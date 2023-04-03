How Perth Academy is using dance to tackle transphobia, racism and bigotry with Scottish Ballet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Perth Academy is using dance to tackle transphobia, racism and bigotry with Scottish Ballet

Scottish Ballet's schools programme promotes diversity, equality and inclusion.

By Cheryl Peebles
Scottish Ballet at Perth Academy, from left Lucy May Wilson, Miky Fink, Eoin Robertson, Miki Lee Dale, Sophia Marschall, Miah Lackie and Taylor Han. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Scottish Ballet at Perth Academy, from left Lucy May Wilson, Miky Fink, Eoin Robertson, Miki Lee Dale, Sophia Marschall, Miah Lackie and Taylor Han. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Sophia Marschall and Miah Lackie have been learning about the impact of discrimination including transphobia, racism and homophobia.

But not in regular classroom lessons – the 12-year-old Perth Academy pupils explored how victims are affected and what they can do to help through dance.

The S1 pupils are taking part in Scottish Ballet’s Safe to Be Me programme which teaches children and young people about diversity, equality and inclusion.

Sophia Marschall (left) and Miah Lackie have been learning about diversity through dance with Scottish Ballet at Perth Academy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

One routine Sophia and Miah learned is a take on Scottish Ballet’s Selkie, inspired by a poem by Rachel Plummer in which a transgender boy “takes girlness off like a seal skin”.

Sophia told us: “It was about a girl finding out she wants to be a boy, so she was taking off her skin because it didn’t fit right on her shoulders.”

She learned about sexuality and pronouns in primary school, she said, but this was the first time she had looked at the topics in more depth.

She said: “It’s been really effective, especially seeing the Selkie peeling off their skin.

Contemporary dance has been used to promote diversity, equality and inclusion.  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“You can tell the whole story by dance, your facial expressions, stomping your feet when you’re angry.”

Miah said that as well as looking at the impact of discrimination, the group learned about being allies to those who discriminated against.

She said: “We know how to support people, how to take care.”

Scottish Ballet’s pilot at Perth Academy

The girls are part of a group of around 30 S1 pupils to take part over three weeks in a pilot by Scottish Ballet at Perth Academy.

Scottish Ballet is extending the project it started with Perth and Glasgow primary schools in 2018 to secondary schools.

Perth Academy’s participation has been funded for three years by The Gannochy Trust, and guidance teacher Emily Muldoon hopes larger groups of young people will benefit in future sessions.

Guidance teacher Emily Muldoon. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

While the themes covered are taught in personal and social education (PSE) classes, Emily says it helps to present them to pupils in a different, more interactive way.

“Some of the material the Scottish Ballet dancers brought, like showing the Selkie dance, helping them unpick the language used to narrate it, was a far more interesting way for them to access the topic than me standing in a PSE classroom and telling them,” she said.

“It’s been fantastic to see a lot of the knowledge young people already had about how different people exist in the world and how to support that, but to see them become more confident discussing that and using that language.”

At Perth Academy, Scottish Ballet has used dance to illustrate barriers some people face. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Scottish Ballet – Safe to Be Me

Scottish Ballet says Safe to Be Me is in line with Scottish Government targets to address racism, homophobia, bigotry, ableism and transphobia.

Sara Kemal, Scottish Ballet’s engagement creative director, said: “Having connected with over 4000 young people across Scotland, Safe to Be Me is a project that uses dance to explore identity, acceptance and respect, develop creative movement skills and encourage self-expression.

 

“During the project, young people work creatively with experienced dance practitioners to explore topics such as culture and ethnicity, family makeup, LGBTQ+ identities and disability.

“We are looking forward to continuing to evolve the project with Perth Academy and create space for young people to feel safe and confident in who they are.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented