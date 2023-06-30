Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Perthshire

Class photographs from 24 Perthshire primary schools.

Rattray Primary School.
Rattray Primary School.
By Cheryl Peebles

Summer holidays are almost upon us – and for thousands of pupils across Tayside and Fife that means the end of their primary school days.

Before they make their big step to secondary school, P7 classes across our patch posed for our photographers.

And now we bring you Last Class, our annual celebration of the children taking the next step in their education journey.

Last Class 2023 wishes all P7 pupils the best for their future as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends and face new challenges.

Check out the pictures below to see if your local school has been featured. We will be publishing photographs from more schools everyday this week.

Can I buy the Last Class pictures?

Yes, you can by visiting this section of our website and filling in your details. You can also see our other Last Class galleries when they are published here.

When are they in the newspaper?

Last Class pictures are being printed in special keepsake supplements in The Courier everyday this week. Fife schools are the last to feature today and tomorrow.

Perthshire schools

Our Lady’s RC Primary School, Perth. Picture by Steve MacDougall.
St Ninian’s Episcopal Primary School, Perth. Picture by Steve MacDougall.
Goodlyburn Primary School, Perth, P7B. Picture by Steve MacDougall.
Goodlyburn Primary School, Perth, P7A. Picture by Steve MacDougall.
Goodlyburn Primary School, Perth, G7. Picture by Steve MacDougall.
Moncreiffe Primary School. Picture by Steve MacDougall.
Craigie Primary School, Perth. Picture by Steve MacDougall.
Invergowrie Primary School. Picture by Kim Cessford.
St Madoes Primary School, Glencarse. Picture by Steve MacDougall.
Viewlands Primary School, Perth, P7G. Picture by Steve MacDougall.
Viewlands Primary School, Perth, P7C. Picture by Steve MacDougall.
Tulloch Primary School, Perth, R14. Picture by Steve MacDougall
Tulloch Primary School, Perth, R10. Picture by Steve MacDougall
Pitcairn Primary School, Almondbank. Picture by Steve MacDougall.
Longforgan Primary School. Picture by Kim Cessford.
Inch View Primary School, Perth, P7B. Picture by Steve MacDougall.
Inch View Primary School, Perth, P7R. Picture by Steve MacDougall.
Kinnoull Primary School. Picture by Steve MacDougall.
Abernethy Primary School. Picture by Steve MacDougall.
Pitcairn Primary School, Almondbank. Picture by Steve MacDougall.
Coupar Angus Primary School. Picture by Kim Cessford.
Robert Douglas Memorial Primary School, Scone, P7B. Picture by Steve MacDougall.
Robert Douglas Memorial Primary School, Scone, P7C. Picture by Steve MacDougall.
Robert Douglas Memorial Primary School, Scone, P7A. Picture by Steve MacDougall.
Rattray Primary School. Picture by Kim Cessford.
Rattray Primary School. Picture by Kim Cessford.
Alyth Primary School. Picture by Kim Cessford.
Meigle Primary School. Picture by Mhairi Edwards.
Kettins Primary School. Picture by Mhairi Edwards.
Balhousie Primary School, Perth.
North Muirton Primary School, Perth.
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Picture by Steve MacDougall.
Oakbank Primary School, Perth, P7E. Picture by Steve MacDougall.
Oakbank Primary School, Perth, P7J. Picture by Steve MacDougall.

More from The Courier

Rattray Primary School.
Jail for Dundee addict who caused pensioner heart attack during robbery bid
Rattray Primary School.
'It's just like yesterday': Showaddywaddy drummer recalls 50 years on tour ahead of Perth,…
A car with a parking fine in Dundee.
All you need to know as Dundee and Angus parking fines rise this weekend
Rattray Primary School.
Pictures of Dundee car garages and showrooms spark motoring memories
Rattray Primary School.
Perthshire drink-driver was hunting for pal who took his Harley Davidson for a spin
Rattray Primary School.
The birth of Glenrothes - and what Fife's new town might have been called
Graphic showing photo of Theresa Lawson from Journeycall, winner of Growth Business of the Year at the 2016 Courier Business Awards.
Journeycall: Courier Business Awards win gave us a competitive edge
A Tayside Aviation flight landing in Dundee.
Tayside Aviation assets for sale as Dundee firm's survival chances dwindle
Residents of the Hanover Gardens sheltered housing complex in Auchterarder outside the derelict plot.
Demand for action on Auchterarder 'disgrace' that has lain derelict for eight years
Killiecrankie Cottage.
Council blocks Killiecrankie man with accessibility needs from installing lift in his home