Dundee programme brings school to pupils struggling to attend due to poor mental health

By Debbie Clarke
January 3 2023, 5.55am Updated: January 3 2023, 11.12am
staff members at AIM, l to r, Jacqui McWalter, Lucy Reilly, Fiona Gibbs, Susan Kermally and Jenna Yule.
Dundee City Council's AIM team who bring school to pupils struggling with poor mental health. Picture shows: AIM staff - From left: Jacqui McWalter, Lucy Reilly, Fiona Gibbs, Susan Kermally and Jenna Yule. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Young people in Dundee unable to attend school due to poor mental health are gaining qualifications thanks to a community-based education programme.

AIM (Anxiety in Motion) was set up several years ago in response to the rising number of young people in the city off school due to problems with poor mental health, specifically anxiety.

Jenna Yule, principal teacher at AIM, said the initiative began when a team of outreach teachers were experiencing increasing numbers of young people refusing to go to school which led to their service being stretched.

Jenna Yule, AIM principal teacher.
Jenna Yule, AIM principal teacher. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

As a result, it was decided to set up a base in a community centre for these pupils to be taught in a small, safe group environment for an hour or two a week.

This model was a success and AIM was developed from there into a full-time service.

Currently 24 young people, from S2 to S5, are taught at Kirkton Community Centre from Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 2pm.

Pupils at AIM work towards national qualifications in maths, English, accounts, personal finance, history, modern studies, Scottish studies, French, Spanish and biology.

Young people encouraged to discuss their mental health

They are also encouraged to discuss their mental health and wellbeing and look at coping strategies to help them in future – for life and work.

There is also one-to-one weekly support for the pupils from CAMHS – NHS child and adolescent mental health services.

AIM is open to new referrals twice a year.

Jenna Yule, AIM PT
Jenna Yule says the difference they see in pupils when first starting AIM and when leaving is ‘incredible’.  Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Jenna said: “We accept referrals for pupils who have a diagnosis of anxiety and whose attendance is 30% or less at school.

“Our service is split into three stages.

“Pupils usually start with an outreach place and they have one hour of education at home.

“This gives them the opportunity to build positive relationships with AIM staff in the safety of their home.

“The next step is a two-hour drop-in service where pupils attend the AIM building at the community centre.

“They work in a small group of no more than five pupils with an AIM teacher.

“The final step is full-time, when pupils attend four days a week.”

Sense of achievement for young people

Staff work with the wider family as well as the young person to support their recovery and development.

Pupils who leave AIM leave with a sense of achievement as they have gained national qualifications.

They are supported to leave with a positive destination through help from Jacqui McWalter, AIM senior educational resource worker and Skills Development Scotland who support the pupils with college applications, personal statements, and work experience opportunities.

Pupils either return to mainstream school or go on to college, university, apprenticeships, or secure employment.

AIM staff members work with young people in Dundee who are unable to attend school due to poor mental health. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

But whatever the outcome, Jenna said the difference they see in young people when they leave AIM compared to how they were when they first arrive, is incredible.

She said: “When initial contact is made our pupils usually display low mood, struggle with eye contact, and feel that they have no friends and no chance of achieving anything academically.

“By the time they leave, they are confident, happy, achieving and with a real sense of purpose.”

