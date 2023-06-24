Proms in pictures: Breadalbane Academy Class of 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Proms in pictures: Breadalbane Academy Class of 2023

Our best images from the party at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

Johnny Anderson and friends at the Radisson Blu. Image: Phil Hannah
Johnny Anderson and friends at the Radisson Blu. Image: Phil Hannah
By Cheryl Peebles

School prom is an exciting night – and Breadalbane Academy leavers experienced the special moment.

Senior pupils from the Perthshire school pulled out the stops for a glamorous evening at the Radisson Blu Hotel, in Perth, on Friday.

And we had a photographer there to capture the rite of passage as teenagers celebrated the end of their school days and the beginning of the rest of their lives.

Breadalbane Academy prom is featured in our Class of ’23 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Breadalbane Academy prom 2023

All photographs by Phil Hannah.

Head Boy Michael Thomson with Head Girl Lucy Birkett. Image: Phil Hannah
Ruby Davidson and Seonagh Hay. Image: Phil Hannah
A group photo of all the Breadalbane Acadamy pupils at prom. Image: Phil Hannah
A group of friends pose for a photo. Image: Phil Hannah
Erin Gray, Katie Anderson, Evie Robertson and Enna Stewart. Image: Phil Hannah
Gregor Williamson, Ruaraidh Walker, Scott Logan, Laura Coleman, Anna Davidson and Lucy Birkett. Image: Phil Hannah
Johnny Anderson and Florence Soppitt smile for the camera. Image: Phil Hannah
Amber Ross, Isabel Nardo, Evie Leslie, Lily Lumsden and Darragh MacPhee. Image: Phil Hannah
Darr MacPhee and Isabel Nardo were all ready for prom. Image: Phil Hannah
Lauren Coleman, Anna Duncan, Florence Soppitt and Lucy Birkett. Image: Phil Hannah
Rylee Kimpton and Ruaraidh Walker. Image: Phil Hannah
Breadalbane Academy teachers were all dressed up for the evening ahead. Image: Phil Hannah
Katie Anderson and Abby Drummond pose for a photo. Image: Phil Hannah
Suzie Haig, Abby Bremner and Deedee Haig. Image: Phil Hannah
A group of pupils posed for the photographer. Image: Phil Hannah
Sophie Anderson and David Calder. Image: Phil Hannah
A group of friends were all ready for their prom. Image: Phil Hannah
Aiden Campbell and Evie Leslie. Image: Phil Hannah
Milo Scott, Emily Ingham, Hazel Martin, Luisadh Leck and Oliver Thomson. Image: Phil Hannah

