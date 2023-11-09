Schools First Class 2023 Fife part one: P1 photos from primary schools from Tayport to Dunfermline Find your school's picture - with more to come from Fife tomorrow Castlehill Primary School, in Cupar, is among those featured. Image: supplied by school. By Cheryl Peebles November 9 2023, 11.00am Share First Class 2023 Fife part one: P1 photos from primary schools from Tayport to Dunfermline Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4806718/first-class-2023-fife-part-one/ Copy Link 0 comment Your First Class 2023 photos are here. We have photographs of P1 classes from around Fife primary schools – with more to come tomorrow. First Class is our annual celebration of the start of the area’s newest pupils’ school journeys. And with them settled into their classes, we hope parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles will enjoy these seeing these milestone pictures. These photos also appear in a special print supplement in The Courier today and some were in the Evening Telegraph last week. More Fife schools will feature in part two tomorrow. To purchase your very own print or digital copy of your child’s first class photo, fill out this form. First Class 2023 Fife part one Balmerino Primary School Coaltown of Balgonie Primary School Cardenden Primary School Caskieberran Primary School Carleton Primary School Carleton Primary School P1B Colinsburgh Primary School Balmullo Primary School Canongate Primary School Collydean Primary School P1A Ceres Primary School Balcurvie Primary School Canmore Primary School Aberhill Primary School P1A Aberhill Primary School P1B Buckhaven Primary School Anstruther Primary School Castlehill Primary School P1A Coaltown of Wemyss Primary School Castlehill Primary School P1B Crail Primary School Strathmiglo Primary School Wormit Primary School St Columba’s RC Primary School Tayport Primary School Strathkinness Primary School Dunbog Primary School Newburgh Primary School Kingsbarns Primary School Leuchars Primary School Hill of Beath Primary School Elie Primary School Freuchie Primary School Dairsie Primary School Letham Primary School Lawhead Primary School Greyfriars RC Primary School Denend Primary School Denbeath Primary School Newport Primary School Duloch Primary School Class 1 Springfield Primary School Guardbridge Primary School Duloch Primary School Class 2 Duloch Primary School Class 3 East Wemyss Primary School
