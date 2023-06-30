Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Perthshire

Summer holidays are almost upon us – and for thousands of pupils across Tayside and Fife that means the end of their primary school days.

Before they make their big step to secondary school, P7 classes across our patch posed for our photographers.

And now we bring you Last Class, our annual celebration of the children taking the next step in their education journey.

Last Class 2023 wishes all P7 pupils the best for their future as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends and face new challenges.

Check out the pictures below to see if your local school has been featured. We will be publishing photographs from more schools everyday this week.

Can I buy the Last Class pictures?

Yes, you can by visiting this section of our website and filling in your details. You can also see our other Last Class galleries when they are published here.

When are they in the newspaper?

Last Class pictures are being printed in special keepsake supplements in The Courier everyday this week. Fife schools are the last to feature today and tomorrow.

Perthshire schools