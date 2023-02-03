How Scottish schools are advised to teach about gender identity and support transgender pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

How Scottish schools are advised to teach about gender identity and support transgender pupils

By Cheryl Peebles
February 3 2023, 5.59pm Updated: February 3 2023, 6.44pm
Chalk symbols for male, female and transgender on a blackboard.
Teachers have guidance on addressing gender identity in Scottish schools. Image: Shutterstock.

How schoolchildren should be taught about what transgender means and how transgender pupils should be supported is set out in government documents.

The concept of being transgender is introduced in sex and relationships education material for children from P5 to P7 in Scottish schools.

And schools are told young people’s pronoun requests should be respected.

Here we outline what the Scottish Government and other authorities recommend children are taught from age eight upwards and how teachers should treat transgender children and young people.

Gender identity in sex education

Resources for teaching relationships, sexual health and parenthood (RSHP) lessons are produced by partnership including the Scottish Government, Education Scotland, councils and NHS boards.

They refer to transgender people in materials said to be suitable for children in P5 to P7.

At this stage children, they say, should be told how some people feel the sex they were born doesn’t fit with how they feel.

And they should be told what transgender, or trans, men and women are.

Children can also be told from P5 upwards that transphobia is when someone is hurt or put down because they are transgender.

Sex education resources set out how gender identity should be taught. Image: Shutterstock.

Materials for pupils in S1 to S3 state that is okay for pupils to have different views about gender identity if managed within the normal parameters of discussions within RSHP learning.

They say young people at this stage should learn that gender is a mix of our biological sex and how we feel about our identity and choose to express ourselves.

They also say that for some people gender is not fixed and they might describe themselves as being gender fluid or gender non-binary.

Or young secondary pupils can be told a person might describe themselves as gender non-conforming.

This is if they do not identify as trans, non-binary,  gender fluid or with gender expectations of their sex.

Or they might describe themselves as cisgender if they do identify with gender expectations of their sex.

Supporting transgender pupils in Scottish schools

Non-statutory guidance on supporting transgender pupils was issued by the Scottish Government in August 2021.

It recommends teachers should educate young people about transgender issues and work towards creating a culture of respect.

A teacher may be the first person a child or young person has spoken to about their gender identity.

And when they do so, teachers are advised against telling them it’s just a phase.

Instead they should ask what name and pronoun they want to be addressed by and to find out whether their family are aware.

Posters in <a href="https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/3795523/transgender-in-school-queen-anne-high-school/">Queen Anne High School, Dunfermline, promote respect for LGBTQ young people</a>. Image: Queen Anne High School.

Young people can tell others informally they want to use a different name.

Or they can request a formal change of name and sex on their school record (with their parents or carers if they are under 16).

The guidelines state should staff use the request pronouns – for example ‘they’ or ‘zie’ and avoid ‘misgendering’ or ‘deadnaming’ – using the previous name of – a transgender young person.

Where a young person has not told their family about their gender identity, the guidelines say “it is best to not share information with parents or carers without considering and respecting the young person’s views and rights”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

Dr Stuart Waiting of Scottish Union of Education speaking at a hustings.
Gender identity teaching in schools challenged by Dundee lecturer behind new campaign group
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Teachers have guidance on addressing gender identity in Scottish schools. Image: Shutterstock.
New community fridge based within Fife primary school is thriving
Teachers have guidance on addressing gender identity in Scottish schools. Image: Shutterstock.
Catherine, 10, stunned to receive a rare gold Blue Peter badge for her charity…
Teachers have guidance on addressing gender identity in Scottish schools. Image: Shutterstock.
Kirkcaldy brothers get Courier Gold Stars for raising funds for cancer charity
Teachers have guidance on addressing gender identity in Scottish schools. Image: Shutterstock.
New children's book about a Fife boy's role in the building of the Forth…
Teachers have guidance on addressing gender identity in Scottish schools. Image: Shutterstock.
Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils
9
Teachers have guidance on addressing gender identity in Scottish schools. Image: Shutterstock.
Grove Academy dad's frustration at 'delay' in dealing with bullying of daughters
2
Perth Grammar
Mum home schooling son after Perth Grammar bullying and attacks
2
Teachers have guidance on addressing gender identity in Scottish schools. Image: Shutterstock.
Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would 'end up on the…

Most Read

1
Teachers have guidance on addressing gender identity in Scottish schools. Image: Shutterstock.
Police probe as body found near Perth beauty spot
2
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
3
Teachers have guidance on addressing gender identity in Scottish schools. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
4
Teachers have guidance on addressing gender identity in Scottish schools. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage
5
Teachers have guidance on addressing gender identity in Scottish schools. Image: Shutterstock.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
6
Teachers have guidance on addressing gender identity in Scottish schools. Image: Shutterstock.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
7
Teachers have guidance on addressing gender identity in Scottish schools. Image: Shutterstock.
Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes ‘changed story three times,’ trial told
8
Teachers have guidance on addressing gender identity in Scottish schools. Image: Shutterstock.
‘Lonely’ Fife killer back in jail after axe rant at police in hospital
9
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Fife
Woman asked man to ‘pleasure her’ at knifepoint in Fife underpass
10
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street

More from The Courier

Teachers have guidance on addressing gender identity in Scottish schools. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's so different to perform a song in a live setting': Irish folk singer…
Teachers have guidance on addressing gender identity in Scottish schools. Image: Shutterstock.
Can St Andrews University project help save critically endangered whales from North Atlantic wind…
Teachers have guidance on addressing gender identity in Scottish schools. Image: Shutterstock.
Tayport man scores home run with Tayside and Fife club ambitions as Dundee-born US…
Nature Watch: Wild geese evoke the essence of winter
Teachers have guidance on addressing gender identity in Scottish schools. Image: Shutterstock.
Restaurant review: Taypark House in Dundee is the perfect setting for a romantic date…
Teachers have guidance on addressing gender identity in Scottish schools. Image: Shutterstock.
Could Fife Council's bid to refloat hovercraft plans stop Kirkcaldy sinking?
Teachers have guidance on addressing gender identity in Scottish schools. Image: Shutterstock.
DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Courier reader wins cruise from Hays Travel
From l- r, Joel Grant (Travel Consultant), Leanne Barnett (winner) and Chloe Dailly (Assistant Manager)
DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Evening Tele reader wins Ibiza holiday from Hays Travel
Teachers have guidance on addressing gender identity in Scottish schools. Image: Shutterstock.
A pint and a postage stamp at the Harbour Bar: Mearns publican Jonney's pop-up…
Teachers have guidance on addressing gender identity in Scottish schools. Image: Shutterstock.
TV review: Shrinking can feel like an assault on the heartstrings

Editor's Picks

Most Commented