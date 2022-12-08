Buses sent to Fife schools – when they were all closed for teacher strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Buses sent to Fife schools – when they were all closed for teacher strike

By Sheanne Mulholland
December 8 2022, 5.41pm Updated: December 8 2022, 6.31pm
School buses in Fife still ran during teacher strike when schools were closed.
School buses in Fife still ran during teacher strike when schools were closed.

Numerous buses continued to show up to Fife secondary schools despite them all being closed due to a teacher strike.

The Kingdom’s secondary schools were closed to all pupils for a teacher strike led by NASUWT Scotland and SSTA unions.

Witnesses saw empty buses arriving at Kirkcaldy High School, St Andrew’s High School also in Kirkcaldy, and Inverkeithing High School.

John Melville, NASUWT Scotland’s Fife rep, said his members saw 11 buses going to the three schools and he believes many more were operating across Fife.

Another witness saw a further five buses serving Balwearie High School.

Fife school buses running while schools closed for teacher strike. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

John said: “Every bus was empty. It doesn’t make sense, they’re polluting the environment for nothing.

“It looks like they went to all the schools in Fife, probably to fulfil contracts.”

Fife Council admitted a fleet of buses did attend the area’s secondary schools, adding that due to its contract, the local authority has to pay for the buses whether they run or not.

It said the decision to run the fleet gave them reassurance should the strike be called off at short notice, and that some of the school buses also serve the community.

But it’s the number of buses all running at the same time which John says seems ‘bizarre’ because in the community, there is ‘no need’ for them all at the same time without the pupils.

NASUWT members witnessed several school buses passing as they picketed Kirkcaldy High School. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Many school buses operating

Fife Council’s service manager for passenger transport services Tony McRae said there were several reasons buses were in operation.

He said: “Fare-paying passengers can and do use these services and we wanted to avoid any confusion for the travelling public as to whether local services which normally only operate on a school day would run.

“Primary schools are open today, unlike the last strike, and it is often the same buses that travel to a high school then on to do a primary school run.

“It is also the case that some of the operator’s school buses go onto to operate a local bus service after a school run.

“We therefore took the decision to operate all of the school services although we were happy to allow operators to reduce the number of buses operating along a route if they requested this, providing they catered for any fare payers.

Tony added: “Contractually the council is paying for the school buses regardless of whether they operate or not so it gave us the assurance that if the strike was cancelled at short notice operators were already geared up to operate.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

School buses in Fife still ran during teacher strike when schools were closed.
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Kinross High School pupil Amy Payne
Falkland Islands prize trip a return to childhood home for Kinross teen Amy Payne
School buses in Fife still ran during teacher strike when schools were closed.
How learning to make clothes helped young Dundee women improve mental health and career…
School buses in Fife still ran during teacher strike when schools were closed.
Our Christmas elf competition winner is Perth mum Stacey Campbell - and here are…
School buses in Fife still ran during teacher strike when schools were closed.
Perthshire author aims to show children the power of positive thinking with new book
School buses in Fife still ran during teacher strike when schools were closed.
Your pictures of babies' first Christmas - 16 adorable festive tots in Tayside and…
Louise Tyrrell from Carnoustie with her new first aid activity book for children, "Super Savers".
How a former Angus childminder is teaching children basic first aid skills with new…
School buses in Fife still ran during teacher strike when schools were closed.
Forfar woman Jessie Simpson celebrates her 100th birthday on Christmas Day
Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day?
Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day? And what are the day's traditions?
School buses in Fife still ran during teacher strike when schools were closed.
Grandad who lost leg after infection moves into new Dundee ground-floor home in time…

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
School buses in Fife still ran during teacher strike when schools were closed.
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
School buses in Fife still ran during teacher strike when schools were closed.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
School buses in Fife still ran during teacher strike when schools were closed.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
School buses in Fife still ran during teacher strike when schools were closed.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
School buses in Fife still ran during teacher strike when schools were closed.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
School buses in Fife still ran during teacher strike when schools were closed.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
School buses in Fife still ran during teacher strike when schools were closed.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
School buses in Fife still ran during teacher strike when schools were closed.
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
School buses in Fife still ran during teacher strike when schools were closed.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
School buses in Fife still ran during teacher strike when schools were closed.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
School buses in Fife still ran during teacher strike when schools were closed.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
School buses in Fife still ran during teacher strike when schools were closed.
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
School buses in Fife still ran during teacher strike when schools were closed.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented