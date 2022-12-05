How will traffic ban around Dundee’s Craigiebarns Primary impact you?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

How will traffic ban around Dundee’s Craigiebarns Primary impact you?

By Debbie Clarke
December 5 2022, 5.55am
A part-time traffic ban is now in place around Craigiebarns Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
A part-time traffic ban is now in place around Craigiebarns Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A traffic ban comes into force in streets around Dundee’s Craigiebarns Primary today.

Its introduction follows similar restrictions starting at other primary schools across the city over the past few weeks.

In streets covered by the scheme – known as Safer Streets – driving is prohibited on school days from 8.30am to 9.15am and 3pm to 3.30pm.

Which streets are affected?

Part-time traffic restrictions are now in place in streets around Craigiebarns Primary, Dundee. Image: Google Maps/DC Thomson.

The streets around Craigiebarns Primary which are affected are:

  • Brington Road
  • Brington Place
  • Scotston Gardens
  • Dalcraig Crescent
  • Craigiebarn Road
  • Gardyne Place
Part-time traffic restrictions in streets around Craigiebarns Primary in Dundee. Image: Google Maps/DC Thomson.

Who will be exempt?

Residents are exempt from the ban along with emergency vehicles and contracted taxis for school transport.

All other vehicles will be subject to enforcement by Police Scotland.

Free permits for residents’ vehicles will be available from Dundee City Council.

Why is a traffic ban being introduced?

The initiative aims to make routes to school safer for children and encourage walking, cycling and scooting.

A traffic ban is now in force in streets near a number of Dundee schools. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Adults who take their children to school by car will be encouraged to walk or park in nearby locations and walk their children the rest of the journey.

Where are traffic bans already in place?

Traffic bans are already in place in streets around the following schools in Dundee:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

A part-time traffic ban is now in place around Craigiebarns Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Kinross High School pupil Amy Payne
Falkland Islands prize trip a return to childhood home for Kinross teen Amy Payne
A part-time traffic ban is now in place around Craigiebarns Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
How learning to make clothes helped young Dundee women improve mental health and career…
A part-time traffic ban is now in place around Craigiebarns Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Our Christmas elf competition winner is Perth mum Stacey Campbell - and here are…
A part-time traffic ban is now in place around Craigiebarns Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Perthshire author aims to show children the power of positive thinking with new book
A part-time traffic ban is now in place around Craigiebarns Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Your pictures of babies' first Christmas - 16 adorable festive tots in Tayside and…
Louise Tyrrell from Carnoustie with her new first aid activity book for children, "Super Savers".
How a former Angus childminder is teaching children basic first aid skills with new…
A part-time traffic ban is now in place around Craigiebarns Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Forfar woman Jessie Simpson celebrates her 100th birthday on Christmas Day
Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day?
Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day? And what are the day's traditions?
A part-time traffic ban is now in place around Craigiebarns Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Grandad who lost leg after infection moves into new Dundee ground-floor home in time…

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
A part-time traffic ban is now in place around Craigiebarns Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
A part-time traffic ban is now in place around Craigiebarns Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
A part-time traffic ban is now in place around Craigiebarns Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
A part-time traffic ban is now in place around Craigiebarns Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
A part-time traffic ban is now in place around Craigiebarns Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
A part-time traffic ban is now in place around Craigiebarns Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
A part-time traffic ban is now in place around Craigiebarns Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
A part-time traffic ban is now in place around Craigiebarns Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
A part-time traffic ban is now in place around Craigiebarns Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
A part-time traffic ban is now in place around Craigiebarns Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
A part-time traffic ban is now in place around Craigiebarns Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
A part-time traffic ban is now in place around Craigiebarns Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented