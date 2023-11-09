Violent career criminal with 124 convictions freed as it might ‘benefit Dundee’

A violent career criminal who has committed more than 120 offences has been placed under supervision after a sheriff said his freedom could “benefit Dundee.”

Alan Rachwal, 32, has committed an average of eight crimes a year in the city since he was old enough to appear in an adult court in 2007.

He was jailed for 28 months last year after he admitted using a screwdriver to puncture his partner’s neck in Hilltown Court on March 4 2022.

He was sentenced to a further 12 months supervised release but Dundee Sheriff Court heard he breached that several times by committing further offences.

He admitted the breach and also admitted attacking Hugh Mullen in Perth Prison on April 21 last year by kicking him on the body and knocking him down a flight of stairs.

Rachwal also admitted stealing alcohol and cleaning products from Asda on July 18 this year and breaking into a car to steal a handbag in Erskine Street on September 14.

Rachwal, from Dundee, has a list of previous convictions running to several pages and including offences of violence, using weapons, housebreaking and road traffic matters.

Solicitor Doug McConnell, defending, said: “The social work report shows he has been involved in criminal activity since being a young man and this is the longest period he has ever been at liberty.”

‘Benefit Dundee’

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael said: “You have spent most of your life in crime.

“It may well be that you have contributed something to Dundee but I am struggling to see it here.”

He noted from the report Rachwal had completed a bricklaying qualification in prison but said the social work recommendation to let him carry out unpaid work was “lukewarm.”

However, he went on: “I am prepared to give you another chance.

“You have got to take this and if you don’t you will just go to jail and back to square one.

“It is a big chance – take it.

“If you do it will benefit you and benefit Dundee.”

Sheriff Carmichael said he would continue the supervised release order and told Rachwal he would have to attend a Mentoring for Men programme.

He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid community work and was placed under social work supervision for 12 months.

