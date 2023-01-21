Dundee head teacher leader: How social media has transformed school bullying

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee head teacher leader: How social media has transformed school bullying

By Cheryl Peebles
January 21 2023, 6.00am
Former Dundee head teacher, School Leaders Scotland general secretary, Jim Thewliss. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.
Former Dundee head teacher, School Leaders Scotland general secretary, Jim Thewliss. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.

School bullying may or may not be more prevalent among the digital generation but it’s certainly evolved, says former Harris head Jim Thewliss.

In the wake of video showing a brutal classroom assault at Waid Academy, in Fife, the School Leaders Scotland general secretary described how schools can be a melting pot for cyber bullying outside them.

Head teacher at Harris Academy for 18 years until 2015, Mr Thewliss has dealt with bullying both before and after the rise of mobile phones and social media.

He said: “I wouldn’t be confident it [bullying] has got worse but it has a completely different aspect to it, particularly in the role of social media.”

An investigation by The Courier found that social media accounts dedicated to fights and bullying are rife in Tayside and Fife secondary schools.

Our social media team found at least 70 public pages on Instagram and TikTok set up for cyberbullying.

Social media platforms

Schools, Mr Thewliss said, deal with the consequences of taunts and threats circulating on social platforms outside the classroom.

He said: “The worst part is Monday mornings.

Jim Thewliss was head teacher of Harris Academy until 2015, before it moved to its new building. Image: DC Thomson.

“Some young people have been sending horrific stuff over the weekend and suddenly this plays itself out on a Monday morning.

“It [school] is very often the first place young people exchanging unpleasantries get together.

“Much of it is transported into the school from the community – the school is just the common meeting place.”

But he stressed: “Schools are generally safe places for young people.”

Distinction between bullying and violence

Distinction must be made, he said, between bullying and incidents of violence.

Regarding the Waid incident, he said: “There would appear to be aspects of both attached to this one.”

The Fife school has been criticised for not immediately calling police to either the classroom attack – in which one girl kicked another on the head and face – and another incident on the same day in which a boy was allegedly knocked unconscious.

Mr Thewliss said: “From time-to-time police action is appropriate.”

He said: “Schools will have policies in place for dealing with acts of violence and very definitely for dealing with bullying.

“Teachers are well versed in recognising and understanding the difference and trying to deal with issues.”

Bullying in schools

But he said bullying and aggression in schools can often have roots in longstanding feuds.

“When you have something this deep-seated it’s a very, very difficult and challenging thing to do.”

He defended the use of restorative practices employed by schools to deal with bullying, which can include mediated conversations, peer support and use of exclusion or expulsion only as a last resort.

“The policies are designed to be enabling and supportive and for a large part they are,” he said.

If you are a member of staff in the classroom when something like this happens, yes, it’s distressing, very distressing.”

“On balance, I see the restorative way as the only long term way of solving it.

“If you are going to punish people for an assault – and there has to be some sort of punishment – you have to be able to come back from it so there has to be some form of restoration there.

“That’s part of the role of guidance staff – if you have 1,400 young people in a school they have to be able to exist together.”

It’s not just those directly involved in acts of bullying or violence in schools that suffer, he pointed out.

Teachers and fellow pupils who witness events can be deeply disturbed.

“If you are a member of staff in the classroom when something like this happens, yes, it’s distressing, very distressing.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented