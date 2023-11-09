Violent career criminal with 124 convictions freed as it might ‘benefit Dundee’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Violent career criminal with 124 convictions freed as it might ‘benefit Dundee’

Alan Rachwal has placed on supervised release but breached it with further crimes.

By Gordon Currie
Alan Rachwal.
Alan Rachwal.

A violent career criminal who has committed more than 120 offences has been placed under supervision after a sheriff said his freedom could “benefit Dundee.”

Alan Rachwal, 32, has committed an average of eight crimes a year in the city since he was old enough to appear in an adult court in 2007.

He was jailed for 28 months last year after he admitted using a screwdriver to puncture his partner’s neck in Hilltown Court on March 4 2022.

He was sentenced to a further 12 months supervised release but Dundee Sheriff Court heard he breached that several times by committing further offences.

He admitted the breach and also admitted attacking Hugh Mullen in Perth Prison on April 21 last year by kicking him on the body and knocking him down a flight of stairs.

Rachwal also admitted stealing alcohol and cleaning products from Asda on July 18 this year and breaking into a car to steal a handbag in Erskine Street on September 14.

Rachwal, from Dundee, has a list of previous convictions running to several pages and including offences of violence, using weapons, housebreaking and road traffic matters.

Solicitor Doug McConnell, defending, said: “The social work report shows he has been involved in criminal activity since being a young man and this is the longest period he has ever been at liberty.”

‘Benefit Dundee’

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael said: “You have spent most of your life in crime.

“It may well be that you have contributed something to Dundee but I am struggling to see it here.”

He noted from the report Rachwal had completed a bricklaying qualification in prison but said the social work recommendation to let him carry out unpaid work was “lukewarm.”

However, he went on: “I am prepared to give you another chance.

“You have got to take this and if you don’t you will just go to jail and back to square one.

“It is a big chance – take it.

“If you do it will benefit you and benefit Dundee.”

Sheriff Carmichael said he would continue the supervised release order and told Rachwal he would have to attend a Mentoring for Men programme.

He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid community work and was placed under social work supervision for 12 months.

