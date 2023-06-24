Proms in pictures: Breadalbane Academy Class of 2023

School prom is an exciting night – and Breadalbane Academy leavers experienced the special moment.

Senior pupils from the Perthshire school pulled out the stops for a glamorous evening at the Radisson Blu Hotel, in Perth, on Friday.

And we had a photographer there to capture the rite of passage as teenagers celebrated the end of their school days and the beginning of the rest of their lives.

Breadalbane Academy prom is featured in our Class of ’23 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Breadalbane Academy prom 2023

All photographs by Phil Hannah.