'If I were king I would eat Doritos and party in the palace' – Dundee Beavers reveal their royal dreams as King Charles III is crowned

Watch our video of kids musing over life as a royal.

By Cheryl Peebles
May 6 2023, 6.00am

What would you do if you were king or queen for the day?

That's the question we posed to Beavers from the 5th Dundee (Downfield) Scouts group.

And they came up with some imaginative, thoughtful and amusing answers – from eating Doritos all day to helping poor people.

5th Dundee (Downfield) Scouts Beaver Colony talked of parties in Buckingham Palace and saving the trees. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

In schools and youth groups across Tayside and Fife children have been learning about the Royal Family in the run-up to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The Dundee Beavers colony were amidst a coronation-themed session when we visited them earlier this week.

We spoke to Emily, Sami, Jessica, Freya, Lucas, Lewis, Emily, Bear, Mason, Campbell, Dillon, Arya, Amberley, Cole, Austin, LJ and Zoe, all aged between 6 and 8, about life as a royal.

Zoe Topper, 7. Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The Scouts have a strong connection with the Royal Family – Queen Elizabeth II was patron and the Princess of Wales and the Duke of Kent are the organisation's joint presidents.

Mason Oram, 6. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
