is excited that Camperdown and St Clement’s are the first schools to benefit from such a club.

She said: “It is truly inspiring for all the pupils to know that Eilish, a world-class athlete, is backing them as they begin their journey in athletics.

“Providing high-quality opportunities for children is something Active Schools strives to achieve. As a result of Eilish helping clubs like this one, even more children can now enjoy the benefits of taking part in sport and physical activity.”

Eilish launched not-for-profit Giving Back to Track with her partner and fellow Olympian Michael Rimmer to remove financial barriers to young people becoming involved in athletics.

The project also covers the costs of five young athletes who attend weekly Hawkhill Harrier track sessions.

Shortly after her visit to the schools, Eilish spoke at an event at the Malmaison Hotel hosted by her sponsor, Dundee legal firm Lindsays.

Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings said: “It’s fascinating to hear the inside track on what’s been a phenomenal year. What’s more exciting is that we know there’s so much she still wants to achieve.

“The fact that she is so determined to help others while being focussed on the next stage in her career really is amazing. We are pleased to be able to support her.”