How will traffic ban around Dundee’s Craigiebarns Primary impact you?

A traffic ban comes into force in streets around Dundee’s Craigiebarns Primary today.

Its introduction follows similar restrictions starting at other primary schools across the city over the past few weeks.

In streets covered by the scheme – known as Safer Streets – driving is prohibited on school days from 8.30am to 9.15am and 3pm to 3.30pm.

Which streets are affected?

The streets around Craigiebarns Primary which are affected are:

Brington Road

Brington Place

Scotston Gardens

Dalcraig Crescent

Craigiebarn Road

Gardyne Place

Who will be exempt?

Residents are exempt from the ban along with emergency vehicles and contracted taxis for school transport.

All other vehicles will be subject to enforcement by Police Scotland.

Free permits for residents’ vehicles will be available from Dundee City Council.

Why is a traffic ban being introduced?

The initiative aims to make routes to school safer for children and encourage walking, cycling and scooting.

Adults who take their children to school by car will be encouraged to walk or park in nearby locations and walk their children the rest of the journey.

Where are traffic bans already in place?

Traffic bans are already in place in streets around the following schools in Dundee: