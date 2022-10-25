Officer suspended over rape allegation at Fife police college By James Simpson October 25 2022, 8.20pm Updated: October 25 2022, 9.10pm The Scottish Police College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife. Image: Supplied. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An officer has been suspended after an allegation of rape at the police training college in Fife. A specialist team is investigating the alleged incident at Tulliallan in Kincardine. It was reported to the force earlier this month. BBC Scotland reports that the male officer facing the allegation is understood to be senior in rank to the alleged victim. Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs says inquiries are ongoing. Investigation by specialist officers He said: "A report of a serious sexual assault was received on Friday October 14 2022 and an investigation by a team of specialist officers was launched immediately. "An officer was also suspended at that time. He remains suspended while this investigation continues." The Scottish Police College – which opened in 1954 – acts as both Police Scotland's corporate headquarters and a training facility. It provides a range of courses, including training for new recruits. 