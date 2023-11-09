Rosemary Thomson obituary: Campaigner who battled to prevent building on Perth park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rosemary Thomson obituary: Campaigner who battled to prevent building on Perth park

Rosemary was always stylishly turned out, even when walking the dogs.

By Gordon Bannerman
The life of Rosemary Thomson, who has died aged 84, was remembered at a service at St John's Kirk, Perth.
Perth civic champion Rosemary Thomson has died at the age of 84.

A service to celebrate her life was held at her beloved St John’s Kirk, where she had been a long-time member and elder.

Rosemary was the wife of retired Perth businessman Michael, who headed whisky blenders and wine merchants Peter Thomson before it was bought by Sir Reo Stakis in 1983.

The couple met during freshers’ week at St Andrews University in 1958 and married three years later.

Rosemary was born and brought up in a home in rural Jamaica which lacked both running water and electricity, the daughter of Alfred Henry, a minister of the Church of Scotland on the island, and Myrtle.

University scholarship

She secured a scholarship to attend the all-girls Hampton Boarding School, where she excelled in music and debating, becoming head girl before being awarded a scholarship to study modern history and English at St Andrews University.

Rosemary travelled to the United Kingdom for the first time on board the banana boat SS Jamaica Producer.

The Thomsons married at St Salvator’s chapel in St Andrews in 1961 and made their home in Perth a year later.

Rosemary immersed herself in the civic and social life of Perth and was a passionate supporter of Perth Festival of the Arts.

Community commitment

She chaired Perth Civic Trust for many years; was a long-serving member of the Red Cross and filled the role of membership consultant with Perthshire Chamber of Commerce.

Rosemary studied to become a blue badge guide for the Scottish Tourist Board and delighted visitors and locals alike with her detailed knowledge of her adopted city and, indeed, Scotland.

Along with her close friend Eva McDonald, she spearheaded a campaign which successfully thwarted the council’s controversial proposal to build a new swimming pool on the South Inch.

Their determined research unearthed the original documentation which had seen the Glover Incorporation of Perth gift the land near Marshall Place on condition that nothing would ever be built on it.

The city’s new pool and ice rink was developed later in Glover Street.

Rosemary was always stylishly turned out, even when walking the dogs, and her favourite designer was Jean Muir.

Leisure time

She may not have shared her husband’s fondness for camping in the Scottish hills but in addition to numerous family trips to visit relatives in Jamaica, in later life their travels took them to Cold War-era Russia, Ukraine, China, Iran, Israel, Nepal and Kashmir, where their houseboat was held-up by gun-toting separatists.

Donations at the St John’s Kirk service were made to Alzheimer Scotland.

Rosemary is survived by her husband Michael, sons Stuart and Andrew, daughter Catriona, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and her younger brother David.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

