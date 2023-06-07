Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Courier Gold Star: Dundee gymnast Maisie trains 18 hours a week (and still finds time for homework)

The High School of Dundee S1 pupil was a medallist in the Scottish Gymnastic Championships.

By Sheanne Mulholland
Gymnast Maisie McKenzie has been awarded a Courier Gold Star. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Gymnast Maisie McKenzie has been awarded a Courier Gold Star after winning a bronze medal at the Scottish championships.

The High School of Dundee S1 pupil came third in the vault and fourth on the floor in the espoir category at the Scottish National Gymnastics Championships.

She beat more than 70 competitors to take home her bronze medal, having trained for 18-and-half hours a week and practising her sport every day except Wednesdays and Sundays.

Her dedication to gymnastics at the same time as commitment to her school work has earned her the praise of her teachers, particularly guidance teacher Louise Baxter who nominated her for a Gold Star.

On receiving the award, Maisie said: “I’m excited, I didn’t expect to be getting that.”

Gymnast Maisie McKenzie with her certificate. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Started at four-years-old

Maisie, 12, has been a gymnast since the age of four and she even has her own bar at home to practise her moves.

She said: “I like doing flips and other party tricks. I’ve made a lot of friends through gymnastics and I like spending time with them.

Maisie in action at a competition. Image: supplied.

“I train for so many hours and they do the same, so they understand what that’s like and we all support each other.”

During training with the Dundee Gymnastics Club 2k (DGC2K) Maisie learns new skills, practises routines and prepares for competitions.

Guidance teacher Louise Baxter and High School of Dundee pupil Maisie McKenzie with her award and gymnastics medal. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

And guidance teacher Louise says she maintains just as high a level of dedication to her school work.

Louise said: “I think it’s outstanding that Maisie is able to show a huge commitment to gymnastics while also fully dedicating herself to her school work.

“She’s very talented in sport and an all-rounder – very athletic, super enthusiastic and we are looking forward to supporting her as she moves up the school.”

Want to nominate someone for a Gold Star?

Our Gold Star awards are aimed at recognising children and young people’s achievements, both in and out of school.

We are collecting nominations from the public through our online form. Winners of the award will receive one of our stunning badges and a certificate.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

