Could ‘superhead’ teachers proposed for 9 East Neuk schools be introduced at other Fife schools?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Could ‘superhead’ teachers proposed for 9 East Neuk schools be introduced at other Fife schools?

By Cheryl Peebles
December 19 2022, 5.29pm Updated: December 19 2022, 8.02pm
Waid Academy, Anstruther Primary (bottom right) and Crail Primary could share a head teacher. Images: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
Waid Academy, Anstruther Primary (bottom right) and Crail Primary could share a head teacher. Images: DC Thomson/Google Maps.

‘Superhead’ teachers for several East Neuk schools are back on the agenda – and it’s a model that could be adopted elsewhere in Fife.

Under several options being considered, up to seven East Neuk primary schools could share one head teacher and the area’s secondary school – Waid Academy – could share its head teacher with two primary schools.

When the idea was first mooted early this year parents were outraged at the prospect of schools losing their own head teachers, and Fife Council agreed to pause and provide greater clarity and more options.

Waid Academy, Anstruther. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Education bosses have now brought the concept back to the table – but councillors have asked for even more information before they go any further.

But it is not just East Neuk schools this could affect. So-called superhead teachers could be introduced for other schools in the region as the council’s education department looks to develop its leadership model.

What are the shared head teacher models?

Education officers have described three leadership models which it says could be used for schools and nurseries elsewhere where appropriate.

These are:

  • Joint headship – one head teacher and leadership team (eg. depute heads and principal teachers) for two schools or nurseries
  • Cross-sector leadership – one head teacher and leadership team for a primary or secondary school and a special school or a primary school and nursery or a primary and secondary school
  • School grouping – one head teacher and leadership team for a group of schools and nurseries in a cluster area (likely where there are several smaller schools with teaching head teachers)

There are already 32 joint headships in Fife, most of them for paired primary schools.

Pittenweem Primary School. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

What are the benefits?

There is a shortage of high quality candidates applying for head teacher posts, and the council’s education service says roles will become more attractive to potential candidates.

Joint headships have, it says, strengthened leadership and management of schools and nurseries.

Benefits pointed to include:

  • Curriculum and teaching improved, drawing on expertise of colleagues in joint schools
  • Sharing of resources, skills and expertise
  • Enhanced transitions between nursery, primary and secondary schools
  • Greater opportunity for staff promotion.
St Monans Primary School. Image: Google Maps.

What is proposed in the East Neuk?

Besides the status quo, there are now six options for leadership change at the East Neuk schools. These are a single head teacher and leadership team of varying sizes for these groupings:

  • Waid Academy and Anstruther Primary
  • Waid Academy and Anstruther and Crail primary schools
  • Three primary schools: Kirkton of Largo, Lundin Mill and Colinsburgh
  • Three primary schools: Elie, St Monans and Pittenweem
  • Six primary schools: Kirkton of Largo, Lundin Mill, Pittenweem, St Monans, Elie and Colinsburgh
  • Seven primary schools: Kirkton of Largo, Lundin Mill, Pittenweem, St Monans, Elie, Colinsburgh and Crail.
Colinsburgh Primary School. Image: DC Thomson.

Why are parents worried?

East Neuk parents have said that head teachers know all their pupils personally, and each school is unique.

Head teachers are, they said, pivotal figures in their communities and essential for accountability.

Lundin Mill Primary School. Image: DC Thomson.

What happens next?

Education officers proposed that East Neuk parents be consulted on the above options, with a view to the leadership model chosen being implemented in August 2023.

However, councillors have asked for a further report in January with more information, including evidence of the costs and benefits of joint leadership models and details of efforts to recruit and train more head teachers.

East Neuk and Landward Liberal Democrat councillor Fiona Corps said there was a lack of evidence in a report presented to councillors on Thursday to back up the models.

Kirkton of Largo Primary School. Image: DC Thomson.

She said: “The parents of the East Neuk and Largo know that change is coming but they want to know what would be the benefits to their children and their education.”

The area’s Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie added: “Parents were rightly concerned about the previous proposals.

“Communities in the East Neuk deserve fully evidenced proposals before a decision is made.”

Anstruther Primary School. Image: Google Maps.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

Waid Academy, Anstruther Primary (bottom right) and Crail Primary could share a head teacher. Images: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Kinross High School pupil Amy Payne
Falkland Islands prize trip a return to childhood home for Kinross teen Amy Payne
Waid Academy, Anstruther Primary (bottom right) and Crail Primary could share a head teacher. Images: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
How learning to make clothes helped young Dundee women improve mental health and career…
Waid Academy, Anstruther Primary (bottom right) and Crail Primary could share a head teacher. Images: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
Our Christmas elf competition winner is Perth mum Stacey Campbell - and here are…
Waid Academy, Anstruther Primary (bottom right) and Crail Primary could share a head teacher. Images: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
Perthshire author aims to show children the power of positive thinking with new book
Waid Academy, Anstruther Primary (bottom right) and Crail Primary could share a head teacher. Images: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
Your pictures of babies' first Christmas - 16 adorable festive tots in Tayside and…
Louise Tyrrell from Carnoustie with her new first aid activity book for children, "Super Savers".
How a former Angus childminder is teaching children basic first aid skills with new…
Waid Academy, Anstruther Primary (bottom right) and Crail Primary could share a head teacher. Images: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
Forfar woman Jessie Simpson celebrates her 100th birthday on Christmas Day
Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day?
Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day? And what are the day's traditions?
Waid Academy, Anstruther Primary (bottom right) and Crail Primary could share a head teacher. Images: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
Grandad who lost leg after infection moves into new Dundee ground-floor home in time…

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Waid Academy, Anstruther Primary (bottom right) and Crail Primary could share a head teacher. Images: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
Waid Academy, Anstruther Primary (bottom right) and Crail Primary could share a head teacher. Images: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Waid Academy, Anstruther Primary (bottom right) and Crail Primary could share a head teacher. Images: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Waid Academy, Anstruther Primary (bottom right) and Crail Primary could share a head teacher. Images: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Waid Academy, Anstruther Primary (bottom right) and Crail Primary could share a head teacher. Images: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Waid Academy, Anstruther Primary (bottom right) and Crail Primary could share a head teacher. Images: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy…
Waid Academy, Anstruther Primary (bottom right) and Crail Primary could share a head teacher. Images: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Waid Academy, Anstruther Primary (bottom right) and Crail Primary could share a head teacher. Images: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
Liam Fox addresses Tony Watt transfer speculation as Dundee United boss concedes 'January is…
Waid Academy, Anstruther Primary (bottom right) and Crail Primary could share a head teacher. Images: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Waid Academy, Anstruther Primary (bottom right) and Crail Primary could share a head teacher. Images: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Waid Academy, Anstruther Primary (bottom right) and Crail Primary could share a head teacher. Images: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Waid Academy, Anstruther Primary (bottom right) and Crail Primary could share a head teacher. Images: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Waid Academy, Anstruther Primary (bottom right) and Crail Primary could share a head teacher. Images: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented