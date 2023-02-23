Exam appeals disparity: Find out how many results were successfully challenged in Tayside and Fife schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Exam appeals disparity: Find out how many results were successfully challenged in Tayside and Fife schools

By Cheryl Peebles
February 23 2023, 6.00pm
St Paul's Academy, Dundee, and Glenalmond College, Perthshire, had vastly different results. Image: DC Thomson.
St Paul's Academy, Dundee, and Glenalmond College, Perthshire, had vastly different results. Image: DC Thomson.

More than one in 10 exam results from Tayside and Fife schools were appealed last year.

And less than a third of those challenges resulted in a better mark for young people – but some schools had far greater success in appeals than others.

Overall 11% of National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher results at 51 local authority and independent schools across Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross were appealed in 2022 and 31% of those were successful.

But in what was described as “deeply alarming” disparity, the proportion of results from individual Tayside and Fife schools appealed ranged from 43% to 4%, and the success rate varied widely, from 61% to 12%.

Pupils were able to appeal results to the Scottish Qualifications Authority themselves or through their school free of charge where their teacher-estimated grade was higher than their exam grade.

The SQA released data on appeals for each school in response to a freedom of information request made by James McEnaney for The Herald.

We have analysed that data for Tayside and Fife and you can find out how many 2022 exam results from each local school were challenged and with what success in our table further down.

Independent Glenalmond College, in Perthshire, submitted the greatest proportion of appeals, challenging 43% of its 60 results, mostly in Highers.

But it also had the lowest success rate, at only 12%.

At the opposite end of the scale, St Paul’s Academy in Dundee had the highest proportion of successful appeals – 61% – but challenged among the lowest proportion of results, at 6%.

How did your school do in exam appeals 2022?

Education spokesperson for Scottish Labour and Dundee MSP Michael Marra accused the SQA and Scottish Government of blundering through exams, with real-life impact on young people.

He said: “We know that exam chaos over the past few years has baked in inequality and punishes poorer pupils simply for being poorer.

“In this context, the difference in appeal success is deeply alarming and pupils across Tayside and Fife have once again been left with a process that they can have no confidence in.

Dundee Labour MSP Michael Marra. Image: DC Thomson.

“If we are to rebuild that pupil and public confidence it can only be done by designing and implementing a transparent system that gets rid of the clear bias that currently exists against pupils and schools deemed unworthy of good grades.”

To determine appeals SQA appointees reviewed SQA coursework and alternative assessment evidence submitted by the school.

For an appeal to succeed the SQA said this evidence had to be consistent with national standards for a higher grade.

A spokesperson said: “To ensure fairness to all, senior subject specialists – teachers and lecturers – did not know learners’ exam grades or estimates.

“Their job was to independently determine the appropriate grade that the evidence represented.

“As in previous years, some variability was expected between the number of upgrades across subjects and levels, as well as the proportion of entries appealed by course, and this can be seen in the school-level data.

“Overall learners engaged strongly with SQA assessments this year, with 81% of entries awarded their estimate or higher.”

The SQA said this year’s appeal service will be different, with learners able to request a review of marked exam papers.

