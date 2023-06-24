Schools Proms in pictures: Breadalbane Academy Class of 2023 Our best images from the party at the Radisson Blu Hotel. Johnny Anderson and friends at the Radisson Blu. Image: Phil Hannah By Cheryl Peebles Share Proms in pictures: Breadalbane Academy Class of 2023 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4501663/breadalbane-academy-prom-2023/ Copy Link School prom is an exciting night – and Breadalbane Academy leavers experienced the special moment. Senior pupils from the Perthshire school pulled out the stops for a glamorous evening at the Radisson Blu Hotel, in Perth, on Friday. And we had a photographer there to capture the rite of passage as teenagers celebrated the end of their school days and the beginning of the rest of their lives. Breadalbane Academy prom is featured in our Class of ’23 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. Breadalbane Academy prom 2023 All photographs by Phil Hannah. Head Boy Michael Thomson with Head Girl Lucy Birkett. Image: Phil Hannah Ruby Davidson and Seonagh Hay. Image: Phil Hannah A group photo of all the Breadalbane Acadamy pupils at prom. Image: Phil Hannah A group of friends pose for a photo. Image: Phil Hannah Erin Gray, Katie Anderson, Evie Robertson and Enna Stewart. Image: Phil Hannah Gregor Williamson, Ruaraidh Walker, Scott Logan, Laura Coleman, Anna Davidson and Lucy Birkett. Image: Phil Hannah Johnny Anderson and Florence Soppitt smile for the camera. Image: Phil Hannah Amber Ross, Isabel Nardo, Evie Leslie, Lily Lumsden and Darragh MacPhee. Image: Phil Hannah Darr MacPhee and Isabel Nardo were all ready for prom. Image: Phil Hannah Lauren Coleman, Anna Duncan, Florence Soppitt and Lucy Birkett. Image: Phil Hannah Rylee Kimpton and Ruaraidh Walker. Image: Phil Hannah Breadalbane Academy teachers were all dressed up for the evening ahead. Image: Phil Hannah Katie Anderson and Abby Drummond pose for a photo. Image: Phil Hannah Suzie Haig, Abby Bremner and Deedee Haig. Image: Phil Hannah A group of pupils posed for the photographer. Image: Phil Hannah Sophie Anderson and David Calder. Image: Phil Hannah A group of friends were all ready for their prom. Image: Phil Hannah Aiden Campbell and Evie Leslie. Image: Phil Hannah Milo Scott, Emily Ingham, Hazel Martin, Luisadh Leck and Oliver Thomson. Image: Phil Hannah