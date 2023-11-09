Kirkcaldy nightclub reveals major revamp in bid offer ‘something for everyone’

A Kirkcaldy nightclub has unveiled a major revamp in an attempt to offer “something for everyone”.

Society, on Charlotte Street, is moving its focus towards its daytime clientele in response to the changing social scene in the town.

Rebranding as Your Society, the venue will offer a place to eat and drink from 11am each day.

But revellers will still be able to dance the night away with late weekend opening hours staying in place.

Society Kirkcaldy aims to ‘extend age demographic’ after revamp

Bosses at Society say they aim to create a bar with a “bright, light feel” from this Friday, rather than the traditional dark nightclub atmosphere.

A statement on Facebook said: “From this Friday, November 10, at 5pm, Society Kirkcaldy will become Your Society – a lively daytime bar and kitchen with fantastic contemporary food and all-round entertainment.

“Then come late evening we will be all about late-night lounging and good music.

“We will open every day from 11am until the wee small hours, all with a brand new fresh and vibrant look.

“Gone will be the dark, black space, dim lighting and club furniture, replaced with a bright, light feel, new furniture and aesthetics.

“Our goal is to provide you – the discerning Kirkcaldy customer – with a large, relaxing, stylish, welcoming environment with great food, the best drinks, good music and entertainment coupled with a professional and attentive service.

“We will be a little bit of something for everyone.”

The post added: “Your Society will be more accessible and appealing towards an extended age demographic, somewhere you can relax and feel safe in town during the day or in the evening.

“Our dancefloor area will spring out of nowhere in the late weekend evenings for those of you who wish to let your hair down.

Contemporary music after midnight following Society Kirkcaldy revamp

“Our music policy throughout the week will be everything from 60s through the decades, only moving to more contemporary sounds on a Friday and Saturday after midnight.

“We will have areas for private hire in our main room and side rooms and a sumptuous upstairs cocktail bar for exclusive VIP events.”

Several customers have praised the move.

One posted: “Great idea. Hopefully, somewhere a mix of ages can go and feel safe and enjoy an evening out.”

Another replied: “Wow. Can’t wait to see and experience something for us older (generations).”

One other customer said: “Think this is a really good move to change up and move with the times.”

However, others say they are sad to see the loss of a dedicated nightclub.

Formerly known as Oscars and Caesars, Society is one of Kirkcaldy’s longest-standing entertainment venues.