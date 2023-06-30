Schools Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Perthshire Class photographs from 24 Perthshire primary schools. Rattray Primary School. By Cheryl Peebles Share Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Perthshire Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4507987/last-class-2023-perthshire/ Copy Link Summer holidays are almost upon us – and for thousands of pupils across Tayside and Fife that means the end of their primary school days. Before they make their big step to secondary school, P7 classes across our patch posed for our photographers. And now we bring you Last Class, our annual celebration of the children taking the next step in their education journey. Last Class 2023 wishes all P7 pupils the best for their future as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends and face new challenges. Check out the pictures below to see if your local school has been featured. We will be publishing photographs from more schools everyday this week. Can I buy the Last Class pictures? Yes, you can by visiting this section of our website and filling in your details. You can also see our other Last Class galleries when they are published here. When are they in the newspaper? Last Class pictures are being printed in special keepsake supplements in The Courier everyday this week. Fife schools are the last to feature today and tomorrow. Perthshire schools Our Lady’s RC Primary School, Perth. Picture by Steve MacDougall. St Ninian’s Episcopal Primary School, Perth. Picture by Steve MacDougall. Goodlyburn Primary School, Perth, P7B. Picture by Steve MacDougall. Goodlyburn Primary School, Perth, P7A. Picture by Steve MacDougall. Goodlyburn Primary School, Perth, G7. Picture by Steve MacDougall. Moncreiffe Primary School. Picture by Steve MacDougall. Craigie Primary School, Perth. Picture by Steve MacDougall. Invergowrie Primary School. Picture by Kim Cessford. St Madoes Primary School, Glencarse. Picture by Steve MacDougall. Viewlands Primary School, Perth, P7G. Picture by Steve MacDougall. Viewlands Primary School, Perth, P7C. Picture by Steve MacDougall. Tulloch Primary School, Perth, R14. Picture by Steve MacDougall Tulloch Primary School, Perth, R10. Picture by Steve MacDougall Pitcairn Primary School, Almondbank. Picture by Steve MacDougall. Longforgan Primary School. Picture by Kim Cessford. Inch View Primary School, Perth, P7B. Picture by Steve MacDougall. Inch View Primary School, Perth, P7R. Picture by Steve MacDougall. Kinnoull Primary School. Picture by Steve MacDougall. Abernethy Primary School. Picture by Steve MacDougall. Pitcairn Primary School, Almondbank. Picture by Steve MacDougall. Coupar Angus Primary School. Picture by Kim Cessford. Robert Douglas Memorial Primary School, Scone, P7B. Picture by Steve MacDougall. Robert Douglas Memorial Primary School, Scone, P7C. Picture by Steve MacDougall. Robert Douglas Memorial Primary School, Scone, P7A. Picture by Steve MacDougall. Rattray Primary School. Picture by Kim Cessford. Rattray Primary School. Picture by Kim Cessford. Alyth Primary School. Picture by Kim Cessford. Meigle Primary School. Picture by Mhairi Edwards. Kettins Primary School. Picture by Mhairi Edwards. Balhousie Primary School, Perth. North Muirton Primary School, Perth. Ruthvenfield Primary School. Picture by Steve MacDougall. Oakbank Primary School, Perth, P7E. Picture by Steve MacDougall. Oakbank Primary School, Perth, P7J. Picture by Steve MacDougall.