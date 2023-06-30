Journeycall: Courier Business Awards win gave us a competitive edge

The Courier Business Awards, in partnership with Henderson Loggie, is celebrating 10 years of finding and showcasing the best businesses across Tayside and Fife. With entries now open for 2023, we’re taking a closer look at the impact of the awards on previous winners.

The Courier Business Awards have long been a prestigious platform for recognising exceptional businesses.

In 2016, Journeycall, part of the ESP Group, took the stage as the proud recipient of the Growth Business of the Year award.

What does the ESP Group do?

The ESP Group specialises in delivering bespoke customer care solutions and is one of the largest employers in Angus thanks to its large Journeycall contact centre in Arbroath.

Its highly trained staff handle millions of phone calls each year for Transport for London, including all enquiries relating to its Oyster cards.

The business’ people-centric strategy focuses on supporting and transforming consumers lives, driving businesses forward and improving communities through the use of technology and smart products.

Each day, the ESP Group supports over three million people through its products and services.

A milestone in ESP Group’s growth and success

Theresa Lawson, the chief executive of the ESP Group, expressed immense pride in winning the Growth Business of the Year award.

She explained: “The award has kept our employees motivated and boosted morale throughout the business. It’s given us a competitive edge against our competitors.

“The award has increased our business awareness throughout the city, region and country, allowing us to attract talent from all around the United Kingdom.”

Since its momentous win, the ESP Group has continued its trajectory of growth and achievement.

Theresa explains: “The ESP Group has continued to expand and hit new heights and achievements. We have diversified the business, successfully operating in not just transport but other areas of the public and private sectors.

“The ESP Group has been able to establish and sustain our existing level of exceptional service with the support of our new partnerships, which is encouraging workforce expansion.”

As a result, the ESP Group has been able to foster workforce expansion, building upon its strong foundation of excellence.

Enter The Courier Business Awards 2023

Theresa shares invaluable advice for businesses contemplating nomination in this year’s award category.

She emphatically recommends taking the leap and submitting an application.

She said: “If your business is considering entering this category, we strongly advise doing so. We were thrilled to have been acknowledged for all of our years of hard work and dedication.

“The ESP Group has had many award highlights, but the Courier Business Awards were definitely a big highlight for us. It was phenomenal.”

Entries for The Courier Business Awards 2023 are now open and this year’s winners will be announced during an awards ceremony in October.