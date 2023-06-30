Journeycall: Courier Business Awards win gave us a competitive edge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Journeycall: Courier Business Awards win gave us a competitive edge

The Courier Business Awards is a great way to boost awareness and keep employees motivated, as Journeycall discovered back in 2016.

By Charlotte Cairney
Graphic showing photo of Theresa Lawson from Journeycall, winner of Growth Business of the Year at the 2016 Courier Business Awards.

The Courier Business Awards, in partnership with Henderson Loggie, is celebrating 10 years of finding and showcasing the best businesses across Tayside and Fife. With entries now open for 2023, we’re taking a closer look at the impact of the awards on previous winners.

The Courier Business Awards have long been a prestigious platform for recognising exceptional businesses.

In 2016, Journeycall, part of the ESP Group, took the stage as the proud recipient of the Growth Business of the Year award.

What does the ESP Group do?

The ESP Group specialises in delivering bespoke customer care solutions and is one of the largest employers in Angus thanks to its large Journeycall contact centre in Arbroath.

Its highly trained staff handle millions of phone calls each year for Transport for London, including all enquiries relating to its Oyster cards.

The business’ people-centric strategy focuses on supporting and transforming consumers lives, driving businesses forward and improving communities through the use of technology and smart products.

Exterior of Journeycall office
The ESP Group’s Journeycall contact centre in Arbroath.

Each day, the ESP Group supports over three million people through its products and services.

A milestone in ESP Group’s growth and success

Theresa Lawson, the chief executive of the ESP Group, expressed immense pride in winning the Growth Business of the Year award.

She explained: “The award has kept our employees motivated and boosted morale throughout the business. It’s given us a competitive edge against our competitors.

“The award has increased our business awareness throughout the city, region and country, allowing us to attract talent from all around the United Kingdom.”

Journeycall, part of the ESP Group, won Growth Business of the Year at the 2016 Courier Business Awards.

Since its momentous win, the ESP Group has continued its trajectory of growth and achievement.

Theresa explains: “The ESP Group has continued to expand and hit new heights and achievements. We have diversified the business, successfully operating in not just transport but other areas of the public and private sectors.

“The ESP Group has been able to establish and sustain our existing level of exceptional service with the support of our new partnerships, which is encouraging workforce expansion.”

As a result, the ESP Group has been able to foster workforce expansion, building upon its strong foundation of excellence.

Enter The Courier Business Awards 2023

Theresa shares invaluable advice for businesses contemplating nomination in this year’s award category.

She emphatically recommends taking the leap and submitting an application.

She said: “If your business is considering entering this category, we strongly advise doing so. We were thrilled to have been acknowledged for all of our years of hard work and dedication.

“The ESP Group has had many award highlights, but the Courier Business Awards were definitely a big highlight for us. It was phenomenal.”

Entries for The Courier Business Awards 2023 are now open and this year’s winners will be announced during an awards ceremony in October. 

