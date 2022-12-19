Could ‘superhead’ teachers proposed for 9 East Neuk schools be introduced at other Fife schools?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

‘Superhead’ teachers for several East Neuk schools are back on the agenda – and it’s a model that could be adopted elsewhere in Fife.

Under several options being considered, up to seven East Neuk primary schools could share one head teacher and the area’s secondary school – Waid Academy – could share its head teacher with two primary schools.

When the idea was first mooted early this year parents were outraged at the prospect of schools losing their own head teachers, and Fife Council agreed to pause and provide greater clarity and more options.

Education bosses have now brought the concept back to the table – but councillors have asked for even more information before they go any further.

But it is not just East Neuk schools this could affect. So-called superhead teachers could be introduced for other schools in the region as the council’s education department looks to develop its leadership model.

What are the shared head teacher models?

Education officers have described three leadership models which it says could be used for schools and nurseries elsewhere where appropriate.

These are:

Joint headship – one head teacher and leadership team (eg. depute heads and principal teachers) for two schools or nurseries

Cross-sector leadership – one head teacher and leadership team for a primary or secondary school and a special school or a primary school and nursery or a primary and secondary school

School grouping – one head teacher and leadership team for a group of schools and nurseries in a cluster area (likely where there are several smaller schools with teaching head teachers)

There are already 32 joint headships in Fife, most of them for paired primary schools.

What are the benefits?

There is a shortage of high quality candidates applying for head teacher posts, and the council’s education service says roles will become more attractive to potential candidates.

Joint headships have, it says, strengthened leadership and management of schools and nurseries.

Benefits pointed to include:

Curriculum and teaching improved, drawing on expertise of colleagues in joint schools

Sharing of resources, skills and expertise

Enhanced transitions between nursery, primary and secondary schools

Greater opportunity for staff promotion.

What is proposed in the East Neuk?

Besides the status quo, there are now six options for leadership change at the East Neuk schools. These are a single head teacher and leadership team of varying sizes for these groupings:

Waid Academy and Anstruther Primary

and Waid Academy and Anstruther and Crail primary schools

and and primary schools Three primary schools: Kirkton of Largo , Lundin Mill and Colinsburgh

, and Three primary schools: Elie , St Monans and Pittenweem

, and Six primary schools: Kirkton of Largo , Lundin Mill , Pittenweem , St Monans , Elie and Colinsburgh

, , , , and Seven primary schools: Kirkton of Largo, Lundin Mill, Pittenweem, St Monans, Elie, Colinsburgh and Crail.

Why are parents worried?

East Neuk parents have said that head teachers know all their pupils personally, and each school is unique.

Head teachers are, they said, pivotal figures in their communities and essential for accountability.

What happens next?

Education officers proposed that East Neuk parents be consulted on the above options, with a view to the leadership model chosen being implemented in August 2023.

However, councillors have asked for a further report in January with more information, including evidence of the costs and benefits of joint leadership models and details of efforts to recruit and train more head teachers.

East Neuk and Landward Liberal Democrat councillor Fiona Corps said there was a lack of evidence in a report presented to councillors on Thursday to back up the models.

She said: “The parents of the East Neuk and Largo know that change is coming but they want to know what would be the benefits to their children and their education.”

The area’s Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie added: “Parents were rightly concerned about the previous proposals.

“Communities in the East Neuk deserve fully evidenced proposals before a decision is made.”