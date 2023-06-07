Courier Gold Star: Dundee gymnast Maisie trains 18 hours a week (and still finds time for homework)

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gymnast Maisie McKenzie has been awarded a Courier Gold Star after winning a bronze medal at the Scottish championships.

The High School of Dundee S1 pupil came third in the vault and fourth on the floor in the espoir category at the Scottish National Gymnastics Championships.

She beat more than 70 competitors to take home her bronze medal, having trained for 18-and-half hours a week and practising her sport every day except Wednesdays and Sundays.

Her dedication to gymnastics at the same time as commitment to her school work has earned her the praise of her teachers, particularly guidance teacher Louise Baxter who nominated her for a Gold Star.

On receiving the award, Maisie said: “I’m excited, I didn’t expect to be getting that.”

Started at four-years-old

Maisie, 12, has been a gymnast since the age of four and she even has her own bar at home to practise her moves.

She said: “I like doing flips and other party tricks. I’ve made a lot of friends through gymnastics and I like spending time with them.

“I train for so many hours and they do the same, so they understand what that’s like and we all support each other.”

During training with the Dundee Gymnastics Club 2k (DGC2K) Maisie learns new skills, practises routines and prepares for competitions.

And guidance teacher Louise says she maintains just as high a level of dedication to her school work.

Louise said: “I think it’s outstanding that Maisie is able to show a huge commitment to gymnastics while also fully dedicating herself to her school work.

“She’s very talented in sport and an all-rounder – very athletic, super enthusiastic and we are looking forward to supporting her as she moves up the school.”

Want to nominate someone for a Gold Star?

Our Gold Star awards are aimed at recognising children and young people’s achievements, both in and out of school.

We are collecting nominations from the public through our online form. Winners of the award will receive one of our stunning badges and a certificate.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.