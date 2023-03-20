The Monifieth High School enterpreneurs putting business lessons into practice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Monifieth High School enterpreneurs putting business lessons into practice

By Cheryl Peebles
March 20 2023, 12.15pm
Atlas Creations managers, (from left) Eilan Page, Ben Bowman and Lewis Hammond. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Atlas Creations managers, (from left) Eilan Page, Ben Bowman and Lewis Hammond. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Learning business skills is more than just class lessons for a trio of Monifieth High School pupils.

Eilan Page, Ben Bowman and Lewis Hammond are among hundreds of youngsters to go that step further and create their own company for Young Enterprise Scotland.

Taking part in the annual challenge, the threesome launched Atlas Creations, selling arts and crafts products for children.

Atlas Creations’ arts and crafts packs. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

On Thursday, they will go up against peers from other Tayside schools in the Young Enterprise Scotland Tayside final at Forbes of Kingennie.

Young Enterprise Scotland challenges teenagers to run their own businesses, making and marketing products.

The scheme has been credited by Dundee tech entrepreneur and past participant Chris van der Kuyl as a “lightbulb moment” for him.

Monifieth High Young Enterprise team

We went along to meet the Monifieth High Young Enterprise team to find out more about their business venture.

S6 pupils Eilan, Ben and and Lewis are all fans of BBC One’s Dragons’ Den and similar TV shows and wanted to give the scheme a go – Eilan for a second time.

Eilan said: “We all love business and Young Enterprise is a great organisation.”

The boys took on roles – Eilan managing director, Ben finance director and Lewis was in charge of sales and marketing.

Knowing mental health is a big issue for children and young people, they spoke to local mental health counsellors and learned that problems can begin from the age of five.

They hit upon the idea of creating arts and crafts products for children aged 5 to 9, to divert them from technology and social media use, which can exacerbate issues at a later age.

The Monifieth High Young Enterprise team secured investment before sourcing and creating their product. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Lewis explained: “Once we settled on the idea of arts and crafts we did a survey of teachers who have kids in that age range, and we got a lot of good information from that.”

The boys secured investment from shareholders then sourced and ordered stock.

Their product was sold at the school Christmas fair and a Young Enterprise Scotland trade fair in the Overgate Shopping Centre – and Lewis said sales went “swimmingly”!

Once shareholders were paid, they were left with £60 profit and, more importantly, real life experience of running a business.

It’s a much more realistic experience.”

Business teacher Jennifer Wilson

Ben said: “We surprised ourselves at how confident we can be, speaking to people we wouldn’t normally.

“We had a lot of problems we had to solve quickly and had to develop the ability to make decisions quickly and plan ahead.”

While the trio were entirely responsible for running Atlas Creations, business teacher Jennifer Wilson was there to advise and support.

Jennifer said: “Young Enterprise is really good for pupils, to develop the skills they need going forward like communication skills and learning how to speak to the public.”

Knowledge gained in the classroom is put into practice, she said.

“They are completely in charge of everything, from finances to ordering stock.

“It’s a much more realistic experience than they would generally get.”

