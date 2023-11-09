Kirkcaldy nightclub reveals major revamp in bid offer ‘something for everyone’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy nightclub reveals major revamp in bid offer ‘something for everyone’

Society is being rebranded with more of a focus on its daytime clientele.

By Neil Henderson
Society bar and nightclub in Kirkcaldy.
Society bar and nightclub in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Kirkcaldy nightclub has unveiled a major revamp in an attempt to offer “something for everyone”.

Society, on Charlotte Street, is moving its focus towards its daytime clientele in response to the changing social scene in the town.

Rebranding as Your Society, the venue will offer a place to eat and drink from 11am each day.

But revellers will still be able to dance the night away with late weekend opening hours staying in place.

Society Kirkcaldy aims to ‘extend age demographic’ after revamp

Bosses at Society say they aim to create a bar with a “bright, light feel” from this Friday, rather than the traditional dark nightclub atmosphere.

A statement on Facebook said: “From this Friday, November 10, at 5pm, Society Kirkcaldy will become Your Society – a lively daytime bar and kitchen with fantastic contemporary food and all-round entertainment.

“Then come late evening we will be all about late-night lounging and good music.

“We will open every day from 11am until the wee small hours, all with a brand new fresh and vibrant look.

“Gone will be the dark, black space, dim lighting and club furniture, replaced with a bright, light feel, new furniture and aesthetics.

The outside seating area at Society in Kirkcaldy.
The outside seating area at Society in Kirkcaldy. Image: Society Kirkcaldy

“Our goal is to provide you – the discerning Kirkcaldy customer – with a large, relaxing, stylish, welcoming environment with great food, the best drinks, good music and entertainment coupled with a professional and attentive service.

“We will be a little bit of something for everyone.”

The post added: “Your Society will be more accessible and appealing towards an extended age demographic, somewhere you can relax and feel safe in town during the day or in the evening.

“Our dancefloor area will spring out of nowhere in the late weekend evenings for those of you who wish to let your hair down.

Contemporary music after midnight following Society Kirkcaldy revamp

“Our music policy throughout the week will be everything from 60s through the decades, only moving to more contemporary sounds on a Friday and Saturday after midnight.

“We will have areas for private hire in our main room and side rooms and a sumptuous upstairs cocktail bar for exclusive VIP events.”

Several customers have praised the move.

One posted: “Great idea. Hopefully, somewhere a mix of ages can go and feel safe and enjoy an evening out.”

Society is having a revamp. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Another replied: “Wow. Can’t wait to see and experience something for us older (generations).”

One other customer said: “Think this is a really good move to change up and move with the times.”

However, others say they are sad to see the loss of a dedicated nightclub.

Formerly known as Oscars and Caesars, Society is one of Kirkcaldy’s longest-standing entertainment venues.

More from Fife

Lawrie Hutchison uploaded a boozy video to Snapchat while working at Mossview Care Home in Lochgelly.
Fife care home worker drank booze at work then posted video on Snapchat
Courier - John Post - Waid Academy - CR0034973 - Anstruther - Picture Shows: GV of Waid Academy, Anstruther Fife 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
New figures reveal thousands of violent incidents in Fife schools
Ean Coutts remains were found in Glenrothes.
Skeleton found by explorer at Fife industrial estate, murder trial told
Police on South Street, Sat Andrews, Fife.
Man stabbed in 'targeted attack' outside St Andrews takeaway
Jill Winternitz in Christmas in Scotland. Image: Channel 5/Paramount
Christmas film shot in Fife and Perthshire to air this weekend - when and…
Colin Fowler faces a second prison sentence for child abuse.
Former Fife police officer faces second jail term for historic abuse of air cadet
Eddie Young was wel-known in Leven.
Eddie Young: Tributes following death of 'true pillar of Leven community'
David Powell at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Sex offender in Fife court for breaching strict rules with illegal Angus rail trip
Douglas Giblin.
Sinister Fife stalker stole ashes of Dundee partner's dead dog during years of abuse
Police at Stirling Road, Milnathort. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson.
Fife man appears in court accused of Milnathort serious assault

Conversation